Filiberto's Promenade at Casa Grande 847 N Promenade Pkwy #104
No reviews yet
847 N Promenade Pkwy #104
Casa Grande, AZ 85194
Popular Items
Combo
#1 Pollo Asado
Pollo Asado, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans
#2 Burrito & Taco
Beef Burrito- bell peppers onions and tomatoes Beef Taco-lettuce and cheese
#3 Two Beef Tacos
2 Beef Tacos- cheese and lettuce rice and beans
#4 Fajitas (Beef or Chicken)
Chicken OR Beef Fajitas bell pepper, onion, tomate
#5 Two Enchiladas
2 Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchiladas
#6 *Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp in Red Sauce bell peppers onions and tomatoes rice and beans
#7 Tostada & Taco
Bean Tostada; beans cheese and lettuce Beef Taco- cheese lettuce
#8 4 Rolled Tacos W/Guacamole
4 Rolled Tacos W/Gua & Cheese
#9 Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada (Steak) whole or chopped guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, beans and rice
#10 Two Chicken Tacos
2 Chicken Tacos lettuce and cheese
#11 Green Chile
Pork in Green Chile
#12 Adobada Plate
Marinated Pork guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans
#13 Chimichanga Plate
Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce, rice beans
#14 Two Carne Asada Burritos
2 Asada Burritos w/Gua and Pico
#15 Carnitas Plate
shredded Pork guacamole pico de gallo lettuce beans and rice
#16 *Two Fish Tacos
2 Fish Tacos w/Tartar Sauce, Pico and Cabbage
#17 Two Chile Rellenos
2 Chile Rellenos w/Enchilada Sauce, Gua, Sour Cream
#18 Two Carne Asada Tacos
2 Asada Tacos w/Gua & Pico
#19 Burrito & Enchilada
Beef Burrito; bell pepper onion tomatoes Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchilada
#20 Taco & Enchilada
Beef Taco; Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchilada
Carne Asada Fries
Fries, Asada, Gua, Sour Cream, Cheese
1/2 Carne Asada Fries
Cowboy Fries
Fries, Pollo Asado, Red salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Cheese
Menudo
32oz Menudo, Tortillas OR Bread
1/2 Super Nachos
Super Nachos
steak guacamole pico de gallo sour cream beans and cheese
Mexican Nachos
Pozole
Roles de Pollo Supreme
Burritos
Adobada Burrito
Marinated Pork, Guacamole, Pico, Cabbage
Arizona Burrito
Asada, Pico, Potatoes, Cheese
Bean And Cheese
Bean Burrito
ONLY Beans
Beef Burrito
Shredded Beef, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes
Beef Burrito Plain
Cabeza Burrito
Cabeza, Onions, Cilantro
California Burrito
Asada, Fries, Pico, Gua, Cheese
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Asada, Guacamole, Pico
Carnitas Burrito
Pork, Gucamole Pico
Chicken Burrito
Shredded Chicken
Chile Relleno Burrito
2 Chile Rellenos, Pico, Guacamole
El Gordo Burrito
pollo asado carne asada shrimp potatoes beans and cheese
Extreme Fajitas Burrito
pollo asado carne asada guac bell pepper onion tomatoes
Fish Burrito*
Fish, Pico, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage
Green Chile Burrito
Pork in Green Chile
Ground Beef Burrito
JR Adobada Burrito
JR AZ Burrito
JR Bean & Cheese Burrito
JR Beef Burrito
JR Carne Asada Burrito
JR Carnitas Burrito
JR Chicken Burrito
JR Chile Relleno Burrito
JR Extreme Fajitas Burrito
JR FISH BURRITO
Jr Green Chile Burrito
JR Patron Burrito
JR Pollo Asado Burrito
JR SHRIMP BURRITO
Lengua Burrito
onions cilantro
Patron Burrito
Asada, Bacon, Ham, Pico, Cheese
Percheron Burrito
Pollo Asado Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Pico, Guacamole
Red Chile Burrito
Shrimp Burrito*
Shrimp in Red Sauce W/Pico, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage and rice
Sonora Burrito
Texas Burrito
Shredded Chicken, Potatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese
Veggie Burrito
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico and guac
Jr California Burrito
Tortas
Chorizo Torta
guac lettuce
Ham Torta
guac and lettuce
Machaca Torta
guac and lettuce
Carne Asada Torta
Asada, Beans, Guac, Pico, Lettuce
*Fish Torta
pico de gallo tarter sauce and cabbage
Adobada Torta
Marinated Pork, Guac, Pico, Cabbage
Carnitas Torta
Pork Guac, Lettuce
Chicken Torta
red chicken cheese and lettuce
Tacos
Pollo Asado Taco
Pollo Asado, Gua, Pico
Carne Asada Taco
Asada, Gua, Pico
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas, Gua, Pico
*Fish Taco
Fish, Tartar Sauce, Pico, Cabbage
*Shrimp Taco
Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Pico, Cabbage
Adobada Taco
Marinated Pork, Gua, Pico
Hard Shell Potato Taco
Hard Shell Beef Taco
Shredded Beef, Cheese, Lettuce
Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco
Hard Shell Chicken Taco
Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce
Cabeza Taco
Cabeza, Onion, Cilantro
3 Rolled Tacos w/Cheese
Only Cheese
5 Rolled tacos w/Cheese
3 Rolled Tacos w/Guacamole
Cheese & Guacamole
5 Rolled Tacos w/Guacamole
Cheese & Guacamole
5 Rolled Tacos w/Carne Asada
Cheese, Gua, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Carne Asada
Mini Taco
Lengua Taco
5 Mini taco w/Drink
3 Hard Shell Potato Tacos w/Drink
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Sour Cream & Gua on Side
Chicken Quesadilla
Sour Cream & Gua on Side
Carnitas Quesadilla
Sour Cream & Gua on Side
*Shrimp Quesadilla
Sour Cream & Gua on Side
*Mar Y Tierra Quesadilla
Asada, Shrimp, Onions, bell pepper, tomate, Sour Cream & Gua on Side
JR Quesadilla
Breakfast Platters
*Spanish Omelet
Ham, Egg, Cheese, Pico. Rice and Beans
*Machaca Plate
Shredded Beef bell peppers onions and tomates and Egg, Rice and Beans
*Steak Ranchero
Asada, Pico, 2 over easy eggs, Rice and Beans
*Chorizo Plate
Chorizo egg, Rice and Beans
*Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs over easy, pico, Rice and Beans
*Chilaquiles Rojos (red)
*Chilaquiles Verdes (green)
Breakfast Burritos
*Breakfast (Ham) Burrito
Ham, Egg, Pico, Cheese
*Steak and Egg Burrito
Steak, Egg, Cheese
*Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, Egg
*Bacon Burrito
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
*Country Burrito
Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese
*Sausage Burrito
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese
*Machaca Burrito
Shredded Beef,Veggies, Eggs
JR Brkfst Burrito
JR Bacon Burrito
JR Chorizo Burrito
JR Country Burrito
JR Steak & Egg Burrito
JR Sausage Burrito
JR Machacha Burrito
Tostadas
Enchiladas
2 Cheese Enchiladas
2 Cheese enchiladas
2 Chicken Enchiladas
2 Chicken Enchiladas
2 Beef Enchilada
2 Beef Enchiladas
2 Two Chile Rellenos
2 Chile Rellenos enchilada sauce chheese and lettuce
1 Cheese Enchilada
1 Chicken Enchilada
1 Beef Enchilada
1 Chile Relleno
lettuce cheese and enchilada sauce
2 Ground beef Enchiladas
1 Ground Beef Enchilada
Bowls
Salads
Kids
Side Orders/Extras
MAKE IT COMBO
Pint of Rice
Pint of Beans
1/2 Pint Rice
1/2 Pint Beans
Pint of Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Chips w/Pico
Chips & Guacamole
Chips w/Gua
Bag of Chips
Side Fries
Side of Cheese
Enchilada Style
Side of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Pico de Gallo
Hot Carrots & Jalapenos
Tortillas Corn (Maiz)
Tortillas Flour (Arina)
Toriados
Pint Red Sauce
Pint Green Sauce
Chimichanga
Paletas Hielo
847 N Promenade Pkwy #104, Casa Grande, AZ 85194