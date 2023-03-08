Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fika

review star

No reviews yet

3303 8th Ave Se # C

Puyallup, WA 98372

Beverages

Classic

2 Shot Espresso

$1.50

4 Shot Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00+

Cuban Coffee

$5.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Drip Decaf

$3.00+

Flat White

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Craft

Cardamom Latte

$6.00+

Farm 12 Mocha

$6.00+

Honey Latte

$6.00+

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Seasonal

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Kids

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Steamer

$3.00+

Water

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lotus

Pink

$7.00+

Blue

$7.00+

Gold

$7.00+

Italian Soda

$7.00+

Bakery

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Cardamom Bun

Cardamom Bun

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Apple Galette

$8.00
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.00
Scone

Scone

$4.00

Seasonal Croissant

$5.00

Strawberry and Cream Cheese

Seasonal Scone

$4.00

White Chocolate Raspberry

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Raspberry Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Weekends Only

Cookies & More

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ Walnuts

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ Walnuts

$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Farmhouse Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Frosting color changes frequently

Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie GF/Vegan

Snickerdoodle Cookie GF/Vegan

$4.00
Zucchini Muffin GF/Vegan

Zucchini Muffin GF/Vegan

$4.00

Gluten Free Scone

$4.50
Hazelnut Tart

Hazelnut Tart

$4.50
Peanut Butter Truffle

Peanut Butter Truffle

$2.50
Mini Caramel Cheesecake

Mini Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Mini Plain Cheesecake

Mini Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cake

6 Layer Spiced Carrot Cake Slice

$11.00

Six layers of loaded carrot cake with pineapples, coconut, and walnuts, layered with cream cheese Italian meringue buttercream

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cake Slice

$11.00

Chocolate layer cake, peanut butter icing

Grab & Go

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Honest Tea

$5.00

Komadre Kombucha

$6.00

Mineral Water

$4.00

Kids

Kids Crudité w/ Ranch

$5.00
PB&J

PB&J

$4.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$11.00Out of stock

chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, tomato, caesar

Curry Quinoa

Curry Quinoa

$8.00

green onions, dried cranberries, garbanzo beans, quinoa, curry vinaigrette

Gateway

$8.00

kale, brussels sprouts, shredded broccoli, sunflower seeds, feta, shredded carrots, honey ginger vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$12.00Out of stock

cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, grape tomato, greek dressing

Vietnamese Cold Noodle

Vietnamese Cold Noodle

$9.00

rice vermicelli, sesame seeds, scallion, nuoc cham

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

spinach wrap, chicken tenders, Franks, mayonnaise, lettuce, carrots, blue cheese, tomato

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

chipotle wrap, chicken tenders, corn, black beans, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle crema

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$13.00Out of stock

pita, chicken thigh, tomato, cucumber, feta, roasted red onion, harissa yogurt sauce

Spring Rolls (2pc)

Spring Rolls (2pc)

$5.00

bean sprouts, carrots, cilantro, rice vermicelli, red cabbage, mae ploy, peanut sauce

Roasted Vegetable

$13.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, spinach, balsamic glaze, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted tomato aioli

Sides

Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

$5.00

celery, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, cauliflower

Penne Pesto Salad

Penne Pesto Salad

$6.00

grape tomatoes, mozzarella balls, red onion

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Jelly

$0.50
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Greek yogurt, compote, house granola

Protein Pack

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Merch

Fika Merch

Small - Croissants for a Cause

$22.00

Medium - Croissants for a Cause

$22.00

Large - Croissants for a Cause

$22.00

XL - Croissants for a Cause

$22.00

XXL - Croissants for a Cause

$22.00

Savory Items

Savory Galette

Ham & Swiss

$6.50

Bacon & Goat Cheese

$6.50

Egg Bites

Farmers Egg Bite

$2.50

Veggie Egg Bite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee. Cake. Company.

