- We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
437 Reviews
$
149 Cotuit Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
Popular Items
Beverages
Organic 24 hour cold brew
Organic Coffee (take-out)
Iced Coffee Medium
Ice Coffee Large
Hot Lipton tea
Mighty Leaf Organic Tea
Iced tea
Arnold Palmer
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Tomato
Milk 2%
Chocolate Milk
Tropicana Bottled OJ
Coke/Pepsi (can)
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Poland Spring Water Bottle
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water
Vitamin Water
Everybody Boxed Water
Plant Based Milk
Coffee Syrup
Apple Cider
Hot Cocoa
Cup Charge
Tea Service
Appetizers
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Berries Cup
Fresh Berries Bowl
Organic Irish Steel-Cut Slow Cooked Oatmeal Cup
Served with brown sugar
Organic Irish Steel-Cut Slow Cooked Oatmeal Bowl
Greek Yogurt and Granola
With honey and choice of one fruit
Greek Non-Fat Yogurt
Fig Tree’s Homemade Granola
With milk
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Pain D’ Avignon Cranberry-Pecan Toast
Two slices with butter and our own fig tree jam
Bagels/Toasts
Farm Fresh Eggs
One Egg Breakfast
Two Eggs Breakfast
Two grade AA farm fresh eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3
Three Eggs Breakfast
Three grade AA farm fresh eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3
Two West Barnstable Duck Eggs
Two free range W. Barnstable duck eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add a fruit cup for $3
Don't Panic It's Organic Two Eggs
Two organic eggs cooked any style with your choice of toast and our red bliss home fries. Add or sub a fruit cup for $3
Fig Tree Favorites
Avocado Toast
Freshly smashed & seasoned avocado, over toast of your choice topped with arugula served with home fries. Add two eggs your way + $3 / sub fruit cup +$3.95
Our Signature Corned Beef Hash
Two farm fresh eggs (any style) and choice of toast.
Cotuit Croissant
Three scrambled eggs, baby spinach, ham, Vermont cheddar, and Hollandaise sauce. Comes with homefries.
Healthy Start Breakfast
Two poached eggs, house-made granola on fat-free plain greek yogurt. Fresh fruit cup and one slice of toast.
NY Steak & Eggs
Huevos Rancheros
The Whole Farm
Two eggs (any style) two pancakes, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, two sausages, and homefries.
Salmon Scramble
Three eggs mild organic Vermont goat cheese, chives served with homefries and toast.
Wild Caught Smoked Salmon Platter
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, and sliced egg.
Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Organic quinoa topped with your choice of veggies and two eggs your way. Tastes great with our house made hot sauce.
Beautiful Benny's
Traditional Benedict
Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with Canadian bacon, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.
Florentine Benedict
Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with fresh baby spinach, grilled tomato, and topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.
Norweigan Benedict
Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with smoked wild caught Atlantic salmon, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.
Irish Benedict
Two perfectly poached eggs on Thomas' English muffins with our wicked awesome ten hour corned beef hash, topped with hollandaise. Comes with homefries.
Lobster Benedict (In- Season)
A classic...Thomas' English with locally caught lobster meat, baby spinach, and hollandaise sauce
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
The Fenway Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, Boston Italian sausage, red bell pepper, caramelized onion and provolone served with homefries and toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage, Vermont sharp cheddar cheese served with homefries and toast
Hash Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, our homemade corned beef hash and Vermont sharp cheddar cheese served with homefries and toast
The Brazilian
Three farm fresh eggs, Gaspar's linguica, red pepper, onion, and spicy pepper jack served with homefries and toast.
Egg White Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, Vermont organic goat cheese served with homefries and toast
The Organic Omelet
Three farm fresh organic eggs, avocado, organic baby spinach, tomato and choice of American, Vermont Cheddar or Jack cheese served with home fries and toast.
Build-Your-Own Omelet
Pick any three toppings. Comes with homefries and toast. Substitute to eggwhite only option.
Breakfast Burritos
The Basic Burrito
Three eggs, your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, served with home fries. Add meat + $2
The Veggie Burrito
Three eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato and provolone served with homefries.
The En Fuego Burrito
Three eggs, ham, onion, sweet red pepper, house pickled jalapeno, spicy pepper jack cheese served w/salsa served with homefries.
Steak and Cheese Burrito
Three eggs, lean shaved steak, caramelized onion, American cheese served with homefries.
Barnstable Burrito
Three eggs whites, feta, broccoli, all natural homemade turkey sausage served with homefries.
Scrumptious Sammies
Millwich English Sandwich
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Jumbo Thomas' English muffin
Millwich Bagel
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Boston bagel
Millwich Croissant
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a croissant
Millwich on Toast
Millwich Gluten-Free Toast
Two fried eggs with American cheese on gluten free toast
Monster Millwich
Three fried eggs, American cheese and crispy Applewood bacon or ham on a bulkie roll.
Off the Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes, Tall Stack(3)
Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes, Short Stack (2)
Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes, One
Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.
Our Signature Pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes with NY style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries
Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast (3)
Short Stack Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast (2)
Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.
Single Thick Cut Cinnamon French Toast
Belguim Waffle
Served with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of syrup.
Gluten Free Belgium Waffle
Gluten Free Belgian Waffle served with powdered sugar and whip cream.
Gluten Free Pancakes Tall Stack (3)
Gluten Free Pancakes Short Stack (2)
Gluten Free Pancake (1)
Gluten Free French Toast (3)
Gluten Free French Toast (2)
Gluten Free French Toast (1)
100% Vermont Maple Syrup
Sides
Red Bliss Home Fries (Side)
Shredded Hash Brown
With caramelized onion, red pepper
Ultimate Home Fries (Side)
With onion, red bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms & hollandaise.
Pain D'Avignon Cranberry/Pecan Toast (2)
Avocado Slices
Avocado, Smashed (Side)
Bacon (Side)
Organic Turkey Bacon (Side)
Canadian Bacon (Side)
Corned Beef Hash (Side)
Authentic, house-made Irish style corned beef hash.
Veggie Harvest Hash
Perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, organic beets, organic kale, caramelized onions, and roasted apples
Ham (Side)
Linguica, Gaspar's (local) (Side)
Italian Sweet Sausage Link (Side)
Breakfast Sausage (Side)
Turkey Sausage Patty (All Natural Maple Sausage / House-made)
Smoked Salmon (Side)
Crab Cake (Side)
Organic Black Beans (Side)
Baked Beans
Broccoli (Side)
Chilled Tomato (Side)
Grilled Tomato (Side)
Spinach (Side)
Side Garden Salad
Grits, Plimouth Grist Mill Organic Grits (Side/Cup)
a cup of our Plymouth Grist Mill organic cheese grits (blue & yellow corn)
One Egg
Any style
Two Eggs
1 Duck Egg (Side Order)
2 Duck Eggs (Side Order)
Boiled Egg (one)
One Egg (Organic) - Any Style
Boiled Egg (Two)
Hollandaise (Side)
Side of Cream Cheese
House Hot Sauce
Homemade FIg Jam
100% Maple Syrup
Hot Sauce - jar
Specials
Maine Lobster Omelet
100% claw & knuckle with sautéed baby spinach and Boursin herbed cheese
Figgy Piggy Breakfast Sandwich
Two Fried eggs, caramelized onion, fig jam, brie cheese, arugula and bacon on a bolo roll served with home fries
Crab Cake Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelet made with crab cake, asparagus and Boursin cheese with toast and home fries
Crab Cake Bennie
Two poached eggs atop our crispy crab cakes and English muffins, served with home fries
Organic Grits, Plimouth Grist Mill
Plymouth Grist Mill organic cheese grits, with two AA eggs your way with toast and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Pumpkin Bread French Toast
Chocolate Drizzle Brioche French Toast
Fluffy, thick cut Brioche bread from Pain D'Avignon, drizzled with homemade chocolate/maple sauce and topped with fresh strawberries.
Apple Crisp French Toast/Waffles/Pancakes
Seasonal flavors of baked fresh apples and cinnamon, with a brown sugar and crispy oat topping on our freshly made Belgian waffles, pancakes or French toast.
Harvest Hash Quinoa Bowl
Perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, organic beets, organic kale, onions, apples served with organic quinoa. Add eggs or other toppings for additional charge.
Harvest Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs over our perfectly roasted sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, organic beets organic kale, apples and onions over Thomas' English muffins. Comes with home fries.
Harvest Hash Omelet
Red, White and Blue Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberry, banana and blueberries.
Portuguese Sandwich
Two fried eggs, Gaspar's chourico sausage, jack cheese, peppers and onions on a bolo roll served with home fries.
Bruschetta Avocado Toast
Whole grain bread, smashed avocado, marinated tomatoes topped with two eggs your way with a balsamic drizzle served with home fries.
Savory Waffle topped with Eggs and bacon
Quiche Lorraine and Fruit Cup
Individual 6" quiche with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion and imported smoked gruyere cheese w/fresh fruit cup
Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes (3)
Ultimate Breakfast Burger
8 oz juicy burger cooked your way topped with American cheese, an egg, bacon AND our hollandaise sauce on an oversized English muffin. Add smashed avocado for another $2 or hash browns for $2.50.
HOMEMADE BAKED GOODS
Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cinnamon Raisin Cookies
Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownies
Gluten Free Banana Nut Muffin
Jumbo Bacon Jalapeno Corn Muffin
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin
Jumbo Coffee Cake Muffin
Jumbo Corn Muffin
Jumbo Double Chocolate Muffin
Morning Glory Muffins
Lemon Poppy Muffins
Plain Croissant (Available everyday)
Signature Pistachio Donuts (Weekends Only)
Scones - Flavor of the Week
Double Chocolate Brownies
Espresso Drinks made with Organic Beanstock Coffee, locally brewed in Wellfleet
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Americano
Macchiato
Mocha Latte
Chai Latte
Organic chai tea with steamed milk
Iced Chai Latte
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Iced Latte with 2% Milk
Iced Latte with Almond Milk
Iced Latte with Oat Milk
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Espresso 2 oz Shot
Organic Smoothies
Immunity Boost Smoothie
Organic kale, pineapple, unsweetened organic almond milk, lemon juice, ginger, organic flax
Mango Mama Tropical Smoothie
Organic unsweetened almond milk, fresh mango, organic strawberries, banana, coconut flakes
Purple Power Smoothie
Unsweetened, organic almond milk, organic blueberries, organic acai puree, maple syrup,, chia seeds
Rockin Raw Cacao Smoothie (Chocolate Smoothie)
Unsweetened, organic almond milk, pure maple syrup, banana, organic cacao powder, organic peanut butter, organic flax seed and ice.
Wake Up Call Smoothie
Unsweetened, organic almond milk, organic Beanstock cold brew coffee, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, ground cinnamon and ice.
Coffee
Gift Card
Homemade Granola
Honey, Local Raw
CBD Products (Tierra Madre/Organic)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Award-winning breakfast, lunch & take-out in The Mills, Cape Cod
149 Cotuit Road, Marstons Mills, MA 02648