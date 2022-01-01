Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fig & Tomato Italian European Eatery

No reviews yet

100 Park Ave

Hillsdale, NJ 07642

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Chicken Classics
Gnocchi Pesto
Roasted Beet Salad

Appetizers

Piccolo Antipasto

$13.95

fresh roasted peppers, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sun dried tomato, red onion, evoo, arugula

Calamari Salad

$13.95

celery, evoo, lemon garlic vinaigrette

Meatball Trio

$13.95

homemade beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta

Seafood Salad

$17.95

shrimp, calamari, scungilli, evoo, garlic, lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

lemon, cocktail sauce

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

garlic, hot honey

Grilled Artichokes

$15.95

salt & pepper grilled, olive oil, garlic aioli -- limited availability

Creamy Garlic Shrimp

$15.95

grilled garlic tuscan bread

Mussels Côté Paris

$19.95

champagne cream sauce, grape tomato, fries

Steamed Mussels

$17.95

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$20.95

pulled short rib, american, burrata, cream

Burrata Napolitano

$17.95

burrata, roasted peppers, prosciutto, grilled tuscan bread

Fried Calamari

$17.95

lemon, homemade marinara

Fig & Tomato Appetizer

$15.95

fresh fig, tomato, goat cheese, lemon honey

Charcuterie Board

$22.95

everything bagel goat cheese, vermont cheddar, jarlsberg, hot & sweet capocollo, salame toscana, prosciutto, olives, roasted peppers, hot honey, crackers

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.95

parmigiano, croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.95

arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, tomato, portobello mushrom, raspberry vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives

Santorini Salad

$13.95

romaine, dried cranberries, feta, chickpea, red onion, tomato, lemon red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.95

tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Pasta Classics

Penne Vodka

$21.95

fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Pesto

$23.95

cubed fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto

Baked Manicotti

$23.95

stuffed with ricotta, vodka meat sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$23.95

marsala cream sauce, shaved reggiano

Short Rib Ravioli

$23.95

osso bucco gravy

Lobster Ravioli

$31.95

jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce

Mafaldine Bolognese

$23.95

ribbon pasta, touch of cream, ricotta

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$21.95

choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Zuppe Di Pesce

$47.95

mussels, shrimp, calamari, lobster tail, linguine,spicy tomato broth

Penne Aglio e Olio

$23.95

sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes

Large Pasta Marinara

$14.95

GF SPINACH RAVIOLI

$23.95

GF CHEESE RAVIOLI

$22.95

Specialty Pasta

Milano

$25.95

spaghetti, roasted wild mushroom, crispy bacon, shaved reggiano, marsala cream sauce,

Giardino

$23.95

penne, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, broccolini, pesto cream sauce

Mafaldine di Campania

$35.95

ribbon pasta, braised short rib, burrata, osso buco a jus

Gnocchi di Casa

$25.95

italian sausage, burrata, diced onion, parmesan cream sauce

La Zanabella

$23.95

penne, blackened chicken, roasted peppers, parmesan cream sauce

Pasta Marseille

$25.95

spaghetti, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, white truffle oil, shallot demi glace

Paella for One

$53.95

lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, yellow rice

Stuffed Rigatoni

$31.95

ricotta filling, shrimp, mushroom, cubed fresh mozzarella, pink pesto

Brick Oven Pizza

SM The Margherita

$14.95

SM The Fig & Prosciutto

$17.95

SM The Hot Honey

$17.95

SM The Sinatra

$15.95

SM The Venezia

$15.95

SM The Famous Hoboken

$19.95

Chicken

Chicken Classics

$23.95

Chicken & Shrimp Ibiza

$29.95

sweet vinegar peppers, mushroom, onion, basil garlic lime sauce, yellow rice

Chicken Amalfi

$25.95

panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine

Chicken Milanese

$23.95

arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic

Chicken Bonaparte

$25.95

mozzarella, cremini, broccolini, marsala au jus

CHICKEN SAN MARINO

$24.95

panko crust, sun dried tomato, mushroom, fresh pesto cream

Stuffed Chicken

$24.95

Balsamic Chicken

$24.95

chicken Francese

$25.95

Meat

Veal Classics

$25.95

Veal Milanese

$27.95

arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic

Veal Amalfi

$27.95

panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.95

12 oz, salt & pepper, hot or sweet peppers, mashed potatoes

Short Rib Bourguignon

$35.95

slow cooked, mashed potato

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.95

prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, demi glace

Seafood

Shrimp Amalfi

$29.95

seared shrimp, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine, ribbon pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.95

baked mozzarella, marinara

Bronzino St. Barths

$37.95

arugula red onion, lemon garlic vinaigrette

Dijon Salmon

$30.95

pan seared, dijon cream, mashed potato

Salmon Fresco

$30.95

grape tomatoes, basil, light lemon butter

Grilled Bronzini

$37.95

crispy garlic, rosemary, olive oil

Specials for Two

Chateaubriand

$109.95

first two cuts of beef tenderloin grilled and roasted, house au jus, mashed potatoes & vegetable -- limited availability

Paella de Barcelona

$103.95

lobster tails, jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, yellow rice

Sides

Broccoli

$7.95

Side House Salad

$7.95

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.95

Potatoes & Cherry Peppers

$11.95

Soup of the Day

$7.95

Spinach

$7.95

Broc Rabe

$9.95

String Beans

$7.95

Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Side Of French Fries

$5.95

3 Friend Soup

$9.95

Kids

Mozzarella Sticks - Kids

$9.95

Pasta with Butter - Kids

$7.95

Pasta with Meatball - Kids

$11.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries - Kids

$11.95

Kids Mac & Cheess

$9.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.95

Penne Vodka

$21.95

fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Pesto

$23.95

cubed fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto

Baked Manicotti

$23.95

stuffed with ricotta, vodka meat sauce

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$23.95

marsala cream sauce, shaved reggiano

Short Rib Ravioli

$23.95

osso bucco gravy

Lobster Ravioli

$31.95

jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce

Mafaldine Bolognese

$23.95

ribbon pasta, touch of cream, ricotta

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$21.95

choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Zuppe Di Pesce

$47.95

mussels, shrimp, calamari, lobster tail, linguine,spicy tomato broth

Penne Aglio e Olio

$23.95

sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, white wine

Specialty Pasta

Milano

$25.95

spaghetti, roasted wild mushroom, crispy bacon, shaved reggiano, marsala cream sauce,

Giardino

$23.95

penne, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, broccolini, pesto cream sauce

Mafaldine di Campania

$35.95

ribbon pasta, braised short rib, burrata, osso buco a jus

Gnocchi di Casa

$25.95

italian sausage, burrata, diced onion, parmesan cream sauce

La Zanabella

$23.95

penne, blackened chicken, roasted peppers, parmesan cream sauce

Pasta Marseille

$25.95

spaghetti, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, white truffle oil, shallot demi glace

Paella for One

$53.95

lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, yellow rice

Stuffed Rigatoni

$31.95

ricotta filling, shrimp, mushroom, cubed fresh mozzarella, pink pesto

Small Brick Oven Pizza

SMALL Plain Pizza

$12.95

SMALL The Margherita

$14.95

fresh plum tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

SMALL The Fig & Prosciutto

$17.95

fig marmalade, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, olive oil

SMALL The Hot Honey

$17.95

soppressata, pepperoni, hot honey

SMALL The Sinatra

$15.95

cherry peppers, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, olive oil

SMALL The Venezia

$15.95

sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella

SMALL The Famous Hoboken

$19.95

half calzone, half pizza pie, roni cups, mozzarella, garlic knot crust, homemade vodka sauce

SMALL Truffle Mushroom

$16.95

SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.96

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$16.96

SMALL The Insalata Pizza

$13.95

SMALL THE PARMA

$15.95

SMALL THE SAINT ANN'S

$15.95

SMALL Bianco

$13.95

SMALL Arugula & Prosciutto pizza

$15.95

Large Brick Oven Pizza

LARGE Plain Pizza

$16.96

LARGE The Margherita

$18.95

LARGE The Fig & Prosciutto

$23.95

LARGE The Hot Honey

$21.95

LARGE The Sinatra

$21.95

LARGE The Venezia

$21.95

LARGE The Famous Hoboken

$25.95

LARGE Truffle Mushroom

$23.95

LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

LARGE The Insalata Pizza

$20.95

LARGE THE PARMA

$22.95

LARGE THE SAINT ANN'S

$22.95

LARGE Bianco

$19.95

LARGE Arugula & Prosciutto pizza

$22.95

Sicilian Pizza

Nonna Pizza

$21.95

Traditional Sicilian

$21.95

Brooklyn Sicilian

$23.95

Drunk Nonna

$23.95

Chicken

Chicken Classics

$23.95

Chicken & Shrimp Ibiza

$29.95

sweet vinegar peppers, mushroom, onion, basil garlic lime sauce, yellow rice

Chicken Amalfi

$25.95

panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine

Chicken Milanese

$23.95

arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic

Chicken Bonaparte

$25.95

mozzarella, cremini, broccolini, marsala au jus

CHICKEN SAN MARINO

$24.95

panko crust, sun dried tomato, mushroom, fresh pesto cream

Meat

Veal Classics

$25.95

Veal Milanese

$27.95

arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic

Veal Amalfi

$27.95

panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.95

12 oz, salt & pepper, hot or sweet peppers, mashed potatoes

Short Rib Bourguignon

$35.95

slow cooked, mashed potato

Seafood

Bronzino St. Barths

$37.95

arugula red onion, lemon garlic vinaigrette

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.95

baked mozzarella, marinara

Shrimp Amalfi

$29.95

seared shrimp, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine, ribbon pasta

Dijon Salmon

$30.95

pan seared, dijon cream, mashed potato

Salmon Fresco

$30.95

grape tomatoes, basil, light lemon butter

Grilled Bronzini

$37.95

crispy garlic, rosemary, olive oil

Specials for Two

Chateaubriand

$109.95

first two cuts of beef tenderloin grilled and roasted, house au jus, mashed potatoes & vegetable -- limited availability

Paella de Barcelona

$103.95

lobster tails, jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, yellow rice

Hot Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Veal Parm Hero

$15.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.95

The Fox Dip

$15.95

Vodka Chicken Parm Hero

$13.95

Cold Sandwiches

The Fig & Tomato Sandwich

$13.95

The Hudson Street

$13.95

The Washington Street

$11.95

The Bloomfield Street

$13.95

The Garden Street

$11.95

The Park Ave

$12.95

The Willow Ave

$13.95

The Clinton Street

$13.95

The Grand Street

$13.95

The Adams Street

$13.95

The Jefferson Street

$11.95

Pizza Slices

Grandma Slices

$3.50

Brooklyn Slice

$3.50

Plain Slice

$2.75

Specialty Slice

$3.75

1 Topping Slice

$3.50

Drinks

Snapple

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Water Bottles

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Appetizers

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$50.00+

Meatballs

$55.00+

Buffalo Wings

$65.00+

Mussels

$50.00+

Fried Calamari

$59.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$69.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$55.00+

Chicken Fingers

$49.00+

Garlic Knots

$30.00+

Salad

House Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

The Santorini Salad

$49.00+

Roasted Beet Salad

$49.00+

Sandwich Platters

Large Assorted Cold Subs

$95.00

Small Assorted Cold Subs

$50.00

Potato & Vegetables

String Beans

$45.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$75.00+

Roasted Potato

$45.00+

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$79.00+

Broccoli

$40.00+

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$50.00+

Rigatoni Bolognese

$50.00+

Penne, Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$65.00+

Short Rib Ravioli

$69.00+

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$69.00+

Lobster Ravioli

$79.00+

Penne Vodka

$50.00+

Penne Giardino

$60.00+

Pasta Marseille

$60.00+

Chicken

Parmigiana

$65.00+

Marsala

$65.00+

Francese

$65.00+

Piccata

$65.00+

Saltimbocca

$75.00+

Amalfi

$79.00+

Veal

Parmigiana

$149.00+

Marsala

$149.00+

Francese

$149.00+

Piccata

$149.00+

Saltimbocca

$169.00+

Seafood

Salmon St. Tropez

$129.00+

Grilled Salmon

$119.00+

Blackened Salmon Piccata

$129.00+

Blackened Salmon

$129.00+

Seafood Over Pasta

$119.00+

Dessert

Tiramisu (per piece - 6 pc minimum)

$6.00

Large Cannoli (per piece - 12 pc minimum)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 Park Ave, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

Directions

