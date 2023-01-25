Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fig Tree FT East Village

695 6th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Omelets/Benes

Chorizo Omelet

$14.00

caramelized onions, chorizo sausage, fire toasted anaheim peppers, monterey jack cheese, three eggs

Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

caramelized onions, chorizo sausage, fire toasted anaheim peppers, monterey jack cheese, three eggs

Vegan Italian Omelet

$15.00

vegan italian sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, vegan mozzarella cheese, plant-based egg

Vegan Italian Scramble

$15.00

vegan italian sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, vegan mozzarella cheese, plant-based egg

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

oyster mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, kale, goat cheese, three eggs

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

oyster mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, kale, goat cheese, three eggs

Seasonal Omelet

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs

Seasonal Scramble

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs

Basic Omelet

$9.50

Traditional Bennie

$12.50

choice of english muffin or focaccia, canadian bacon, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, chives

Salmon Bennie

$17.00

choice of english muffin or focaccia, dill and beet house cured salmon, creme fraise, two poached eggs, hollandaise, flying fish roe, chives

Short Rib Bennie

$16.00

choice of english muffin or focaccia, braised angus short rib, two poached eggs, hollandaise, chives

Cauliflower Chorizo Benne

$16.00

crispy cauliflower and vegan cheddar patty, soy chorizo, plant-based eggs, vegan hollandaise, scallions

Griddle

Fig & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

fig jam and ricotta cheese stuffed brioche french toast

Berry Sweet French Toast

$13.00

house made mixed berries jam, fresh berries, sweet cream cheese

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

GF Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$14.00

gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread, sweet cream cheese, fresh berries, house made graham cracker

Vegan Lemon Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

lemon infused french toast, lemon glaze,house made mixed berries jam, fresh strawberries

Sampler

$19.00

choice of any three french toasts or pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Apple Fritter Pancakes

$12.50

brown sugar, cinnamon, granny smith apples, cinnamon cream cheese, pecan crumble, sweet glaze

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

buttermilk pancakes, meyer lemon curd, whipped honey ricotta, pistachio brittle

Half French Toast

One Pancake

Etcetera

Breakfast Sushi

$15.00

man candy, steamed white rice, scrambled eggs, scallions, plum sauce, served with seasonal fresh fruit

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

flour tortilla, rosemary house potatoes, guacamole, bell pepper cream sauce, skirt steak, cheddar cheese, chopped applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, served with house potatoes and ranchero sauce

Pork Belly Grits

$16.00

braised pork belly, smoked gouda grits, pickled mustard seeds, soy marinated soft boiled egg

American

$12.00

choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage, three eggs any style, served with house potatoesand choice of bread

Shrimp Frittata

$16.00

white shrimp, roasted yellow corn, fire roasted anaheim peppers, mozzarella cheese, chipotle cream sauce, three eggs, served with house potatoes and choice of bread

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

black beans, fried corn tortillas, ranchero salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, three eggs any style

Meatloaf Hash

$15.00

house made meatloaf, smashed potatoes, spinach, basil pesto, three eggs any style, served with choice of bread

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

6oz skirt steak, tomato chimichurri, crispy potato strips, parsley powder, three eggs any style, served with choice of bread

Congee

$15.00Out of stock

savory shitake/ginger infused rice porridge, soy marinated seitan, sauteed baby bok choy, chili oil, crispy shallots, scallions

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

brioche bun, maple-sage sausage, roasted garlic aioli, two scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, baby arugula, served with house potatoes

Yogurt & Granola

$13.00

banana infused whipped yogurt, house granola, fresh bananas, blueberries, and peanut brittle

Salmon Bagel

$17.00

choice of plain or everything bagel, herbed cream chees spread on one side and smashed avocado on the other, topped with dill and beet house cured salmon, red onions, capers, pickled persian cucumbers, served with a side green salad

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomato, grilled sourdough, roasted garlic aioli, dijon mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, roasted garlic aioli, coleslaw, pickled persian cucumbers

Grilled Cheese / Tomato Bisque

$12.00

brioche bread, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, sweet and spicy korean chili sauce, roasted garlic aioli coleslaw, pciked persian cucumbers

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.50

red wine braised short rib, focaccia bread, gruyere cheese, baby arugula, horseradish aioli, au jus

Salads/Soups

Tortilla Soup

$4.25+

organic tomatoes, coconut milk, basil pesto

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

organic tomatoes, coconut milk, basil pesto

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Tahini Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine, baby arugula, grilled chicken, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pita crisps, hummus, tahini dressing

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

romaine, baby kale, crispy quinoa, red onions, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, black beans, jicama, roasted corn, avocado, chipotle vinaigrette

Miso Honey Salad

$16.00

frisee, grilled shrimp, edamame, crispy rice noodles, scallions, red bell peppers, cilantro, roasted peanuts, miso honey vinaigrette

Specials

Lavender Haze

$6.50

White hot chocolate with Lavender syrup and steamed milk.

Shrimp Katsu

$16.00

Sides

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Cup Fruit

$4.00

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side Arugula Potatoes

$5.00

Side Avo & Tomato

$2.75

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Balsamic Aioli

$0.50

Side Fig Jam

$1.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Fries

$4.50

Side House Potatoes

$3.00

Side Man Candy

$6.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mix Veggies

$4.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Soyrizo

$4.00

Side Sweet Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Egg

$4.00

Side 3 Egg

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.50

Side Vegan Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bell Pepper Cream

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Chipotle Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Tahini Dressing

$0.50

Side Miso Honey

$0.50

Beer

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

BP Aloha Sculpin

$7.00

Juneshine

$7.00

BP Kolsh

$7.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Chai Latte 10oz

$5.25

Chai Latte 16oz

$7.00

Mocha 10oz

$5.00

Mocha 16oz

$6.75

Mexican Mocha 10oz

$5.25

Mexican Mocha 16oz

$7.00

Latte 10oz

$4.50

Latte 16oz

$6.50

Cappuccino 7oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 10oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Honey Lavendar 10oz

$5.25

Honey Lavendar 16oz

$7.00

Cold Brew 10oz

$5.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$7.00

Americano 10oz

$3.00

Americano 16oz

$4.00

Vanilla Cold Brew 10oz

$5.50

Vanilla Cold Brew 16oz

$7.50

Rose Latte 10oz

$5.25

Rose Latte 16oz

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Spicy Mary

$11.00

Man Candy Mary

$12.00

Sp Straw Marg

$10.00

Blackberry Bliss

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Strawberry Screwdriver

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

N/A

Pepsi

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Club Soda

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

10oz POG Kombucha

$5.00

16oz POG Kombucha

$7.00

Glass Milk

$3.50

Antiox Shots

$3.50

Antiox Flight

$15.00

Side Oat Milk

$0.50

Side Almond Milk

$0.50

Side Coconut Milk

$0.50

Side Soy Milk

$0.50

Side Nonfat Milk

Side Whole Milk

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.75

32oz Kombucha

$16.00

64oz Kombucha

$30.00

Refill

Wine

Processo Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Antiox Mimosa

$10.00

White Peach Bellini

$10.00

FT Prosecco GLASS

$9.00

FT Prosecco BOTTLE

$33.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Brut/Carafe

$25.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay

$33.00

GL Cabernet

$9.00

BTL Cabernet

$33.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Purity Vodka

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fresh Californian American Breakfast eatery

695 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

