Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

FIG & OLIVE - DC

4,609 Reviews

$$$

934 Palmer Alley NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)
Burrata di Bufala
Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)

Appetizers

Choice of 3 Crostini

$17.00

Choice of 6 Crostini

$32.00

Burrata di Bufala

$23.00

Roasted Squash, Toasted Pine Nuts, Star Anise Maple Syrup, Gremolata Sauce.

Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes

Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes

$17.00

Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Panko-Crusted Spanish Octopus

$27.00

‘Nduja, Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Green Olives, Mojo Picón Sauce.

Salads

Little Gem Salad*

$18.00Out of stock

Shaved Cucumber, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.

FIG & OLIVE Salad

$21.00

Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs, Sun-Dried Tomato, Candied Pecans.

Entrées

Free-Range Chicken

$32.00

Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers.

Grass-Fed Hanger Steak Shashlik

$42.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Bagna Cauda.

Family Dinner

Free-Range Chicken (Family Dinner)

$98.00

(SERVES 4) Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers. Includes a family size Sud & Soleil Salad & Dessert.

Kids Menu

Rigatoni (Kids)

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.

Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)

$10.00

Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.

Sides

Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)

$11.00

Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)

$11.00

Figs & Toasted Almonds.

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)

$11.00

Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Desserts

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$12.00

Whipped Cream, Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, Candied Pecans, Dried Spiced Kumquats & Brown Sugar Streusel.

Beverages

Evian Still Water

Evian Still Water

$10.00

750 ml Bottle

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$11.00

750 ml Bottle

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The heart of Washington, DC is home to a sliver of the French Riviera in FIG & OLIVE DC | CityCenter. Here, guests can escape from the commotion of Downtown DC to indulge in a glass of rosé on our al fresco terrace or enjoy an elegant evening with dinner upstairs in our Orchard Rooms. The bar & lounge are buzzy with our happy hours and late night DJ on the weekends while the Wine Room is an accessible area perfect for an effortless get together before an event at the nearby Capital One Arena. During the day, F&O DC is a lunch and brunch favorite of CityCenter residents and museum visitors alike.

Website

Location

934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Busboys and Poets - 450 K
orange starNo Reviews
450 K Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Baan Siam
orange star4.9 • 355
425 Eye St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Bar Chinois
orange star4.3 • 193
455 Eye St Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tonari
orange star4.1 • 42
707 6th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Mandu - K St
orange starNo Reviews
453 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston