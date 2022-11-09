Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar

5115 Westheimer Road

Suite C2500

Houston, TX 77056

Popular Items

Appetizers

Choice of 3 Crostini

$17.00

Choice of 6 Crostini

$32.00

Burrata di Bufala

$23.00

Roasted Squash, Toasted Pine Nuts, Star Anise Maple Syrup, Gremolata Sauce.

Panko-Crusted Spanish Octopus

$27.00

‘Nduja, Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Green Olives, Mojo Picón Sauce.

$17.00

Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Salads

Little Gem Salad*

$18.00

Shaved Cucumber, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.

FIG & OLIVE Salad

$21.00

Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs, Sun-Dried Tomato, Candied Pecans.

Entrées

Free-Range Chicken

$32.00

Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers.

Grass-Fed Hanger Steak Shashlik

$42.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Bagna Cauda.

$28.00

Brandy Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, Gruyère Cheese, Grainy Mustard Sauce, Rosemary Parmesan Fries.

Kids Menu

Rigatoni (Kids)

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.

Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)

$10.00

Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.

Sides

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)

$11.00

Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)

$11.00

Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)

$11.00

Figs & Toasted Almonds.

Desserts

Gâteau au Fromage

$16.00

Basque Style Cheesecake, Fennel Pollen, Fresh Mixed Berries with Basil, Amaretti Cookies.

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$12.00

Whipped Cream, Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, Candied Pecans, Dried Spiced Kumquats & Brown Sugar Streusel.

Beverages

$10.00

750 ml Bottle

$11.00

750 ml Bottle

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
In Uptown Houston’s Galleria, FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar is an escape to the French Riviera for weary shoppers and residents. With an all day tasting menu, F&O Houston gives guests an accessible way to indulge with an elegant lunch or a late-night rendezvous. The buzzy bar scene makes for an evening that is effortlessly entertaining. And the Rosé Terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of sparkling rosé or cool down on a hot day with a frosé. On weekends, we offer brunch twist on our menu for a South of France style Saturday or Sunday.

5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C2500, Houston, TX 77056

