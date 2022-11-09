Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
French
Bars & Lounges

Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue

10,777 Reviews

$$$

10 E 52nd St

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Gem Salad*
Choice of 6 Crostini
Tuna Sandwich

Appetizers

Choice of 3 Crostini

$17.00

Choice of 6 Crostini

$32.00

Burrata di Bufala

$23.00

Roasted Squash, Toasted Pine Nuts, Star Anise Maple Syrup, Gremolata Sauce.

Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes

Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes

$17.00

Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Panko-Crusted Spanish Octopus

$27.00

‘Nduja, Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Green Olives, Mojo Picón Sauce.

Salads

Little Gem Salad*

$18.00

Shaved Cucumber, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.

FIG & OLIVE Salad

$21.00

Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs, Sun-Dried Tomato, Candied Pecans.

Sandwich & Burger

Tuna Sandwich

$28.00

Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.

F&O Burger

$30.00

Brandy Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, Gruyère Cheese, Grainy Mustard Sauce, Rosemary Parmesan Fries.

Avocado & Pea Toast

$17.00

Crushed Avocado & Peas, Soft Hard-Boiled Egg.

Entrées

Paccheri

$29.00

Riviera Tomato Sauce, Confit Eggplant & Burrata.

Free-Range Chicken Paillard

$25.00

Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Frisée, Roasted Tomatoes, Sicilian Pesto.

Grass-Fed Hanger Steak Shashlik

$42.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Bagna Cauda.

Atlantic Salmon

$37.00

Harissa Marinated, Eggplant Baba Ghanoush, Chickpeas, Whipped Feta.

Branzino “A la Plancha”

$38.00

Bulgur & Currants, Roasted Cauliflower, Sauce Vierge.

Kids Menu

Rigatoni (Kids)

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.

Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)

$10.00

Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.

Sides

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)

$11.00

Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)

$11.00

Figs & Toasted Almonds.

Crispy Rosemary Polenta (Side)

$11.00

Mojo Picón, Pecorino.

Desserts

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$12.00

Whipped Cream, Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, Candied Pecans, Dried Spiced Kumquats & Brown Sugar Streusel.

Beverages

Evian Still Water

Evian Still Water

$10.00

750 ml Bottle

Evian Sparkling Water

$11.00Out of stock

750 ml Bottle

Retail

Barrel-Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Barrel-Aged Balsamic Vinegar

$26.00Out of stock

FIG & OLIVE's Barrel-Aged Balsamic Vinegar combines the richness of an 18 year traditional style of balsamic vinegar of Modena and the full-bodied texture of the honey-like grape to form a wonderful blend of a sweet, thick balsamic vinegar. Ingredients: Grape Must, Wine Vinegar, Naturally Occurring Sulfites

Italian Lemon Olive Oil

Italian Lemon Olive Oil

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh sweet Italian Lemons crushed with ripe olives.

Blood Orange Olive Oil

Blood Orange Olive Oil

$26.00Out of stock

Made with Arbequina Olive Oil. Infused with Blood Orange. FIG & OLIVE's Blood Orange Olive Oil is sweet and perfectly balanced. Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Flavors. This infused olive oil can be used for red snapper, ice cream or any orange salad.

F&O Olive Oil & Vinegar Gift Set

F&O Olive Oil & Vinegar Gift Set

$30.00Out of stock

As a gift, this set of six olive oils and vinegars lets your loved ones sample the flavors of the Riviera. Contains one each of our Traditional 18 Year Style Balsamic Vinegar, Fig Balsamic Vinegar, Arbequina Olive Oil, Herbes de Provence Olive Oil, Blood Orange Olive Oil, and Italian Lemon Olive Oil. Each bottle is 60 mL / 2 Fl. Oz.

Arbequina Olive Oil

Arbequina Olive Oil

$26.00Out of stock

Very buttery, ripe fruit with notes of avocado. One of the finest ripe Arbequina olive oils from Spain. Thick and smooth texture. Warm and rich on the palette, with a nose of banana, ripe fruit, and bay leaf and other dried herbs. The Arbequina olive oil pairs with dressings, steamed vegetables, & white fish. All purpose olive oil.

Herbes de Provence Olive Oil

Herbes de Provence Olive Oil

$26.00Out of stock

Made with essential oil from France. FIG & OLIVE's Herbes de Provence Olive Oil is a perfect blend of the flavors of the herbs of the south of France & extra virgin olive oil. This olive oil will transport you to the French Riviera. 500 ml

Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Fig Balsamic Vinegar

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh figs, reduced down with 12 year balsamic make this finishing vinegar a true sensory delight. Made with a 100% natural fruit reduction added to a traditional 12 year balsamic.

White Truffle Olive Oil

White Truffle Olive Oil

$28.00Out of stock

FIG & OLIVE's White Truffle olive oil is perfect for mashed potatoes, pasta and other hot dishes. A heavenly scented, prime example of white truffle oil.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.

Website

Location

10 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner Smith's
orange star4.6 • 2,740
204 W 55th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Maman - Rockefeller
orange starNo Reviews
12 W. 48th Street NY, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Quality Italian
orange star4.7 • 4,334
57 W 57th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Osteria La Baia
orange starNo Reviews
129 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up
orange starNo Reviews
45 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Ess-A-Bagel - 3rd Ave
orange star4.4 • 10,140
831 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Her Name is Han
orange star4.6 • 9,242
17 E 31st St New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Murray Hill
orange star4.6 • 6,106
442 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
1005-nonono
orange star4.4 • 2,991
118 Madison Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
NAYA Mezze & Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,788
1057 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Washington Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston