Restaurant info

FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located off the Pacific Coast Highway in Fashion Island and is, for shoppers and local residents, an escape to the French Riviera. The relaxing Garden Terrace, with its outdoor fireplace, is the perfect place to indulge in a glass of rosé while enjoying an extra-long lunch. Inside, our Bar & Lounge buzz with energy while the Orchard Room is an elegant space for dining. Tucked away, the Wine Room is perfect for a late-night rendezvous. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch features live jazz.

Website