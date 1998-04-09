Restaurant header imageView gallery

Filet Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

1802 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 100

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Carne Asada Baked Potato

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$13.99Out of stock

French Dip "Sliders"

$19.99Out of stock

Onions, Provolone, Au Jus

French Dip "Sliders"(2)

$13.99

GF Jumbo "Shrimp Cocktail"

$17.99

Cocktail Sauce

Jumbo Lump "Crab Cakes"

$20.99

Citrus Slaw, Spicy Remoulade, Grilled Lemon

Ranch Breaded "Onion Rings"

$13.99

Chipotle Ranch

Steaks

10oz Prime Rib

$36.99Out of stock

16oz Prime Rib

$44.99

6oz Sirloin

$30.99

10oz Sirloin

$35.99

7oz Filet

$39.99

2 -4oz Bacon Wrapped Medallions

$45.99

12oz Bone in Filet

$50.99Out of stock

12oz NY

$37.99

20oz Bone In NY

$48.99

12oz Ribeye

$37.99

16oz Tomahawk Chop

$39.99Out of stock

18oz T-Bone

$43.99

20oz Bone In Ribeye

$48.99

22oz Porterhouse

$49.99

TONIGHT'S SPECIAL

$58.99

Handhelds

Black and Bleu Burger

$19.99

Patty, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crust, Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

$17.99

Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese

Chicken Bacon & Ranch

$16.99

ToGo Burger & Fries

$13.99

Pastas

Penne Pesto Pasta

$18.99

Penne, Pesto, Brocolli

Seafood Pasta (Cold Water Maine)

$38.99Out of stock

Lobster, Crab, Fettucini, wine butter sauce

Surf and Turf Pasta

$33.99

Fettucini, spinach, mushrooms, shallots, wine butter sauce

TODAY'S SPECIAL

$29.99Out of stock

Cajun Steak

$19.99

Chicken Mac.

$18.99

Chipotle Fet.

$17.99

Shrimp Pesto

$19.99

Seafood

GF 6 oz. Australian Cold Water Lobster

$40.98

GF Oscar Style Chilean Sea Bass

$39.99

Crab, Asparagus, Bearnaise

GF Pan Seared Halibut

$39.99

Sauteed Spinach, Crab, Lemon Tomato Garlic Butter

Desserts

Birthday Cheesecake

Cheesecake Sampler

$10.99

Strawberry, whip cream and mint. Ferrero topping with whip cream and mint, Creme brulee , whip cream and mint, with chocolate curls.

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$10.99

Raspberries, whip cream and mint

Layered Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Triangle slice, with glaze of chocolate syrup with chocolate curls and whip cream with mint

Key Lime Pie

$10.99

Raspberries, whip cream and mint , twisted lemon raspberrries and mint, fanned strawberry and whip

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Single dipping sauce option, Drink or No Drink

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

Patty, Bun, Cheese, Drink or No Drink

Kids Mac & Cheese & Garlic Bread

$9.99

Mac, Bread, Drink or No Drink

Side Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

GF BLT Salad

$7.99

Bacon, Heirloom tomatoes, garlic herb ranch dressing

GF Wedge Salad

$7.99

Bacon, Grape tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, bleu cheese

House Salad

$4.99

Regular Sides

Brocolli

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

GF Baked Potato

$4.99

GF Boursin Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99

Premium Sides

GF Jumbo Grilled "Asparagus"

$7.99

Steamed or Grilled, No butter

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Bacon, Blend of Gruyere, Mozzarella, Parm. & Monterrey Jack

BLT Salad

$7.99

GF Gouda Hash Browns

$7.99

Creamy Gouda

Loaded Baked Potatoe

$7.99

Corn Crab Chowder Soup

$7.99

Parsley on top

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Cheese, Bread

Sauces

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Herb Ranch

$0.50

Habanero Bacon Dip

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Oil And Vinger

$0.26Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Whipped Butter

$0.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Barqs RB

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filet Steakhouse offers the finest hand butchered steaks- guaranteed to be aged a minimum of 21 days for the very best quality. Along with our perfectly cooked steaks, we offer a wide variety of seafood, pasta and gluten free options- ensuring a delicious experience for everyone!

Website

Location

1802 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 100, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
757 N Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
30 Hop - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main Street Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Fong's Pizza, Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
orange starNo Reviews
121 SE Shurfine Drive Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston