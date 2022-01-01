Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fika by Farm 12

review star

No reviews yet

8th Avenue Southeast #C

Puyallup, WA 98372

Order Again

Classic

Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00+

Cuban Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Drip Decaf

$3.00+

Flat White

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Shot Espresso

$1.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Craft

Farm 12 Mocha

$6.00+

Lavender syrup with dried lavender

Honey Latte

$6.00+

House made honey simple syrup and hazelnut syrup

Lavendar Latte

$6.00+

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk

Water

Seasonal

Butter Pecan Latte

$6.00+

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Maple Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50+

Bread

Brioche Loaf

Brioche Loaf

$6.00
Cinnamon Swirl Brioche

Cinnamon Swirl Brioche

$6.00
Sourdough

Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock

Focaccia

$11.00Out of stock
Jalapeño Cheddar Focaccia

Jalapeño Cheddar Focaccia

$12.00
Veggie Focaccia

Veggie Focaccia

$12.00Out of stock

Brioche Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Cardamom Bun

Cardamom Bun

$4.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Galette

Galette

$8.00

Blackberry Pear

Gluten Free Scone

Gluten Free Scone

$5.00
Gluten Free/Vegan Zucchini Muffin

Gluten Free/Vegan Zucchini Muffin

$4.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.00
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00
Scone

Scone

$3.00

with jam

Seasonal Croissant - Pumpkin

Seasonal Croissant - Pumpkin

$5.00
Seasonal Scone

Seasonal Scone

$4.00

Seasonal Croissant - Caramel Apple

$5.00Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Vegan Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Almond Pear

Out of stock

Cake by the slice

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Toffee Crunch Cake

$10.00

6 layers of apple pecan cake, soaked with simple syrup filled with pecan streusel and cinnamon buttercream

More Sweet Treats

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Farmhouse Sugar Cookie

Farmhouse Sugar Cookie

$4.00

frosting color changes frequently

Gluten Free Sugar Cookie

$4.00
Gluten Free/Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

Gluten Free/Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00
Hazelnut Tart

Hazelnut Tart

$5.50
Mini Caramel Cheesecake

Mini Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00
Mini Plain Cheesecake

Mini Plain Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie Truffle

$2.50

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Honest Tea

$5.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Mineral Water

$4.00

Kids

Kids Crudité w/ Ranch

$5.00Out of stock

celery, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, cauliflower

PB&J

$4.00

House Bread, Peanut Butter, House Jam

String Cheese

$1.00

String Cheese

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$11.00Out of stock

chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar

Curry Quinoa

$8.00

green onions, dried cranberries, garbanzo beans, quinoa, curry vinaigrette

Gateway

$8.00Out of stock

kale, brussels sprouts, shredded broccoli, sunflower seeds, feta, shredded carrots, honey ginger vinaigrette

Greek

$12.00

cucumbers, feta, red onion, Kalamata olives, grape tomato, greek dressing

Vietnamese Cold Noodle

$9.00

rice vermicelli, sesame seeds, scallion, nuoc cham

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

spinach wrap, chicken tenders, Franks, mayonnaise, lettuce, carrots, blue cheese, tomato

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$12.00

chipotle wrap, chicken tenders, corn, black beans, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle crema

Chicken Shawarma

$13.00

pita, chicken thigh, tomato, cucumber, feta, roasted red onion, harissa yogurt sauce

Roasted Vegetable

$13.00

Vegetarian fresh mozzarella, spinach, balsamic glaze, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted tomato aioli

Spring Rolls (2pc)

$5.00

Vegan, Gluten Free bean sprouts, carrots, cilantro, rice vermicelli, red cabbage, Mae Ploy, peanut sauce

Sides

nuts, cheese, charcuterie

Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

$5.00

celery, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, cauliflower

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Greek yogurt, compote, house granola

Penne Pesto Salad

$6.00

grape tomatoes, mozzarella balls, red onion

Protein Pack

$7.00Out of stock

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Jelly

$0.50
Restaurant info

Coffee. Cake. Company.

Location

8th Avenue Southeast #C, Puyallup, WA 98372

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

