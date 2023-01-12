Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fifty Fifty

review star

No reviews yet

526 North Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Burgers

Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty

$12.00

Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white American cheese. Choose your toppings!

Peter Piper

Peter Piper

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty Burger with roasted poblano cream cheese, pickled cherry pepper and jalapeno relish, bourbon molasses, white American cheese

PBPB&BB

PBPB&BB

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty burger with spicy patties, white american cheese, crunchy peanut butter and sweet pickles

Belgian Black Label

Belgian Black Label

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty burger on toasted Belgian waffles with spicy patties, white American cheese and bourbon barrel aged 100% pure maple syrup

I Can't Feel My Face

I Can't Feel My Face

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty Burger with spicy patties, white American cheese, ghost pepper sauce, candied jalapenos. Good luck!

She's My Cherry Burger

She's My Cherry Burger

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty Burger with sour cherry jam and herbed goat cheese

The Ogre

The Ogre

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty burger with white American cheese, beer battered onion rings, caramelized onions, raw sweet onion and tiger sauce

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00

The Fifty Fifty Burger with white American cheese, bourbon molasses sauce, sweet pickles and caramelized onion

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Choose any of our Fifty Fifty burger toppings or specialty burgers with a vegetarian impossible burger patty.

Kids Fifty Fifty

$8.00

A single Fifty Fifty patty with White American cheese

Sides

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay and served with a side of Fifty Fifty sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries seasoned with cinnamon sugar and served with house made Blueberry Ketchup

Onion Rings

$8.00
Giardiniera

Giardiniera

$5.00

Italian style pickled vegetables. Cauliflower, carrot, celery, red pepper, jalapeno in garlic olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts by Sweet Hollow Bakery

Banana Cream Pie Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Cherry Bacon Jam Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Half Beef and Half Bacon smash burgers

Location

526 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

