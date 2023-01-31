Restaurant header imageView gallery

Figo Pasta - Upper Westside

review star

No reviews yet

2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Ragu alla' Bolognese
Organic Insalata di Arugula
Insalata di Giulio

Antipasti

FIGO Bruschetta

FIGO Bruschetta

$5.85

Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic, vine-ripened tomatoes and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil.

Cacio e Pepe Fries

Cacio e Pepe Fries

$4.00

Crispy golden French fries tossed with smokey black pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$8.85

Crispy calamari with fiery jalapeños and tart slices of fried lemon.

Mozzarella in Carrozza

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$6.25

Fresh mozzarella in a lightly fried “bread carriage.”

Arancini Siciliani

Arancini Siciliani

$7.85

Fried rice balls filled with mozzarella cheese.

Meatballs Fiorentina

Meatballs Fiorentina

$8.95

FIGO meatballs (beef or chicken) with spicy tomato sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.

Caprino

Caprino

$4.45

Homemade goat cheese and apricot spread on lightly toasted ciabatta bread.

Build Your Own Pasta or Ravioli

Pick any of our fresh sauces, then choose any housemade pasta or ravioli. Last, "Be the Chef" with our list of tasty add-ons.
Primavera

Primavera

$5.60

Vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli, English peas, fresh spinach, basil, garlic with extra virgin olive oil, basil and white wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our braised short rib ravioli).

Checca Fiorentina

Checca Fiorentina

$6.10

Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our ricotta spinach ravioli).

Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino

Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino

$5.45

Roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes with Parmigiano Reggiano - served with and pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).

Pesto alla Genovese

Pesto alla Genovese

$5.60

Classic pesto with basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pecorino & Lemon

Pecorino & Lemon

$5.60

Pecorino Romano cheese and cream sauce with lemon zest - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our Maine lobster ravioli).

Ragu alla' Bolognese

Ragu alla' Bolognese

$6.10

Classic bolognese sauce with beef, onions, celery, tomatoes and red wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$5.55

Spicy Tuscan sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic and tomato sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (featured with our six cheese ravioli).

Salmone con Piselli

Salmone con Piselli

$5.85

Oak-smoked salmon and English peas in a pink vodka sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$5.60

Four Italian cheeses with four seasonal herbs served - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

Alfredo

Alfredo

$5.60

FIGO cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$5.45

Tuscan tomato sauce of vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

D&G Pink

D&G Pink

$5.60

Pink sauce with melted cheese and a splash of Pomodoro - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$5.35

Classic spicy tomato sauce with garlic and chili peppers - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).

Funghi

Funghi

$5.60

Selection of wild mushroom with cream and a touch of garlic - served with your choice of pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our wild mushroom ravioli).

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$5.70

Spicy tomato sauce with sautéed shrimp, Sicilian capers and Kalamata olives - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Butter

Butter

$4.50

Melted butter sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice.

Plain (No Sauce)

Plain pasta or ravioli of your choice with no sauce.

Small Extra Sauce

$1.65

A small portion of extra sauce (not all sauces available in small).

Large Extra Sauce

$5.45

A large portion of extra sauce.

FIGO Favorites

Lasagna di FIGO

Lasagna di FIGO

$10.65

Thin sheets of fresh egg pasta with meat ragu, béchamel sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Zucca (The Original)

Zucca (The Original)

$10.65

Butternut squash and amaretto ravioli with a mascarpone and Italian red chicory radicchio sauce (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Classic Cacio e Pepe

Classic Cacio e Pepe

$10.35

Rigatoni tossed in Parmigiano Reggiano, butter and a generous turn of smoked black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Gemelli Carbonara

Gemelli Carbonara

$12.35

Traditional sauce with egg yolk, pancetta, parmesan and black pepper (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Gemelli Curry Chicken

Gemelli Curry Chicken

$11.35

Diced local chicken breast with toasted curry in a four cheese and herb sauce with a touch of pesto (sorry, no changes, add-ons, or substitutions to this dish).

Bread & Oil

Freshly Baked Ciabatta Bread

Freshly Baked Ciabatta Bread

$1.95

Warm slices of our freshly baked ciabatta bread.

Extra Oil

Extra Oil

$0.95

FIGO's olive oil house-infused with rosemary, thyme, garlic, and red pepper flakes (2oz)

Panini

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$8.75

Chicken breast and baby arugula with bell peppers, thyme, and rosemary mayonnaise.

Toscana Panini

Toscana Panini

$10.60

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, tomatoes and rosemary mayonnaise.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$8.95

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with vine-ripened tomatoes and basil.

Soups, Salads, & Additional Protein

Insalata di Giulio

Insalata di Giulio

$4.85

FIGO's classic Caesar salad.

Organic Insalata di Arugula

Organic Insalata di Arugula

$4.85

Organic arugula salad with shaved Parmigiano, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Mista di Campo

Mista di Campo

$4.85

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and olives with a balsamic vinaigrette and shredded ricotta cheese.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.70

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with vine-ripened tomatoes, basil, Kalamata olives, and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil

Tuscan Chicken Salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$9.45

Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens, bell peppers, onions and thyme with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75

A 2oz portion of extra dressing.

FIGO Favorite Soup

FIGO Favorite Soup

$3.95

Coconut, carrot, & ginger soup.

Tomato & Basil Soup

Tomato & Basil Soup

$3.95

Tomato & basil soup.

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.60

Marinated and grilled sliced chicken breast.

Side of Sea Bass

Side of Sea Bass

$4.95

Lightly fried fresh sea bass fillets.

Side of Tuscan Chicken

Side of Tuscan Chicken

$5.95

Sliced marinated grilled chicken with bell peppers and onions.

Side of Prosciutto

Side of Prosciutto

$3.95

Thinly sliced Italian 'ham.'

Side of Shrimp

Side of Shrimp

$3.95

Shrimp sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic and a touch of red pepper.

FIGO Meatballs