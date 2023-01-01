Main picView gallery

345 Riverfront Drive

Omaha, NE 68102

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brownie

$3.50

Brownie

Scone

$4.00

Scone

Olive Oil Cake

$4.50

Sweet Potato Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Friand

$3.00

Chocolate Knot

$4.50

Morning Bun

$4.50

GF Butternut Cake

$5.00

Banana Bread

$4.50

Shortbread

$2.50

Danish

$5.00

Savory Galette

$6.00

Apple Galette

$9.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$4.50

Grab & Go

Food

Hummus Bowl

$15.00

Cheese Plate

$10.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Chia

$8.00

Granola, Vanilla Bean Chia Pudding, Coconut Milk, Strawberry Jam & Blueberries

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Salsa Macha, Tahini Vinaigrette on Ciabatta

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Curried Chicken Salad, Celery, Grapes & Romaine Hearts on sourdough sandwich bread

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche Bun, Chicken Schnitzel, Shredded Cabbage & Remoulade

Turkey & Cheddar

$12.00

Turkey, Cranberry Mayo, Cheddar, Red Onion & Lettuce on House-made White Bread

Ham & Butter Baguette

$10.00

Ham, Butter, Pickles, Lola's Baguette

Spring Salad

$11.00

Spring Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herbs, English Peas, Fennel & Cauliflower* $11

Pasta Salad

$12.00

Pasta Salad, Basil Pesto, Confit Cherry Toms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Pepitas & Parmigiano Reggiano* $12

Hummus Bowl

$18.00

Hummus Bowl, Pickled Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Cabbage, Crispy Quinoa & Shredded Chicken Served with Focaccia $18

SB & J

$8.00

Sunbutter & Jam on Lola's Bread

Chips

$3.00

Breakfast

Chia

$8.00

Granola, Vanilla Bean Chia Pudding, Coconut Milk, Strawberry Jam & Blueberries

Baked Oatmeal

$12.00

Baked Oatmeal with Milk & Berries

Quiche

$11.00

Roasted Mushroom Quiche, Potatoes, Confit Fennel & Fennel Frond served with simple greens

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche, Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Salmon Toast

$15.00

Rye Toast, Cream Cheese, Salmon, Pickled Red Onion. Cucumber, Fried Capers & Everything Bagel Spice

Butternut Squash Toast

$13.00

Sourdough Toast, Butternut, Farmer’s Cheese, Greens, Pickled Radishes & Salsa Verde

Lunch

Soup

$9.00

Daily Selection served with bread

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad, Boquerones, Croutons & Parmigiano Reggiano

Spring Salad

$11.00

Spring Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herbs, English Peas, Fennel & Cauliflower* $11

Pasta Salad

$12.00

Pasta Salad, Basil Pesto, Confit Cherry Toms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Pepitas & Parmigiano Reggiano* $12

Hummus Bowl

$18.00

Hummus Bowl, Pickled Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Cabbage, Crispy Quinoa & Shredded Chicken Served with Focaccia $18

Confit Tuna

$24.00

Confit Tuna, Potatoes, Salsa Verde & Urfa Almond Brown Butter

Salmon

$30.00

Crispy Skin Salmon, Corn Custard, and Corn Succatash

Steak Frites

$32.00

Steak Frites with Chimichurri

Sandwiches

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Salsa Macha, Tahini Vinaigrette on Ciabatta

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Curried Chicken Salad, Celery, Grapes & Romaine Hearts on sourdough sandwich bread

Turkey & Cheddar

$12.00

Turkey, Cranberry Mayo, Cheddar, Red Onion & Lettuce on House-made White Bread

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$17.00

Brioche Bun, Chicken Schnitzel, Shredded Cabbage & Remoulade

Burger

$17.00

80/20 Burger, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & Sesame Brioche

Ham & Butter Baguette

$10.00

Ham, Butter, Pickles, Lola's Baguette

Philly Special

$18.00

Snacks/Shareables

French Fries

$6.00

French Fries with Ketchup

Fried Artichokes

$10.00

Fried Artichokes with Pimenton Aoili

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Hummus with olives, vegetables and bread

Cheese Plate

$13.00

Cheese plate with fruit & nuts

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Roasted Cucumber Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herbs, Pickled Red Onions, Castelveltrano Olives & Goat Cheese

Apple Galette

$9.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Lemon Vin.

Fruit

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cocoa

$4.00

Steamer

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chai

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Box Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Juice Bag

$3.00

San Peligrino - Orange

$3.50

San Peligrino - Lemon

$3.50

San Peligrino - Water

$3.00

San Peligrino -- Water Grapefruit

$3.00

Sound - Blueberry

$3.50

Sound - Grapefruit Lime

$3.50

Grove Juice - OJ

$5.00

Grove Juice - Seasonal

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Kros Strain Fairy Nectar

$7.00

Collette

$7.00

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

NA Athletic IPA

$6.00

Spritzer

$6.00

Glass Wine

Sparkling

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

Orange

$12.00

Riesling

$12.00

Pinot Blanc

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Red Blend

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Bottle Wine

Sparkling

$36.00

Riesling

$54.00

Pinot Blanc

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Côtes du Rhône

$45.00

Pinot Noir

$74.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$57.00

‘Solidarity’ Rose

$36.00

Bunches Orange Wine

$70.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fig is a day time cafe located inside the Kiewit Luminarium on Omaha's riverfront offering pastries, coffee, and lunch.

Location

345 Riverfront Drive, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

