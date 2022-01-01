Fig & Tomato Italian European Eatery
100 Park Ave
Hillsdale, NJ 07642
Popular Items
Appetizers
Piccolo Antipasto
fresh roasted peppers, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sun dried tomato, red onion, evoo, arugula
Calamari Salad
celery, evoo, lemon garlic vinaigrette
Meatball Trio
homemade beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta
Seafood Salad
shrimp, calamari, scungilli, evoo, garlic, lemon
Shrimp Cocktail
lemon, cocktail sauce
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
garlic, hot honey
Grilled Artichokes
salt & pepper grilled, olive oil, garlic aioli -- limited availability
Creamy Garlic Shrimp
grilled garlic tuscan bread
Mussels Côté Paris
champagne cream sauce, grape tomato, fries
Steamed Mussels
Short Rib Mac & Cheese
pulled short rib, american, burrata, cream
Burrata Napolitano
burrata, roasted peppers, prosciutto, grilled tuscan bread
Fried Calamari
lemon, homemade marinara
Fig & Tomato Appetizer
fresh fig, tomato, goat cheese, lemon honey
Charcuterie Board
everything bagel goat cheese, vermont cheddar, jarlsberg, hot & sweet capocollo, salame toscana, prosciutto, olives, roasted peppers, hot honey, crackers
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
parmigiano, croutons
Roasted Beet Salad
arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, tomato, portobello mushrom, raspberry vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives
Santorini Salad
romaine, dried cranberries, feta, chickpea, red onion, tomato, lemon red wine vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Pasta Classics
Penne Vodka
fresh mozzarella
Gnocchi Pesto
cubed fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto
Baked Manicotti
stuffed with ricotta, vodka meat sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
marsala cream sauce, shaved reggiano
Short Rib Ravioli
osso bucco gravy
Lobster Ravioli
jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce
Mafaldine Bolognese
ribbon pasta, touch of cream, ricotta
Spaghetti with Meatballs
choice of marinara or vodka sauce
Zuppe Di Pesce
mussels, shrimp, calamari, lobster tail, linguine,spicy tomato broth
Penne Aglio e Olio
sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes
Large Pasta Marinara
GF SPINACH RAVIOLI
GF CHEESE RAVIOLI
Specialty Pasta
Milano
spaghetti, roasted wild mushroom, crispy bacon, shaved reggiano, marsala cream sauce,
Giardino
penne, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, broccolini, pesto cream sauce
Mafaldine di Campania
ribbon pasta, braised short rib, burrata, osso buco a jus
Gnocchi di Casa
italian sausage, burrata, diced onion, parmesan cream sauce
La Zanabella
penne, blackened chicken, roasted peppers, parmesan cream sauce
Pasta Marseille
spaghetti, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, white truffle oil, shallot demi glace
Paella for One
lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, yellow rice
Stuffed Rigatoni
ricotta filling, shrimp, mushroom, cubed fresh mozzarella, pink pesto
Brick Oven Pizza
Chicken
Chicken Classics
Chicken & Shrimp Ibiza
sweet vinegar peppers, mushroom, onion, basil garlic lime sauce, yellow rice
Chicken Amalfi
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
Chicken Milanese
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
Chicken Bonaparte
mozzarella, cremini, broccolini, marsala au jus
CHICKEN SAN MARINO
panko crust, sun dried tomato, mushroom, fresh pesto cream
Stuffed Chicken
Balsamic Chicken
chicken Francese
Meat
Veal Classics
Veal Milanese
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
Veal Amalfi
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
Grilled Pork Chop
12 oz, salt & pepper, hot or sweet peppers, mashed potatoes
Short Rib Bourguignon
slow cooked, mashed potato
Veal Saltimbocca
prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, demi glace
Seafood
Shrimp Amalfi
seared shrimp, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine, ribbon pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
baked mozzarella, marinara
Bronzino St. Barths
arugula red onion, lemon garlic vinaigrette
Dijon Salmon
pan seared, dijon cream, mashed potato
Salmon Fresco
grape tomatoes, basil, light lemon butter
Grilled Bronzini
crispy garlic, rosemary, olive oil
Specials for Two
Sides
Kids
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 Park Ave, Hillsdale, NJ 07642