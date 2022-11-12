A map showing the location of Fig & ginger 1960 Kapiolani Blvd. suite#103View gallery

Fig & ginger 1960 Kapiolani Blvd. suite#103

review star

No reviews yet

1960 Kapiolani Blvd. suite#103

Honolulu, HI 96826

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Big Breakie

Big Breakie

$20.00

Big Papi

$28.00

Sweet Start

F&G French Toast

$16.00

Waffle

$15.50

Bowls & Grains

Chia Pudding

$12.50

Homemade Granola

$14.00

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$12.00

House Toasties

Mashed Avocado

$16.00

The Caprese

$16.00

The Omelet

$16.00

The Ocean

$17.00

Crispy Corn Fritters

$16.00

Roasted Mushroom Baked Eggs

$17.00

Veggie Style

$14.00

Grandma Meatballs

$17.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$5.00

2 Toasts

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$5.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$5.00

Portugese Sausage

$6.00

Link Sausage

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Gravlax

$6.00

Salami

$6.00

French fries

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Truffle fries

$8.00

Breakfast potatoes

$6.00

Mostarda

$5.00

Sandwiches

Croissant Scrambled Eggs

$16.50

Grilled Steak sandwich

$19.00

Roasted Chicken

$19.00

Truffle fries upgraded

$2.00

Goatcheese fig sandwich

$19.00

Salmon sandwich

$19.00

Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled Beef salad

$19.00

Burrata

$19.00

House Crudites

$16.00

Olive Wood Board

Cheese Graze

$35.00

Charcuterie Graze

$35.00

F&G Antipasto

$40.00

Mini Graze

$18.00

Norvegese

$18.00

Inferno

$18.00

Manzo

$18.00

Daily Hot Bake&Desserts

Hawaii Banana Cake

$10.00

Ube Coconut Muffin

$10.00

Lilikoi Creme Brulee

$10.00

Big Island Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Lemon Cake Tart

$10.00

Ube Panna Cotta

$12.00

Cactus trifle pot

$9.00

Juice&soda

Orange

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

POG

$5.00

Smoothie

Banana Vanilla Caramel

$7.00

Coffee Chocolate Coconut

$7.00

Girly Berries

$7.00

Pressed Juice

ABC

$8.00

Power booster

$8.00

Green energy

$8.00

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Shaken Iced Tea

Pomegranate

$6.00

Lilikoi

$6.00

Coconut

$6.00

Lychee

$6.00

Roselle

$6.00

Butterfly lemonade

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

To Go Boards

F&G Grazing Pot

$12.00

F&G Grazing Cone

$12.00

Mini Graze&Go Box

$18.00

F&G Duet

$45.00

F&G Signature

$70.00

Large Signature Platter

$135.00

F&G Warm Brie

$55.00

F&G Fruit Platter

$85.00

F&G Brunch Board

$85.00

F&G Bruch Duet Box

$60.00

F&G Crudites

$50.00

Caviar box

$90.00

Caviar a la carte

$50.00

Heart

$65.00

F&G Market

Truffle Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Small Dried Fruit

$6.00

Big Dried Fruit

$8.00

Truffle Honey

$6.00

Mini Honey Dipper

$2.00

Daily Muffin

$4.00

Mason jar condiments

$8.00

4 macarons

$12.00

8 macarons

$22.00

2 macarons

$6.00

Granola

$12.00

Coffee mug set

$20.00

Diy

$35.00

Cookie

$8.00

6 macaron

$18.00

F&G shirt

$25.00

Apolis wine tote

$78.00

Pesto

$20.00

Monster macs

$18.00

Mini monster macs

$10.00

Catering

Catering $1,000

$1,000.00

Delivery

$10.00

Delivery and supply

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1960 Kapiolani Blvd. suite#103, Honolulu, HI 96826

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wagaya
orange star4.5 • 36
2080 S King St Honolulu, HI 96826
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Moilili - 2334 South King Street
orange starNo Reviews
2334 South King Street Honolulu, HI 96826
View restaurantnext
Honolulu Coffee Experience Center
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Kalakaua Avenue HONOLULU, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
IVC - Ala Moana
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Ala Moana
orange starNo Reviews
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805 HONOLULU, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Honolulu Coffee Prince Waikiki
orange star4.0 • 26
100 Holomoana St HONOLULU, IL 96815
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai - Honolulu
orange star4.3 • 3,278
2301 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston