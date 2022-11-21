- Home
Figo Italian
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Popular Items
Antipasti
Zucchini Chips
thinly sliced zucchini chips, herb breaded, fried, with a side of arribiata sauce. VEGAN.
Bruschetta
seasonal tomato, burrata, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction, artisan bread VEGETARIAN.
Calamari
fried calamari, fried cherry peppers, with side of arribiata sauce.
Proscuitto & Burrata
melon, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction
Parmesan Wings
garlic, parmesan cheese, cherry peppers, garlic aioli
Baked Meatballs
house marinara, roasted garlic ricotta, basil, grilled bread
Trumpet Mushrooms
Goat cheese stuffed peppadew, candied walnuts, truffle oil
Clams & Pancetta
garlic white wine, red pepper flake, garlic bread
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Shrimp Gremolata
hand breaded, lemon zest, parsley, lemon garlic aioli
Cacio E Pepe
pecorino romano, parmesan reggiano, dusted porcini mushrooms, cracked black pepper, linguini
Tortellini Antipasta
genoa salami, mortadella, giardiniera, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, provolone, olives, Parmesan vinaigrette
Mussels
Primo
Angel Hair Pomodoro
plum tomatoes, shaved garlic, capers, white wine, basil. VEGAN.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
house marinara, two meatballs, roasted garlic ricotta, parmesan sprinkled on top
Shrimp Gemelli
jumbo shrimp, pesto cream, arugula, sundried tomatoes. *contains pine nuts*
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
blush pepper cream sauce, parmesan, topped with ricotta
Chicken Fettucini
roasted garlic cream sauce, grilled chicken, parmesan
Sausage Cavatelli
sweet italian sausage, baby spinach, red pepper, parmesan
All Day Gravy
country pork, meatball & sausage, slow braised in tomato sauce, with choice of pasta
Chicken Tortellini
grilled chicken, red pepper cream sauce, spinach