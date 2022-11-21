Restaurant header imageView gallery

Figo Italian

review star

No reviews yet

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Plain
2 for $22 16" Plain Pizzas
Shrimp Gemelli

Antipasti

Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

$13.00

thinly sliced zucchini chips, herb breaded, fried, with a side of arribiata sauce. VEGAN.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

seasonal tomato, burrata, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction, artisan bread VEGETARIAN.

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00Out of stock

fried calamari, fried cherry peppers, with side of arribiata sauce.

Proscuitto & Burrata

Proscuitto & Burrata

$17.00

melon, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction

Parmesan Wings

Parmesan Wings

$17.00

garlic, parmesan cheese, cherry peppers, garlic aioli

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$15.00

house marinara, roasted garlic ricotta, basil, grilled bread

Trumpet Mushrooms

Trumpet Mushrooms

$7.00

Goat cheese stuffed peppadew, candied walnuts, truffle oil

Clams & Pancetta

$17.00

garlic white wine, red pepper flake, garlic bread

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.00
Shrimp Gremolata

Shrimp Gremolata

$17.00

hand breaded, lemon zest, parsley, lemon garlic aioli

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$16.00

pecorino romano, parmesan reggiano, dusted porcini mushrooms, cracked black pepper, linguini

Tortellini Antipasta

Tortellini Antipasta

$15.00

genoa salami, mortadella, giardiniera, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, provolone, olives, Parmesan vinaigrette

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Primo

Angel Hair Pomodoro

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$18.00

plum tomatoes, shaved garlic, capers, white wine, basil. VEGAN.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.00

house marinara, two meatballs, roasted garlic ricotta, parmesan sprinkled on top

Shrimp Gemelli

Shrimp Gemelli

$29.00

jumbo shrimp, pesto cream, arugula, sundried tomatoes. *contains pine nuts*

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni

$22.00

blush pepper cream sauce, parmesan, topped with ricotta

Chicken Fettucini

Chicken Fettucini

$25.00

roasted garlic cream sauce, grilled chicken, parmesan

Sausage Cavatelli

Sausage Cavatelli

$23.00

sweet italian sausage, baby spinach, red pepper, parmesan

All Day Gravy

All Day Gravy

$27.00

country pork, meatball & sausage, slow braised in tomato sauce, with choice of pasta

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$23.00

grilled chicken, red pepper cream sauce, spinach

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$27.00