Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Antipasti
FIGO Bruschetta
Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic, vine-ripened tomatoes and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil.
Cacio e Pepe Fries
Crispy golden French fries tossed with smokey black pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Calamari Fritti
Crispy calamari with fiery jalapeños and tart slices of fried lemon.
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Fresh mozzarella in a lightly fried “bread carriage.”
Arancini Siciliani
Fried rice balls filled with mozzarella cheese.
Meatballs Fiorentina
FIGO meatballs (beef or chicken) with spicy tomato sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.
Caprino
Homemade goat cheese and apricot spread on lightly toasted ciabatta bread.
Build Your Own Pasta or Ravioli
Primavera
Vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli, English peas, fresh spinach, basil, garlic with extra virgin olive oil, basil and white wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our braised short rib ravioli).
Checca Fiorentina
Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our ricotta spinach ravioli).
Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino
Roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes with Parmigiano Reggiano - served with and pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).
Pesto alla Genovese
Classic pesto with basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
Pecorino & Lemon
Pecorino Romano cheese and cream sauce with lemon zest - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our Maine lobster ravioli).
Ragu alla' Bolognese
Classic bolognese sauce with beef, onions, celery, tomatoes and red wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Spicy Tuscan sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic and tomato sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (featured with our six cheese ravioli).
Salmone con Piselli
Oak-smoked salmon and English peas in a pink vodka sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).
4 Formaggi
Four Italian cheeses with four seasonal herbs served - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).
Alfredo
FIGO cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
Pomodoro
Tuscan tomato sauce of vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
D&G Pink
Pink sauce with melted cheese and a splash of Pomodoro - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).
Arrabbiata
Classic spicy tomato sauce with garlic and chili peppers - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).
Funghi
Selection of wild mushroom with cream and a touch of garlic - served with your choice of pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our wild mushroom ravioli).
Puttanesca
Spicy tomato sauce with sautéed shrimp, Sicilian capers and Kalamata olives - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
Butter
Melted butter sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice.
Plain (No Sauce)
Plain pasta or ravioli of your choice with no sauce.
Small Extra Sauce
A small portion of extra sauce (not all sauces available in small).
Large Extra Sauce
A large portion of extra sauce.
FIGO Favorites
Lasagna di FIGO
Thin sheets of fresh egg pasta with meat ragu, béchamel sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).
Zucca (The Original)
Butternut squash and amaretto ravioli with a mascarpone and Italian red chicory radicchio sauce (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).
Classic Cacio e Pepe
Rigatoni tossed in Parmigiano Reggiano, butter and a generous turn of smoked black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).
Gemelli Carbonara
Traditional sauce with egg yolk, pancetta, parmesan and black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).
Gemelli Curry Chicken
Diced local chicken breast with toasted curry in a four cheese and herb sauce with a touch of pesto (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).
Soups, Salads, & Additional Protein
Insalata di Giulio
FIGO's classic Caesar salad.
Organic Insalata di Arugula
Organic arugula salad with shaved Parmigiano, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.
Mista di Campo
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and olives with a balsamic vinaigrette and shredded ricotta cheese.
Caprese Salad
Fresh buffalo mozzarella with vine-ripened tomatoes, basil, Kalamata olives, and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens, bell peppers, onions and thyme with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Extra Dressing
A 2oz portion of extra dressing.
FIGO Favorite Soup
Coconut, carrot, & ginger soup.
Tomato & Basil Soup
Tomato & basil soup.
Side of Grilled Chicken
Marinated and grilled sliced chicken breast.
Side of Sea Bass
Lightly fried fresh sea bass fillets.
Side of Tuscan Chicken
Sliced marinated grilled chicken with bell peppers and onions.
Side of Prosciutto
Thinly sliced Italian 'ham.'
Side of Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic and a touch of red pepper.