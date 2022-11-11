Fifty West Burger Bar

9. West Coast Experimental DIPA 8.1% Crowler

$10.00

We are diving head first into a focused exploration of perfecting our ideal West Coast styled IPA. We are aiming to create a pale, clear(ish) beer with a balanced hop-focused flavor and dry finish. This first batch received a large whirlpool addition of Mosaic and a dry hop addition of Cryo Citra on clean neutral yeast. We also implored an enzyme that brings forward tropical flavors and aromas that are not accessible through traditional fermentation. Expect a beer with a simple malt build, big hoppy notes of pear, pineapple, cherry and mango, followed by a clean bitterness and finish.