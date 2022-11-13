Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Fika Tea Bar

250 Reviews

$

207 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Popular Items

Raspberry Mango
Pumpkin Coconut Cream Boba
Ndematcha

Boba Milk Teas

BYOB

$4.75

Blackberry Guava

$5.25

Black Tea with milk and guava juice, blackberry with house sweetener. Served over boba

Blue Velvet

$6.00

Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.

Chai Boba

$6.00

Chai Masala Concentrate served with milk over boba.

Espresso Boba

$5.75

2 Shots of Espresso served with milk with our house sweetener and served over boba. Add coffee flavors to intensify flavor.

Honey Lavendar

$4.75

Green tea with honey, milk and lavender sweetened with house sweetener and served over boba.

Horchata Boba

$6.00

Black tea, rice milk, oat milk, sweetened with house sweetener, hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg served over boba.

Ndematcha

$6.50

Vanilla Matcha with mango puree and mango bursting boba vs. reg boba. Created by our staff.

Passion Peach

$5.25

Oolong Tea with milk and white peach syrup. Served over passionfruit popping boba.

Raspberry Mango

$5.50

Oolong Tea with milk and mango puree and jellies with house sweetener and wild raspberry syrup. Served over boba. Owner's Favorite

Dark Strawberry

$6.50

Oolong base with strawberry purée, whole milk, added house sweetener, dark chocolate sauce served over tapioca boba pearls.

Strawberry Rose

$5.25

Black tea with milk and fresh strawberry puree and rose syrup topped with strawberry bits and house sweetener served over boba.

Taro Boba

$6.00

Taro mixed with house sweetener, and whole milk, served over tapioca boba pearls.

Thai Tea Boba

$5.25

Strongly brewed thai iced tea served over boba and topped with half and half for that creaminess.

Vanilla Matcha Boba

$6.00

Green Matcha with added Vanilla over milk, ice, and tapioca boba pearls.

Red White and Blueberry(Fourth)

$6.00

Our blue velvet with a festive twist, includes strawberry puree and blueberry syrup topped off with blueberry popping boba.

Maria's Drink

$4.95

Craft Teas

Strawberry Basil

$4.25

Frida

$5.25

Raspberry Lemon

$4.25

Blue Midnight

$5.25

Blackberry Pear

$4.25

Mango Green Tea Drink

$4.25

Pink Dragon

$5.50

Oolong Tea with Raspberry and Pomegranate flavors & popping Dragonfruit

PEACE DRINK 4 UKRAINE

$6.00

Hot Lattes

London Fog

$5.25

Strongly brewed lavender earl grey tea with steamed milk, vanilla and house sweetener

Chai Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.00

Espresso Latte

$5.50+

Horchata Latte

$6.00

Tea Latte

$5.00

Tea By The Cup

Black Canadian Ice Wine Elixir

$5.50

High mountain black tea blended with grapes and Canadian ice wine syrup. Delightfully haunting ice wine aroma and taste. Fantastic in cocktails or on its own.

Breakfast Assam

$3.50

This is a great everyday tea. It's hearty and malty with a nice, bright taste. It's great by itself or with milk and sugar.

Clouds & Mist

$3.50

The tea liquor is bright, fresh, refreshing, and a little vegetal.

Dragonwell

$3.50

Ginger Root

$3.50

This is pure, raw chunks of ginger root. It is bracing and invigorating as a hot tea and smooth when iced. You can also blend this with many other teas at home.

Green Mountain Flower

$3.50

Hibiscus

$3.50

This herb makes a bracing hot brew and an invigorating iced drink. It is very tart and a little sweet. Many people use just a pinch to add some zing to their favorite blends.

Hojiicha

$3.75

This is a wonderful toasted green tea made of leaves and stems. The cup has a natural, nutty sweetness, more body than any other green tea, and is naturally low in caffeine.

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$3.50

This tea is also know as Tieguanyin. Smooth and rich with aromas of roasted chestnut and notes of dried apricot.

Jasmine

$3.50

A fine blend of freshly plucked jasmine blossoms and green tea, this is medium-bodied, sweet, smooth, and silky. Good for multiple steepings.

Jasmine Blueberry

$3.50

Jasmine Dragon Phoenix Pearls

$3.50

The youngest leaf tips are scented with fresh jasmine blossoms 8-10 times and hand-rolled into pearls. The cup has an intense, slightly sweet, floral flavor. Good for multiple infusions.

Lavender Earl Grey

$3.50

This twist on a classic Earl Grey balances the floral qualities of lavender with the citrus tang of bergamot. The cup is aromatic with a pronounced silkiness.

Lavenderberry

$3.50

Lemon Ginger

$3.50Out of stock

Refreshing citrus and zesty ginger with tropical hints of juicy mango and turmeric.

Magnolia Blossom Oolong

$3.50

High mountain oolong scented with wild magnolia blossoms. Wonderful floral notes.

Mandarian Silk

$3.50

Mandarin Silk tea is a smooth, rich blend of Pouchong tea leaves blended with lemon myrtle and vanilla essence. With creamy and citrus notes, this oolong tea is certain to delight your senses.

Minnesota N’ice

$3.50

It's the perfect fishing buddy: sweet and silent. Tastes like oranges with a floral touch and pairs nicely with a cabin at the lake.

Moroccan Mint

$3.50

Premium organic peppermint blended with floral-scented green tea

Northern Lights

$3.50

Organic Chamomile

$3.50

Peach Blossom

$3.50

White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms

Peppermint

$3.50

This peppermint is flavorful and aromatic. It's the perfect drink after heavy meals; mildly stimulating, cooling, and refreshing.

Pomegranate Black

$3.50

This black tea blend is light to medium-bodied, smooth, sweet, and creamy. It is very aromatic and delivers a cup that is reminiscent of tropical fruits.

Pomegranate Green Dream

$3.50

This lovely Chinese sencha green tea steeps up light, sweet, and fruity with just enough tartness to make it interesting. It also makes a wonderful iced tea.

Pu’er Bordeaux

$3.50

Notes of blackberry and fig distinguish this singular blend of Pu'er tea and red wine varietal grape skins

Rooibos

$3.50

It has a mild, aromatic, slightly citrus sweetness. Unlike most herbal drinks, rooibos has lots of body, but is still smooth and caffeine free.

Ruby Oolong

$3.50

Sicilian Blood Orange

$3.50

Ancient tea tree pu-erh blended and cured with the finest Sicilian blood orange peels.

Strawberry Oolong

$3.50

This semi-curled oolong from Fujian Province is wonderfully sweet, smooth, and fruity. This tea is INCREDIBLE iced.

Sweet Ginger Green

$3.50

This tea is a refreshing, bracing, and sweet green tea blend with lemon undertones.

Wild English Rose

$3.50

Tremendously aromatic, this deep, rich black tea is blended with natural flavor and rose petals to produce a blend that is comforting, silky-sweet, floral, and flavorful.

LAWLSS

Vanilla Bean

$5.50

Carmello

$5.50

Smoked Mocha

$5.50

Lavender

$5.50

Dark Matter

$6.00

Basic Coffee Drinks

Pour Over / Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso

$1.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso Latte

$5.50+

SPRING DRINKS

Rose Cardamom Matcha

$6.00

Blueberry Miel Latte

$5.75

Lavender Lemon

$5.50

Flower Power

$6.25

FALL 2022 DRINKS

Pumpkin Coconut Cream Boba

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Peach Cobbler Boba

$6.00

Caramel Apple Pie Boba

$6.00

Apple Cider

$3.50

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Olive Oil Cara Cara Cake

$5.00

Brownies

$2.75Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.75

Cinnamon Vanilla, Double Chocolate and gluten-free Vanilla

2 x Biscotti

$3.00

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Chai Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Matcha Pound Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Scones

$4.00

Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Raspberry w/lemon glaze

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Blueberry scone

$3.00Out of stock

Matcha Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

No Dairy but delicious chocolate brownie!

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

scotcheroos

$3.00Out of stock

Lavender Shortbread

$3.50

Molasses Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Small Molasses Cookies

$1.75

2 x Small Molasses

$3.00

Fika Retail

Fika Tote Bag

$25.00

Back To School Totebag Deal

$12.50

Fika Coffee & Tea T-Shirt

$20.00

Glass Tea Pot

$20.00

Glass Tea Cup Infuser

$18.00

Lawlss Coffee - Whole Beans

$18.00
Black Fika Metal Boba Straw

Black Fika Metal Boba Straw

$6.00

Jumbo Reusable Boba Straws & Smoothie Straws, Metal Straws for Bubble Tea/Tapioca Pearl, Milkshakes,Smoothies | 1 Cleaning Brush & 1 Case

Lemon Ginger Six Depot Glass Tea Jar

Lemon Ginger Six Depot Glass Tea Jar

$10.00

Combines ginger, lemongrass, lemon peel, licorice and spearmint. Enjoy hot or iced. Lemon and ginger.

$10 Fika Totebag (only with purchase of $10 gift card)

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

FIKA [fee-ka] : Swedish (n.) the intention to slow down and appreciate the good things in life. “Have a cup of tea with friends.”

Website

Location

207 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Fika Tea Bar image
Banner pic
BG pic
Fika Tea Bar image

Map
