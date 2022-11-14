5th Street Burger & Fries 1158 W Washington st. Suite 106
124 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
20+ specialty burgers, hand breaded chicken, loaded fries and tons more. Come on in to enjoy!
Location
1158 w washington st, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery