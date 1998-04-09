Filet Steak House
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Filet Steakhouse offers the finest hand butchered steaks- guaranteed to be aged a minimum of 21 days for the very best quality. Along with our perfectly cooked steaks, we offer a wide variety of seafood, pasta and gluten free options- ensuring a delicious experience for everyone!
Location
1802 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 100, Ankeny, IA 50023
