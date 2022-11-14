Fig Tree Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.

437 Reviews

$

149 Cotuit Road

Marstons Mills, MA 02648

Order Again

Popular Items

Millwich English Sandwich
Millwich Bagel
Bacon (Side)

Beverages

Organic 24 hour cold brew

$4.95

Organic Coffee (take-out)

$2.50+

Iced Coffee Medium

$3.50

Ice Coffee Large

$4.50

Hot Lipton tea

$2.50

Mighty Leaf Organic Tea

$2.95

Iced tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato

$2.95

Milk 2%

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tropicana Bottled OJ

$2.95

Coke/Pepsi (can)

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Poland Spring Water Bottle

$2.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Everybody Boxed Water

$2.50

Plant Based Milk

$0.50

Coffee Syrup

$1.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Cup Charge

$0.50

Tea Service

$0.50

Appetizers

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.95

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.95

Fresh Berries Cup

$8.95

Fresh Berries Bowl

$10.95

Organic Irish Steel-Cut Slow Cooked Oatmeal Cup

$4.95

Served with brown sugar

Organic Irish Steel-Cut Slow Cooked Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50

Greek Yogurt and Granola

$8.95

With honey and choice of one fruit

Greek Non-Fat Yogurt

$3.95

Fig Tree’s Homemade Granola

$6.95

With milk

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.25

Pain D’ Avignon Cranberry-Pecan Toast

$3.95

Two slices with butter and our own fig tree jam

Bagels/Toasts

Dry Toast

White

$2.25

Wheat

$2.25

Marble Rye

$2.25

Raisin Toast

$2.25

Cranberry Pecan Toast, Pain D'Avignon

$3.00

Pain D'Avignon Multi-Grain

$3.00

Sour Dough

$3.00

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

English Muffin Grilled

$3.00

English Muffin Toasted

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

Bagel, Plain

$3.00

Bagel, Everything

$3.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

One Egg Breakfast

$5.95
Two Eggs Breakfast

Two Eggs Breakfast

$6.95

Two grade AA farm fresh eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3

Three Eggs Breakfast

Three Eggs Breakfast

$7.95

Three grade AA farm fresh eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3

Two West Barnstable Duck Eggs

$12.95

Two free range W. Barnstable duck eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add a fruit cup for $3

Don't Panic It's Organic Two Eggs

$12.95

Two organic eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3

Fig Tree Favorites

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Freshly smashed & seasoned avocado, over toast of your choice topped with arugula served with home fries. Add two eggs your way + $3 / sub fruit cup +$3.95

Our Signature Corned Beef Hash

$13.95

Two farm fresh eggs (any style) and choice of toast.

Cotuit Croissant

Cotuit Croissant

$12.95

Three scrambled eggs, baby spinach, ham, Vermont cheddar, and Hollandaise sauce. Comes with homefries.

Healthy Start Breakfast

$12.95

Two poached eggs, house-made granola on fat-free plain greek yogurt. Fresh fruit cup and one slice of toast.

NY Steak & Eggs

NY Steak & Eggs
$17.95

$17.95
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros
$13.95

$13.95
The Whole Farm

The Whole Farm

$13.95

Two eggs (any style) two pancakes, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, two sausages, and homefries.

Salmon Scramble

$14.95

Three eggs mild organic Vermont goat cheese, chives served with homefries and toast.

Wild Caught Smoked Salmon Platter

Wild Caught Smoked Salmon Platter

$15.95

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, and sliced egg.

Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Organic quinoa topped with your choice of veggies and two eggs your way. Tastes great with our house made hot sauce.

Beautiful Benny's

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$13.95

Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with Canadian bacon, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with fresh baby spinach, grilled tomato, and topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.

Norweigan Benedict

$16.95

Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with smoked wild caught Atlantic salmon, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.

Irish Benedict

$15.95

Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with our wicked awesome ten hour corned beef hash, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.

Lobster Benedict (In- Season)

Lobster Benedict (In- Season)

$22.95

A classic...Thomas' English with locally caught lobster meat, baby spinach, and hollandaise sauce

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

The Fenway Omelet

$12.95

Three farm fresh eggs, Boston Italian sausage, red bell pepper, caramelized onion and provolone served with homefries and toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.95

Three farm fresh eggs, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage, Vermont sharp cheddar cheese served with homefries and toast

Hash Omelet

$13.95

Three farm fresh eggs, our homemade corned beef hash and Vermont sharp cheddar cheese served with homefries and toast

The Brazilian

$12.95

Three farm fresh eggs, Gaspar's linguica, red pepper, onion, and spicy pepper jack served with homefries and toast.

Egg White Omelet

$12.95

Three farm fresh eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, Vermont organic goat cheese served with homefries and toast

The Organic Omelet

$13.95

Three farm fresh organic eggs, avocado, organic baby spinach, tomato and choice of American, Vermont Cheddar or Jack cheese served with home fries and toast.

Build-Your-Own Omelet

Build-Your-Own Omelet

$12.95

Pick any three toppings. Comes with homefries and toast. Substitute to eggwhite only option.

Breakfast Burritos

The Basic Burrito

$7.50

Three eggs, your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, served with home fries. Add meat + $2

The Veggie Burrito

The Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Three eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato and provolone served with homefries.

The En Fuego Burrito

$11.95

Three eggs, ham, onion, sweet red pepper, house pickled jalapeno, spicy pepper jack cheese served w/salsa served with homefries.

Steak and Cheese Burrito

$13.95

Three eggs, lean shaved steak, caramelized onion, American cheese served with homefries.

Barnstable Burrito

$11.95

Three eggs whites, feta, broccoli, all natural homemade turkey sausage served with homefries.

Scrumptious Sammies

Millwich English Sandwich

Millwich English Sandwich

$5.50

Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Jumbo Thomas' English muffin

Millwich Bagel

Millwich Bagel

$6.00

Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Boston bagel

Millwich Croissant

$6.50

Two fried eggs with American cheese on a croissant

Millwich on Toast

$5.50

Millwich Gluten-Free Toast

$6.95

Two fried eggs with American cheese on gluten free toast

Monster Millwich

$6.95

Three fried eggs, American cheese and crispy Applewood bacon or ham on a bulkie roll.

Off the Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes, Tall Stack(3)

Buttermilk Pancakes, Tall Stack(3)

$7.50

Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes, Short Stack (2)

$6.50

Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes, One

$5.50

Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.

Our Signature Pancakes

$12.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with NY style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries

Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast (3)

Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast (3)
$8.95

$8.95

Short Stack Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast (2)

$6.95

Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.

Single Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast

$3.95

Belguim Waffle

$8.50

Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.

Gluten Free Belgium Waffle

Gluten Free Belgium Waffle

$10.50

Gluten Free Belgian Waffle served with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Gluten Free Pancakes Tall Stack (3)

$10.95

Gluten Free Pancakes Short Stack (2)

$9.95

Gluten Free Pancake (1)

$8.50

Gluten Free French Toast (3)

$11.95

Gluten Free French Toast (2)

$9.95

Gluten Free French Toast (1)

$8.50

100% Vermont Maple Syrup

$3.50

Sides

Red Bliss Home Fries (Side)

$3.50

Shredded Hash Brown

$5.50

With caramelized onion, red pepper

Ultimate Home Fries (Side)

$6.95

With onion, red bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms & hollandaise.

Pain D'Avignon Cranberry/Pecan Toast (2)

$3.95

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Avocado, Smashed (Side)

$3.00

Bacon (Side)

$4.00

Organic Turkey Bacon (Side)

$5.00

Canadian Bacon (Side)

$4.00
Corned Beef Hash (Side)

Corned Beef Hash (Side)

$7.50

Authentic, house-made Irish style corned beef hash.

Veggie Harvest Hash

$6.95

Perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, organic beets, organic kale, caramelized onions, and roasted apples

Ham (Side)

$4.00

Linguica, Gaspar's (local) (Side)

$5.00

Italian Sweet Sausage Link (Side)

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage (Side)

$4.00

Turkey Sausage Patty (All Natural Maple Sausage / House-made)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon (Side)

$7.50

Crab Cake (Side)

$8.00

Organic Black Beans (Side)

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Broccoli (Side)

$4.00

Chilled Tomato (Side)

$3.00

Grilled Tomato (Side)

$3.00

Spinach (Side)

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Grits, Plimouth Grist Mill Organic Grits (Side/Cup)

$5.95

a cup of our Plymouth Grist Mill organic cheese grits (blue & yellow corn)

One Egg

$2.50

Any style

Two Eggs

$5.00

1 Duck Egg (Side Order)

$3.00Out of stock

2 Duck Eggs (Side Order)

$6.00

Boiled Egg (one)

$2.50

One Egg (Organic) - Any Style

$3.50

Boiled Egg (Two)

$5.00

Hollandaise (Side)

$2.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Homemade FIg Jam

$0.50

100% Maple Syrup

$3.55

Hot Sauce - jar

$6.95

Specials

Maine Lobster Omelet

$22.95

100% claw & knuckle with sautéed baby spinach and Boursin herbed cheese

Figgy Piggy Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Two Fried eggs, caramelized onion, fig jam, brie cheese, arugula and bacon on a bolo roll served with home fries

Crab Cake Omelet

$14.95

Fluffy 3 egg omelet made with crab cake, asparagus and Boursin cheese with toast and home fries

Crab Cake Bennie

Crab Cake Bennie

$14.95

Two poached eggs atop our crispy crab cakes and English muffins, served with home fries

Organic Grits, Plimouth Grist Mill

Organic Grits, Plimouth Grist Mill

$13.95

Plymouth Grist Mill organic cheese grits, with two AA eggs your way with toast and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$12.95
Chocolate Drizzle Brioche French Toast

Chocolate Drizzle Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Fluffy, thick cut Brioche bread from Pain D'Avignon, drizzled with homemade chocolate/maple sauce and topped with fresh strawberries.

Apple Crisp French Toast/Waffles/Pancakes

Apple Crisp French Toast/Waffles/Pancakes

$12.95

Seasonal flavors of baked fresh apples and cinnamon, with a brown sugar and crispy oat topping on our freshly made Belgian waffles, pancakes or French toast.

Harvest Hash Quinoa Bowl

$13.95

Perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, organic beets, organic kale, onions, apples served with organic quinoa. Add eggs or other toppings for additional charge.

Harvest Hash Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs over our perfectly roasted sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, organic beets organic kale, apples and onions over Thomas' English muffins. Comes with home fries.

Harvest Hash Omelet

$13.95

Red, White and Blue Waffle

$12.95

Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberry, banana and blueberries.

Portuguese Sandwich

$12.95

Two fried eggs, Gaspar's chourico sausage, jack cheese, peppers and onions on a bolo roll served with home fries.

Bruschetta Avocado Toast

$13.95

Whole grain bread, smashed avocado, marinated tomatoes topped with two eggs your way with a balsamic drizzle served with home fries.

Savory Waffle topped with Eggs and bacon

$14.95
Quiche Lorraine and Fruit Cup

Quiche Lorraine and Fruit Cup

$14.50Out of stock

Individual 6" quiche with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion and imported smoked gruyere cheese w/fresh fruit cup

Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes (3)

$11.95Out of stock

Ultimate Breakfast Burger

$13.95Out of stock

8 oz juicy burger cooked your way topped with American cheese, an egg, bacon AND our hollandaise sauce on an oversized English muffin. Add smashed avocado for another $2 or hash browns for $2.50.

For the Kids

Mickey Mouse - 1 pancake with bacon

Mickey Mouse - 1 pancake with bacon
$6.25

$6.25

Donald Duck - 1 egg, home fries, toast

$6.25

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Classic PB&J - served with apple slices

$6.25

AB&J (Almond Butter) with apple slices

$6.25

HOMEMADE BAKED GOODS

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Cookies

$2.50

Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownies

$3.50

Gluten Free Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Jumbo Bacon Jalapeno Corn Muffin

$3.00
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin
$3.00

$3.00

Jumbo Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.00

Jumbo Corn Muffin

$3.00

Jumbo Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Morning Glory Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffins

$3.00

Plain Croissant (Available everyday)

$3.00
Signature Pistachio Donuts (Weekends Only)

Signature Pistachio Donuts (Weekends Only)
$3.50

$3.50

Scones - Flavor of the Week

$3.50

Double Chocolate Brownies

$3.00

Espresso Drinks made with Organic Beanstock Coffee, locally brewed in Wellfleet

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

Organic chai tea with steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte with 2% Milk

$4.00

Iced Latte with Almond Milk

$5.00

Iced Latte with Oat Milk

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50

Espresso 2 oz Shot

$3.50

Organic Smoothies

Immunity Boost Smoothie

$8.95

Organic kale, pineapple, unsweetened organic almond milk, lemon juice, ginger, organic flax

Mango Mama Tropical Smoothie

$8.95

Organic unsweetened almond milk, fresh mango, organic strawberries, banana, coconut flakes

Purple Power Smoothie

$8.95

Unsweetened, organic almond milk, organic blueberries, organic acai puree, maple syrup,, chia seeds

Rockin Raw Cacao Smoothie (Chocolate Smoothie)

$8.95

Unsweetened, organic almond milk, pure maple syrup, banana, organic cacao powder, organic peanut butter, organic flax seed and ice.

Wake Up Call Smoothie

$8.95

Unsweetened, organic almond milk, organic Beanstock cold brew coffee, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, ground cinnamon and ice.

Apparel

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$24.95

Sweatshirts

$49.95

Hats

$20.95

Coffee

Beanstock Honduran Organic Coffee Medium Roast from Wellfleet, MA 16 oz

$13.95

Beanstock Honduran Organic Coffee Decaf from Wellfleet, MA 16 oz

$13.95

Gift Card

Gift Card $10.00

$10.00

Gift Card $15.00

$15.00

Gift Card $20.00

$20.00

Gift Card $25.00

$25.00

Gift Card $50.00

$50.00

Gift Card $100.00

$100.00

Homemade Granola

Homemade Granola
$8.95

$8.95

Honey, Local Raw

E & T Honey, locally produced raw honey, 1 lb jar

E&T Local Raw Honey

$15.95

Fig Jam

Fig Jam, Jar

$6.95

Fig Dressing, Jar

$6.95

House Hot Sauce, Jar

$6.95

CBD Products (Tierra Madre/Organic)

4 oz CBD Muscle Ease Hemp Balm (organic) 400 mg cbd

$45.00

Tierra Madre Botanicals - 400 mg CBD Muscle Ease Hemp Balm, 4 oz

2 oz CBD Muscle Ease Hemp Balm (organic) 1000 mg cbd

$95.00

300 mg CBD Tincture

$40.00

500 mg CBD Tincture

$65.00

1000 mg CBD Tincture

$100.00

NO MAKE

NO MAKE

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning breakfast, lunch & take-out in The Mills, Cape Cod

Website

Location

149 Cotuit Road, Marstons Mills, MA 02648

Directions

Gallery
Fig Tree Cafe image

Map
