Fig and Lily garden 2 Cattano Ave.

No reviews yet

2 Cattano Ave.

Morristown, NJ 07960

Order Again

Popular Items

Garden Chicken Shish
Quinoa Avocado Salad
Garden Falafel

Mediterranean Mezzes (Served Cold)

Garden Mezze Platter Small

$28.00

Served Cold. Please choose four of our cold mezzes.

Garden Hummus

$13.00

Served Cold. Mashed chickpeas blended with fresh parsley & olive oil. (gluten free, vegan)

Greek Tzatziki

$13.00

Served Cold. Creamy labne yogurt mezze with caramelized onions, cucumbers. (gluten free)

Avocado-Ganoush

$15.00

Served Cold. Smoked eggplant with avocado, Italian parsley, lemon & olive oil. (gluten free)

Eggplant Medley

$14.00

Served Cold. Lightly-fried eggplant & roasted green peppers, in a tomato sauce. (gluten free, vegan)

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$16.00

Served Cold. Hand-made in-house, grapevine leaves with garden herb seasoned rice, onion & currants. (gluten free, vegan)

Beet & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Served Cold. Fresh sliced beets, labne, served with dill, avocado & goat cheese. (gluten free)

Mediterranean Cheese Plate

$36.00

Gorgonzola cheese, drunken goat cheese, manchego cheese, served with fig jam, seasonal fresh fruits, and nuts. (gluten free)

Watermelon & Feta

$16.00

Garden Mezze Platter Large

$38.00

Served with a Crudite.

Mediterranean Mezzes (Served Warm)

Cheese Phyllo Rolls

$15.00

Served Warm. Thin flaky dough, hand-wrapped with light Mediterranean cheeses, parsley & herbs. Served with marinara sauce.

Mediterranean Scallops

$24.00

Served Warm. Pan seared mix of zucchini, garden vegetables, feta cheese. Served with yogurt sauce.

Calamari

$19.00

Served Warm. Fried calamari served with tartar sauce.

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Served Warm. Marinated in olive oil, grilled octopus is served mashed potatoes, topped with a steamed broccoli and chef's ginger sauce.

Mediterranean Fries

$12.00

Served Warm. Hand-cut fries with topped with feta cheese & parsley. (gluten free)

Garden Falafel

$16.00

Served Warm. Deep-fried and seasoned mashed chickpeas, served with hummus. (gluten free, vegan)

Garden Meatballs

$18.00

Served Warm. Meatballs served over our tzatziki mezze, marinara sauce, sumac and roasted cashews

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Salads

Lily's Fig Salad

$22.00

Fresh baby arugula, fresh beets, dried apricots, pine nuts, fresh fig and goat cheese crumbles. Served with olive oil dressing and whipped goat cheese (gluten free)

Halloumi Greek Salad

$22.00

Fresh lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, cucumber, green pepper & halloumi cheese. Served with lemon, olive oil dressing and pomegranate molasses.(gluten free)

Quinoa Avocado Salad

$21.00

Tri-color organic quinoa, fresh avocado served with baby arugula, tomatoes, onions, parsley, chickpeas, pomegranate molasses served with lemon, olive oil dressing (gluten free, vegan)

Artichoke Green Salad

$20.00

Seasoned artichoke hearts over green salad with crispy apples and cranberries. Served with house dressing. (gluten free)

Entrees (From The Land)

Adana Pistachio

$36.00

Mix of beef & lamb rolled in lavash bread, chargrilled with imported kashkaval cheese. Served with eggplant béchamel and topped with pistachio, yogurt & tomato-based sauce. (contains nuts)

Garden Chicken Shish

$30.00

Lean chicken breast marinated for 48 hours and charcoal grilled. Served with farro risotto and grilled vegetables.

Lamb Special

$36.00

Prime selection of lamb, marinated for 48 hours and char-grilled. Served with eggplant béchamel, topped with blistered shishito peppers & cherry tomatoes.

Turkish Manti

$29.00

Hand stuffed beef beef dumplings served with Greek yogurt based sauce and mint.

Ratatouille Stuffed Peppers

$27.00

Jumbo bell peppers stuffed with oven roasted mix vegetables; topped with parsley and pesto sauce. (gluten free, vegan)

Tenderloin Fettuccine

$34.00

Penne pasta with beef tenderloin, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce, grated parmesan cheese and seasonal spices.(gluten free, vegan)

Lamb Chops

$40.00

Marinated tender lamb chops charcoal-grilled. Served with stuffed mushroom and sautéed mix vegetables, in a pomegranate sauce. (gluten free)

Garden Filet Mignon

$44.00

Marinated tender, charcoal grilled filet mignon steak served with grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, in a pomegranate sauce. (gluten free)

Entrees (From The Sea)

Mediterranean Branzino Filet

$36.00

Charcoal-grilled branzino served with caramelized leeks & cauliflower puree. (gluten free)

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Char-grilled salmon served with pea puree and baked vegetables, in a caper sauce. (gluten free)

Seafood Risotto

$35.00

Linguine with seafood medley of clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus and sliced calamari in a garlic tomato-based sauce.

Shrimp Casserole

$34.00

Pan seared jumbo shrimp with garlic, locally grown vegetables topped with kashkaval cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Sides

Sautéed Smoked Eggplant

$8.00

Cauliflower Puree

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Farro-Risotto

$8.00

Veggie Plate

$4.00

Brunch

Prix Fixe Brunch

$35.00

Choice of a mezzes, an entreé or a salad

Prix Fixe Mezze

Prix Fixe Entree/Salad

Desserts

Lily's Fig Special

$12.00

Figs stuffed with walnuts topped with mascarpone cheese. (contains nuts, gluten free)

Turkish Rice Pudding

$12.00

Our daily prepared rice pudding. (seasonal)

Hand-made Baklava

$15.00

Lightly-flakey Turkish pastry made of layers of paper-thin phyllo dough, filled with pistachios. Served with ice cream. (gluten free, vegan)

Raspberry Cheesecake

$15.00

Ice-Cream

$5.00

Pumpkin Dessert

$12.00

Garden Chocolate Souffle

$15.00

Poached Quince

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
2 Cattano Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

