5th Street Burger & Fries 1158 W Washington st. Suite 106

124 Reviews

$$

1158 w washington st

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Popular Items

5th st bg
Bacon cheddar burger
straight cut fries

Burgers

5th st bg

5th st bg

$9.99

classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli

Bacon cheddar burger

$10.99

Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions. BBQ aioli on side.

Spicy Western burger

Spicy Western burger

$12.49

cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, BBQ aioli

Tempe burger

Tempe burger

$12.99

pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.

Steakhouse burger

Steakhouse burger

$12.79

blue cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, steakhouse aioli

Flaming devil burger

Flaming devil burger

$10.99

Brioche bun, cheese sauce, flaming cheetos

Avocado swiss burger

$12.49

Brioche bun, avocado, Swiss, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, served with bang bang aioli on the side.

Hawaiian burger

$11.49

Brioche bun, teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion.

Make your own burger

Make your own burger

$8.99

add cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.

PB & PJ burger

PB & PJ burger

$10.99

pepper jack cheese, bacon, peanut butter, pepper jelly

Chili cheese burger

$11.99

brioche bun, jalapenos, beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili and red onions.

The veggie burger

$11.99

brioche bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions, veggie patty, swiss cheese, avocado. served with bang bang aioli on the side.

Sandwiches

BLTA

$9.99

thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, avocado, mayo on side

grilled cheese

$5.99

Choice of cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.

Original chicken sandwich

Original chicken sandwich

$10.99

Brioche bun 3 chicken tenders, pickles, Bang Bang aioli on side.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche bun, marinated chicken, Swiss cheese, pineapples, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.99

three buffalo dipped chicken tenders, blue cheese, pickles. Served with buttermilk ranch on side.

Nashville hot chicken sandwich

$12.49

Brioche bun 3 chicken tenders dipped in Nashville hot sauce or dusted in Nashville hot seasoning, pickles, buttermilk ranch on side.

Chicken bacon ranch sandwich

$12.99

3 chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, buttermilk ranch

Sliders

House beef sliders

$7.99

2 hawaiian buns, beef, american cheese, pickles, 5th st aioli

Bacon cheddar sliders

$8.99

2 hawaiian buns, beef, cheddar, bacon, BBQ aioli on side.

PB & PJ sliders

$8.99

2 hawaiian buns, beef, pepperjack cheese, bacon, creamy peannut butter, pepper jelly

Dipped chicken sliders

$8.99

2 hawaiina buns, hand breaded chicken dipped in sauce, pickles, choice of sauce

Hawaiian sliders

$8.99

two Hawaiian buns, beef slider patty, cheddar cheese, pineapple and teriyaki sauce.

Chili cheese sliders

$8.99

Two Hawaiian buns, jalapenos, beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili, red onions.

Chicken

3 piece tenders

3 piece tenders

$10.99

3 hand breaded chic ken tenders, w/straight cut fries and choice of sauce

4 piece tenders

$12.49

4 hand breaded chicken tenders, w/straight cut fries and choice of sauce

6 piece tenders

$14.99

6 hand breaded chicken tenders, w/straight cut fries and choice of sauce

Salads

5th street burger salad

$10.49

lettuce base, beef patty, american cheese, diced tomaotes, red onios and pickels. 5th street aioli

Bacon cheddar salad

$11.49

lettuce base, beef patty, cheddar cheese, diced pickles, tomatoes, red onions. served with BBQ aioli on side.

Build your own salad

$8.99

chose a base, choice of protien, cheese, veggies, premium toppings, choice of sauce

Crispy chicken salad

$11.99

lettuce base, hand breaded chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, crutons. choice of sauce

Sides

straight cut fries

$4.49

Straight cut fries

waffle cut fries

$4.99

waffle cut fries

sweet potato fries

$4.99

served with maple aioli

Beer battered onion rings

$6.99

served with BBQ aioi

Nashville hot fries

$5.49

straight cut fries, seasoned with Nashville hot seasoning, served with buttermilk ranch

cheese fries

$5.99

Straight cut fries with cheddar cheese sauce

5th street side salad

$5.49

Lettuce, shredded cheddar jack, diced tomatoes, red onions, pickles and croutons. choice of dressing on side.

1 chicken tender

$2.49

Beer battered Cheese sticks

$6.99

6 Beer battered cheese sticks. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Brioche bun

$1.69

Gluten free bun

$1.99

buffalo beer battered cheese sticks

$6.99

beer battered cheese sticks dipped in buffalo sauce. served with buttermilk ranch on the side.

Burger patty

$3.99

chili cheese fries

$6.99

straight cut fries, cheddar cheese sauce, chili, red onions

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

fresh beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and diced red onions. served with Hawaiian bun on side.

Loaded fries

5th street burger fries

5th street burger fries

$12.49

waffle fries, melted american cheese, beef patty, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, red onions, 5th st aioli

flaming devil fries

flaming devil fries

$6.99

straight cut fries, covered in cheese sauce and flaming hot cheetos.

Maple chicken fries

Maple chicken fries

$10.49

sweet fries, hand breaded chicken, maple aioli

Dipped chicken fries

$12.99

straight cut fries, with melted cheddar jack cheese, hand breaded chicken dipped in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce. buttermilk ranch on side.

Sauces

Add 5th street aioli

$0.69+

house made thousand island

Add brown sugar BBQ aioli

$0.69+

Add A 1 seakhouse aioli

$0.69+

Add bang bang aioli

$0.69+

sweet & spicy

Add maple aioli

$0.69+

Add sweet heat

$0.69+

hot & sweet

Add buttermilk ranch

$0.69+

Add ketchup

$0.59+

Add buffalo

$0.59+

Add Mayo

$0.59+

Add Mustard

$0.69+

Desserts

Churro

Churro

$1.89

cinnamon sugar churro, Add choice of caramel or chocolate sauce

Churro Sundae

$6.99

2 Churros cut, with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Polar Bear Burger

$9.99

brioche bun, smash beef patty, topped with bacon and vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with Carmel sauce.

Polar Bear Slider

$4.99

1 Hawaiian bun, beef slider patty, bacon, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce drizzle.

Drinks

fountain beverage

$2.49

Coke can

$1.69

can

Diet coke can

$1.69

can

sprite can

$1.69

can

Red powerade

$2.49

bottle

Blue powerade

$2.49

Razz peace tea

$2.49

can

Peach peace tea

$2.49

monster

$2.99

can

dasani

$1.69

Make you own float

$3.99

Served with vanilla ice cream and your choice of soda.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
20+ specialty burgers, hand breaded chicken, loaded fries and tons more. Come on in to enjoy!

1158 w washington st, Tempe, AZ 85281

5th Street Burger & Fries image
5th Street Burger & Fries image

