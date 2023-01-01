Fig
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fig is a day time cafe located inside the Kiewit Luminarium on Omaha's riverfront offering pastries, coffee, and lunch.
Location
345 Riverfront Drive, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lula B's Breakfast Brunch & Bar - 902 Dodge Street # 101
No Reviews
902 Dodge Street # 101 Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurant