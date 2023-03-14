FIGO Pasta - Food Truck 323 Moreland Av
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
FIGO’s food is anchored in our Italian roots. We believe in simple, genuine and delicious meals made in house, from scratch, every day. Using only the freshest ingredients available, our recipes are centered on family traditions passed down for generations as well as with re-invented classics.
323 Moreland Av, Atlanta, GA 30307
