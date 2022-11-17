Restaurant header imageView gallery

figo36

review star

No reviews yet

416 E 36th St Unit 600

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Caesar
Linguini Alfredo
Tre Carne Pizza

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, giardiniera, baby kale, focaccia croutons, citrus parmesan vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Baby kale, focaccia croutons, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Tossed with parmesan and lemon, served with house marinara

Whipped Ricotta

Whipped Ricotta

$16.00

Lemon-soave reduction, rosemary-honey, giardiniera, focaccia (contains walnut oil)

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Parmesan-crusted, plum mustard

Polpette (Meatballs)

Polpette (Meatballs)

$15.00

All-beef meatballs, parmesan, soffritto, house marinara

Focaccia

Focaccia

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil with herb blend

Burrata Pomegranate Reduction

$14.00

Pomegranate reduction, sumac-merlot salt, basil. Served with Focaccia.

Burrata Tomato Marmalade

Burrata Tomato Marmalade

$14.00

Basil tomato marmalade. Served with Focaccia.

Burrata Chive oil, garlic confit

$14.00

Chive Oil, Garlic Confit, Sea Salt, Fresh Herbs. Served with Focaccia.

Pasta

Pasta Alla Vodka

$19.00

Handmade Orecchiette in a vodka cream sauce with Ricotta, fresh herbs and garlic.

Linguini Alfredo

$19.00

Linguini, Soave tre formaggi cream sauce, fresh herbs, garlic, microgreens

Rigatoni Romesco

$20.00

Stone wheat rigatoni, romesco sauce, basil infused olive oil, in-house marinated mushrooms, almond and hazelnuts, borage micro greens

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Traditional style using Bucatini with garlic, Trebbiano wine, butter and lemon

Smoked Brisket Ravioli

$26.00

Hand-formed mezza luna ravioli, goats cheese and miso, toasted walnut, micro greens

Pizza

Figo Margherita

Figo Margherita

$17.00

San marzano tomato base, fresh Fior di latte mozz, basil

Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza

$18.00

Roasted leek cream base with shallots, mushrooms, mozzarella, drizzle of balsamic glaze

Tre Carne Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, meatballs, hand pinched sausage, mozzarella

Sausage & Date

$18.00

Garlic & EVOO base, hand-made Italian sausage, roasted dates, ricotta, caramelized onion

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$18.00

House garlic pesto, confit chicken, caramelized onions, fire-roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$16.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni with house marinara dipping sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are as inspired by Italian food and drink as we are of the pleasure and enjoyment of the culture. We picked the name Figo, meaning "cool" in Italian slang, because we want our guests to know that our restaurant will be fun and casual though we'll serve excellent and carefully-crafted dishes.

Website

Location

416 E 36th St Unit 600, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.6 • 1,642
3106 N. Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
orange star4.6 • 462
3116 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
The Goodyear House
orange starNo Reviews
3032 North Davidson Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's - NoDa
orange starNo Reviews
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
orange star3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston