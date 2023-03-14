Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIGO Pasta - Food Truck 323 Moreland Av

review star

No reviews yet

323 Moreland Av

Atlanta, GA 30307

Popular Items

Italian Sausage & Peppers
Insalata di Giulio


Build Your Own Pasta or Ravioli

Pick any of our fresh sauces, then choose any housemade pasta or ravioli. Last, "Be the Chef" with our list of tasty add-ons.
Primavera

$5.60

Vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli, English peas, fresh spinach, basil, garlic with extra virgin olive oil, basil and white wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our braised short rib ravioli).

Checca Fiorentina

$6.10

Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our ricotta spinach ravioli).

Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino

$5.45

Roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes with Parmigiano Reggiano - served with and pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).

Pesto alla Genovese

$5.60

Classic pesto with basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pecorino & Lemon

$5.60

Pecorino Romano cheese and cream sauce with lemon zest - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our Maine lobster ravioli).

Ragu alla' Bolognese

$6.10

Classic bolognese sauce with beef, onions, celery, tomatoes and red wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$5.55

Spicy Tuscan sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic and tomato sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (featured with our six cheese ravioli).

Salmone con Piselli

$5.85

Oak-smoked salmon and English peas in a pink vodka sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

4 Formaggi

$5.60

Four Italian cheeses with four seasonal herbs served - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

Alfredo

$5.60

FIGO cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pomodoro

$5.45

Tuscan tomato sauce of vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

D&G Pink

$5.60

Pink sauce with melted cheese and a splash of Pomodoro - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).

Arrabbiata

$5.35

Classic spicy tomato sauce with garlic and chili peppers - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).

Funghi

$5.60

Selection of wild mushroom with cream and a touch of garlic - served with your choice of pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our wild mushroom ravioli).

Puttanesca

$5.70

Spicy tomato sauce with sautéed shrimp, Sicilian capers and Kalamata olives - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Butter

$4.50

Melted butter sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice.

Plain (No Sauce)

Plain pasta or ravioli of your choice with no sauce.

Small Extra Sauce

$1.65

A small portion of extra sauce (not all sauces available in small).

Large Extra Sauce

$5.45

A large portion of extra sauce.

Antipasti

Cacio e Pepe Fries

$4.00

Crispy golden French fries tossed with smokey black pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Calamari Fritti

$8.85

Crispy calamari with fiery jalapeños and tart slices of fried lemon.

Arancini Siciliani

$7.85

Fried rice balls filled with mozzarella cheese.

FIGO Favorites

Lasagna di FIGO

$10.65

Thin sheets of fresh egg pasta with meat ragu, béchamel sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Zucca (The Original)

$10.65

Butternut squash and amaretto ravioli with a mascarpone and Italian red chicory radicchio sauce (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Classic Cacio e Pepe

$10.35

Rigatoni tossed in Parmigiano Reggiano, butter and a generous turn of smoked black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Gemelli Carbonara

$12.35

Traditional sauce with egg yolk, pancetta, parmesan and black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Gemelli Curry Chicken

$11.35

Diced local chicken breast with toasted curry in a four cheese and herb sauce with a touch of pesto (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Bread & Oil

Freshly Baked Ciabatta Bread

$1.95

Warm slices of our freshly baked ciabatta bread.

Extra Oil

$0.95

FIGO's olive oil house-infused with rosemary, thyme, garlic, and red pepper flakes (2oz)

Soups, Salads, & Additional Protein

Insalata di Giulio

$4.85

FIGO's classic Caesar salad.

Organic Insalata di Arugula

$4.85

Organic arugula salad with shaved Parmigiano, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$8.70Out of stock

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with vine-ripened tomatoes, basil, Kalamata olives, and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil

Extra Dressing

$0.75

A 2oz portion of extra dressing.

FIGO Favorite Soup

$3.95Out of stock

Coconut, carrot, & ginger soup.

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.60

Marinated and grilled sliced chicken breast.

Side of Shrimp

$3.95

Shrimp sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic and a touch of red pepper.

FIGO Meatballs

Nonna Maria Meatball

$2.85

FIGO’s twist on the classic beef meatball (3 per order).

Chicken Parmigiana Meatball

$2.75

Chicken with grilled eggplant, mozzarella and basil. (3 per order).

Dolci

Tiramisu

$7.20

Creamy mascarpone cheese layered between amaretto and coffee-infused Savoiardi.

To-Go Extras

To-Go Utensils

Plastic cutlery.

To-Go Parmesan

A 2oz portion of grated parmesan.

To-Go Bread

$1.95

1/4 loaf of freshly baked ciabatta.

To-Go Oil

$0.95

2oz of FIGO's infused olive oil.

FIGO Original Oil

$10.50

A bottle of our oil house-infused with rosemary, thyme, red pepper, and garlic.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
FIGO’s food is anchored in our Italian roots. We believe in simple, genuine and delicious meals made in house, from scratch, every day. Using only the freshest ingredients available, our recipes are centered on family traditions passed down for generations as well as with re-invented classics.

Location

323 Moreland Av, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

