Figure Eight
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A New American Chinese restaurant highlighting the culturally rich lower Atlantic coast. Operating as an AAPI Heritage Month pop-up cafe May 17-June 18.
Location
18 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
No Reviews
168 West 4th Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant