FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach

6,253 Reviews

$$$

151 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Order Again

Appetizers

Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes

$17.00

Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Spanish Octopus

$21.00

Chickpea Riviera Style, Chorizo, Piquillo Peppers & Romesco Sauce.

Burrata di Bufala

$23.00

Roasted Squash, Pine Nut Spread, Star Anise Maple Syrup, Gremolata Sauce.

Salads

Little Gem Salad*

$16.00

Shaved Cucumber, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.

Sud & Soleil

$21.00

Haricots Verts, Shaved Fennel & Castelfranco, Olive Tapenade, Fresh Heart of Palm, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs & Candied Pecan.

Entrées

Mafaldine

$34.00

Roasted Wild Mushrooms & Green Asparagus, Light Mascarpone Sauce, Ricotta Salata, Toasted Hazelnuts.

Grass-Fed Hanger Steak

$42.00

Bagna Cauda Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Wilted Swiss Chard with Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pickled Stems.

Free-Range Chicken

$32.00

Mediterranean Succotash, Soft White Polenta, Mustard & Tarragon Chicken Jus.

Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.

Herb Crusted Lamb Chop

$46.00

Harissa & Honey Carrots with Toasted Pistachio, Raisin & Pomegranate, Roasted Cauliflower, Rosemary Polenta, Lamb Jus.

Family Dinner

Free-Range Chicken (Family Dinner)

$98.00

(SERVES 4) Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers, Grilled Filone Bread. Includes a family size Sud & Soleil Salad and Mini Pot de Crème.

Atlantic Salmon (Family Dinner)

$90.00

(SERVES 4) Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta. Includes a family size Sud & Soleil Salad and Mini Pot de Crème.

Mafaldine (Family Dinner)

$90.00

(SERVES 4) Roasted Wild Mushrooms & Asparagus, Light Mascarpone Sauce, Ricotta Salata, Toasted Hazelnuts. Includes a family size Sud & Soleil Salad and Mini Pot de Crème.

Kids Menu

Rigatoni (Kids)

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.

Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)

$10.00

Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.

Sides

Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)

$11.00

Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)

$11.00

Figs & Toasted Almonds.

Ratatouille Niçoise (Side)

$11.00

Tapenade.

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)

$11.00

Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.

Roasted Baby Brussels Sprouts (side)

$11.00

Confit Chestnuts, Onions & Bacon.

Desserts

Chocolate Pot de Crème

$5.50

Crunchy Hazelnut Praline & Vanilla Cream.

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$12.00

Whipped Cream, Milk Crumb, Candied Pecans, Honeynut Squash Chips, Apple Cider Caramel.

Gâteau au Fromage

$16.00

Basque Style Cheesecake, Fennel Pollen, Fresh Mixed Berries with Basil, Amaretti Cookies.

Beverages

Evian Still Water

$10.00

750 ml Bottle

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$11.00

750 ml Bottle

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located off the Pacific Coast Highway in Fashion Island and is, for shoppers and local residents, an escape to the French Riviera. The relaxing Garden Terrace, with its outdoor fireplace, is the perfect place to indulge in a glass of rosé while enjoying an extra-long lunch. Inside, our Bar & Lounge buzz with energy while the Orchard Room is an elegant space for dining. Tucked away, the Wine Room is perfect for a late-night rendezvous. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch features live jazz.

151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

