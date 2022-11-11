Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Fifty West Burger Bar

44 Reviews

$

7605 Wooster Pike

CINCINNATI, OH 45227

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Fry
Single
Double

Seasonal Items

Jelly Donut Burger`

Jelly Donut Burger`

$10.00

Our new must have seasonal. The Jelly Donut Burger is a perfect balance of Sweet and Salty, Dessert and Dinner. It is the burger you never knew could taste so good. Starting with Locally sourced Donuts baked at Golden Hands Bakery then add an All Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Bacon, House made Spicy Maple Dijon, and Grape Jelly. It is seriously almost too good!

S'mores Milkshake

S'mores Milkshake

$5.00+

Just in time for the Holiday Season. Our S'mores Shake is back for a limited time. Hand spun vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Marshmellow, Grahm, and chocolate. Goes great by the fire in the beer garden or in your back yard at home.

Route 50 Burgers & Dogs - Choose Your Protein Then Style - Fries Sold Separately

Hi there hello
Single

Single

$7.00

House-Ground Patty

Double

Double

$10.00

Two House-Ground Patties

Chicken

Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

Flat-Top Dog

Flat-Top Dog

$5.00

Split & Griddled All-Beef Dog

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Plant-Based Black Bean Patty

Fries

Regular Fry

Regular Fry

$3.00

Crinkle Cut. Add Fry Sauce for Full Experience.

Kiddos - 12 Years Old and Under

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Single House-Ground Patty with Cheese

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

Three Tender Basket

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Cheese

Kid's Flat-Top Dog

Kid's Flat-Top Dog

$6.00

Split & Griddled All-Beef Dog

Shareables

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

American Lager Beer Cheese, Buffalo Bleu Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onion, Jalapeño

Pita Plate

Pita Plate

$8.00

Toasted Pita with Hummus, Veggies, Guacamole & Fresh Corn Salad

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Eight Bone-In Wings with Choice of Buffalo or Smokey BBQ. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.00+

Regular and Kid's Size Available

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.00+

Regular and Kid's Size Available

Cookies and Cream Shake

Cookies and Cream Shake

$5.00+

Regular and Kid's Size Available

S'mores Milkshake

S'mores Milkshake

$5.00+

Just in time for the Holiday Season. Our S'mores Shake is back for a limited time. Hand spun vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Marshmellow, Grahm, and chocolate. Goes great by the fire in the beer garden or in your back yard at home.

Canned Craft Soda

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Rootbeer

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Rootbeer

$5.00

Filled Straight from the Tap

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Orange Soda

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Orange Soda

$5.00

Filled Straight from the Tap

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Black Cherry Soda

32 fl oz To-Go Can of Black Cherry Soda

$5.00

Filled Straight from the Tap

Root Beer Float - Purchase at Pickup Only!

$3.50Out of stock

Can be purchases at order pick up!

Orange Float - Purchase at Pickup Only!

$3.50Out of stock

Can be purchased at order pick up!

Canned and Bottled Beer

American Lager 6-Pack

American Lager 6-Pack

$10.99

Light Lager: 4.5% ABV

Doom Pedal White Ale 6-Pack

Doom Pedal White Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Wheat Beer: 5.5% ABV

Coast to Coast IPA 6-Pack

Coast to Coast IPA 6-Pack

$10.99

American IPA: 6.8% ABV

Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack

Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Hazy Pale Ale: 4.7% ABV

Main Street Amber Ale 6-Pack

Main Street Amber Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Amber Ale: 5.5%

Helles Lager 6-Pack

Helles Lager 6-Pack

$10.99

Originating from Munich, Helles is a pale and drinkable lager that was brewed to be the Bavarian answer to the popular Czech pilsner. German pilsner and Vienna malts lend a light saltine cracker backbone with bready and honey-like highlights. Just a hint of spicy noble German hops counteract sweetness and scrub the palate. This beer highlights the nuances in our favorite German malts with a clean and soft finish.

X-Mas Cookie 6-Pack

X-Mas Cookie 6-Pack

$10.99

A warming ale brewed with deep caramel malts, oats and cinnamon - all the ingredients you would put into an oatmeal cookie Santa would love.

Hard Lemonade 6-Pack

Hard Lemonade 6-Pack

$8.99

Hard Lemonade Brewed w/ Meyer Lemons: 5.0% ABV

Watermelon Quencher 6-Pack

Watermelon Quencher 6-Pack

$10.99

This light and low calorie beer was finished with an enzyme that leaves no sugar behind to give this beer a bone-dry finish and high drinkability. We then conditioned the beer on natural watermelon puree and Himalayan Pink Sea Salt for a thirst quenching flavor and added electrolytes. Perfect for your post run/cycle/volleyball match or just for drinking something that is light and refreshing! 4.1% ABV

American Lager 15-Pack

American Lager 15-Pack

$15.99

Light Lager: 4.5% ABV

Doom Pedal White Ale 12-Pack

Doom Pedal White Ale 12-Pack

$17.99

Wheat Beer: 5.5% ABV

Coast to Coast 12-Pack

Coast to Coast 12-Pack

$17.99

American IPA: 6.8% ABV

Summer Variety 12-Pack

Summer Variety 12-Pack

$17.99

3x American Lager: 4.5% 3x Doom Pedal White Ale: 5.5% 3x Coast to Coast IPA: 6.8% 3x Mystery Summer Beer: ?

32 oz Crowlers of Draft Beer

Brewed with specialty German Pilsner malt and Munich Malt this lager features a rich, textured malt flavor supported by toasty and honey-like complexity. This beer was naturally carbonated using the spunding technique and complemented by just the right amount of bitterness to keep it all balanced. The namesake is a little spin on one of the most famous bocks in the world - love you Rogue.
1. American Lager 4.5% Crowler

1. American Lager 4.5% Crowler

$10.00

Finally, a light-bodied lager that doesn't skimp on the flavor! This clean, refreshing take on the lager style masterfully blends Saaz hops with malt sweetness to create a crisp, thirst-quenching brew that's perfect for drinking in the hot summer sun.

2. Doom Pedal White Ale 5.5% Crowler

2. Doom Pedal White Ale 5.5% Crowler

$10.00

Brewed in memory of the late Allen White, close friend and family member of Fifty West Brewery, this Belgian-style White Ale pours a hazy blonde. Coriander, orange peel and grains of paradise come together to masterfully blend black peppery spiciness with crisp, sweet citrusy notes. Spread the love!

3. Coast to Coast IPA 6.8% Crowler

3. Coast to Coast IPA 6.8% Crowler

$10.00

Named after Route 50, which spans the US from coast to coast. This American-style IPA seeks to blend the fruity and balanced attributes of an East Coast IPA with the dank, resin characteristics of the West Coast style.

4. Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 4.7% Crowler

4. Shortcut Hazy Pale Ale 4.7% Crowler

$10.00

Sometimes the shortcut is the way to go. This straight-forward Hazy Pale Ale checks all the boxes without the extra turns and loops. Expect an approachable and light, hoppy beer, with notes of sticky mango and smooth berry.

5. Main St. Amber Ale 5.5% Crowler

5. Main St. Amber Ale 5.5% Crowler

$10.00

Take a trip down Main Street. This traditionally brewed Amber Ale is easy drinking with just enough malt character to add that extra hint of sweetness and caramel to create a very smooth and enjoyable year round go to.

6. Next Exit Black Lager 5.2% Crowler

6. Next Exit Black Lager 5.2% Crowler

$10.00

This dark lager was constructed with a variety of all German malts in order to lend a complex yet highly drinkable backbone. Expect a black beer with notes of roasted coffee followed by subtle hints of honey and toast culminating in a clean and scrubby finish.

7. Hard Lemonade 5.0% Crowler

7. Hard Lemonade 5.0% Crowler

$10.00

Fifty West Hard Lemonade now on Draft!

8. Apricot Frostie Milkshake IPA 6.7% Crowler

8. Apricot Frostie Milkshake IPA 6.7% Crowler

$10.00

The next IPA in our Frostie series, has been fruited with Apricot! Brewed with Apricot Puree, Amarillo hops, lactose, and vanilla. Expect a creamy bodied IPA with a bold apricot flavor and citrusy hops!

9. West Coast Experimental DIPA 8.1% Crowler

9. West Coast Experimental DIPA 8.1% Crowler

$10.00

We are diving head first into a focused exploration of perfecting our ideal West Coast styled IPA. We are aiming to create a pale, clear(ish) beer with a balanced hop-focused flavor and dry finish. This first batch received a large whirlpool addition of Mosaic and a dry hop addition of Cryo Citra on clean neutral yeast. We also implored an enzyme that brings forward tropical flavors and aromas that are not accessible through traditional fermentation. Expect a beer with a simple malt build, big hoppy notes of pear, pineapple, cherry and mango, followed by a clean bitterness and finish.

10. Cider 5.1% Crowler

10. Cider 5.1% Crowler

$10.00

Macintosh Apple Semi-Dry

12. Time Crunch Cinnamon Cream Ale 5.5% Crowler

12. Time Crunch Cinnamon Cream Ale 5.5% Crowler

$10.00

This beer was brewed with a simple Pilsner malt base along with characteristic Cream Ale additions of flaked maize. Then for some innocent fun we added Vienna malt, milk sugar, and conditioned it on Vietnamese cinnamon and vanilla. Expect a creamy body with a familiar cereal-like cinnamon vanilla flavor.

13. Deja Moo Milk Stout 6.5% Crowler

13. Deja Moo Milk Stout 6.5% Crowler

$10.00

This Milk Stout was brewed using a blend of five different caramel and roasted malts. Together these malts lend notes of toffee, dark dried fruit, and chocolate covered espresso beans. A hefty addition of lactose keeps this Milk Stout sweet, soft, and balanced.

14. Home Sweet Home Brown Ale 7.0% Crowler

14. Home Sweet Home Brown Ale 7.0% Crowler

$10.00

Brewed with sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, toasted pecans, and vanilla beans, this holiday-inspired Brown Ale blends together all of your favorite autumnal flavors to produce a novel brew that tastes just like Mom’s sweet potato pie.

15. Helles lager 5.5%

15. Helles lager 5.5%

$10.00Out of stock

Originating from Munich, Helles is a pale and drinkable lager that was brewed to be the Bavarian answer to the popular Czech pilsner. German pilsner and Vienna malts lend a light saltine cracker backbone with bready and honey-like highlights. Just a hint of spicy noble German hops counteract sweetness and scrub the palate. This beer highlights the nuances in our favorite German malts with a clean and soft finish.

16. Hippy Trip Pale Sour 7.0% Crowler

16. Hippy Trip Pale Sour 7.0% Crowler

$10.00

This is a pale sour base that has been conditioned on hundreds of pounds of raspberries and meyer lemon.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 7605 Route 50 Cincinnati, OH. Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

Website

Location

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI, OH 45227

Directions

