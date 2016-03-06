Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boh Pasta & Pizza

103 Reviews

$$

409 Travis St.

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
Bucatini alla Carbonara
Caesar Salad

Shareables

Short Rib Lasagna Bites

Short Rib Lasagna Bites

$14.00

Braised short rib lasagna, fried served with creamy parm and chile aioli

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$11.00

Local goat cheese, served on made to order San Marzano sauce

Calamari Friti

Calamari Friti

$13.00

Hand breaded, tossed with capers, peppers, garlic butter & parmesan

Meatball App

Meatball App

$12.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$12.00
Crispy Parm Potatoes

Crispy Parm Potatoes

$5.00

tossed in garlic butter, parmesan and topped with chili aioli

Breggy Bombs

$6.00Out of stock

Fried spaghetti and meatballs

Crispy Bianco

$3.00

Crispy bianco pizza dough with parmesan and olive oil

Salads & Soup

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Prosciutto

$14.00Out of stock

Sausage & Kale Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Rich chicken stock with housemade sausage, potatoes, fusilli pasta, lacinato kale, parmesan, and crispy calabrese.

Pastas

Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili

Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili

$14.00

Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano

Sausage Radiotre

$14.00

Fennel Sausage, Piquillo Peppers, Arbol Chili, Ricotta

Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce

Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce

$16.00

Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Crawfish

Crawfish

$20.00

Crawfish, Campanelle, tomato cream, green onion

Alfredo

$14.00
Pesto

Pesto

$14.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Winter Squash, Lacinato Kale, Burrata, Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.00
Bucatini alla Carbonara

Bucatini alla Carbonara

$15.00

Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken, bucatini pasta, tomato cream sauce

Radiatore A La Vodka

$14.00

Fillings and sauce change with the seasons

Cavatelli Piccanti

$15.00Out of stock

Hand made ricotta cavatelli, nduja sauce, whipped ricotta, and toasted bianco

Pizza Slices

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$7.00
Double Pepperoni

Double Pepperoni

$6.00

tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano

Margherita

$5.00

Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato

Fennel Sausage

$6.00

tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili

Funghi

$6.50

organic mushroom + truffle cream + Grana Padano + chive

Quatro Salumi

$6.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, 4 meats, hot honey

Pesto Chicken

$6.50Out of stock

Chefs Choice

$7.00

Whole Pizza

Double Pepperoni - whole

Double Pepperoni - whole

$30.00

tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano

Spicy Pepperoni-whole

Spicy Pepperoni-whole

$32.00

Margherita - whole

$28.00

Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato

Fennel Sausage - whole

$30.00

tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili

Funghi Whole

$32.00

Whole 3 Cheese

$30.00

Mozzarella, Parm, and herb ricotta

Custom Whole

$30.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Seasonal Cannoli

$6.00

Drinks

Canned coke

$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Lemon/Mint

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Lunch Features

Slice & Salad

$12.00

Small Chopped Salad & Choice of Slice

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

Special Events

National Pasta Day Dinner

$75.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade fresh pasta and Roman style Pizza al Taglio.

Website

Location

409 Travis St., Houston, TX 77002

Directions

