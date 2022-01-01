Filiberto's Promenade at Casa Grande 847 N Promenade Pkwy #104

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

*Sausage Burrito
1 Chicken Enchilada
Pollo Asado Bowl

Combo

#1 Pollo Asado

#1 Pollo Asado

$11.80

Pollo Asado, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans

#2 Burrito & Taco

#2 Burrito & Taco

$11.68

Beef Burrito- bell peppers onions and tomatoes Beef Taco-lettuce and cheese

#3 Two Beef Tacos

#3 Two Beef Tacos

$11.68

2 Beef Tacos- cheese and lettuce rice and beans

#4 Fajitas (Beef or Chicken)

#4 Fajitas (Beef or Chicken)

$14.81

Chicken OR Beef Fajitas bell pepper, onion, tomate

#5 Two Enchiladas

$10.82

2 Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchiladas

#6 *Camarones Rancheros

$14.97

Shrimp in Red Sauce bell peppers onions and tomatoes rice and beans

#7 Tostada & Taco

$11.68

Bean Tostada; beans cheese and lettuce Beef Taco- cheese lettuce

#8 4 Rolled Tacos W/Guacamole

$12.18

4 Rolled Tacos W/Gua & Cheese

#9 Carne Asada Plate

$15.33

Carne Asada (Steak) whole or chopped guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, beans and rice

#10 Two Chicken Tacos

$11.68

2 Chicken Tacos lettuce and cheese

#11 Green Chile

$11.80

Pork in Green Chile

#12 Adobada Plate

$11.37

Marinated Pork guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans

#13 Chimichanga Plate

$12.56

Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce, rice beans

#14 Two Carne Asada Burritos

$17.48

2 Asada Burritos w/Gua and Pico

#15 Carnitas Plate

$12.22

shredded Pork guacamole pico de gallo lettuce beans and rice

#16 *Two Fish Tacos

$11.52

2 Fish Tacos w/Tartar Sauce, Pico and Cabbage

#17 Two Chile Rellenos

$12.18

2 Chile Rellenos w/Enchilada Sauce, Gua, Sour Cream

#18 Two Carne Asada Tacos

$14.81

2 Asada Tacos w/Gua & Pico

#19 Burrito & Enchilada

$11.68

Beef Burrito; bell pepper onion tomatoes Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchilada

#20 Taco & Enchilada

$11.68

Beef Taco; Cheese, Beef OR Chicken Enchilada

Carne Asada Fries

$12.23

Fries, Asada, Gua, Sour Cream, Cheese

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$9.85

Cowboy Fries

$11.80

Fries, Pollo Asado, Red salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Cheese

Menudo

$11.99

32oz Menudo, Tortillas OR Bread

1/2 Super Nachos

$10.06

Super Nachos

$13.85

steak guacamole pico de gallo sour cream beans and cheese

Mexican Nachos

$12.00

Pozole

$11.85

Roles de Pollo Supreme

$11.00

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$8.14

Marinated Pork, Guacamole, Pico, Cabbage

Arizona Burrito

$9.68

Asada, Pico, Potatoes, Cheese

Bean And Cheese

$6.00

Bean Burrito

$4.94

ONLY Beans

Beef Burrito

$8.06

Shredded Beef, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

Beef Burrito Plain

$9.50

Cabeza Burrito

$9.00

Cabeza, Onions, Cilantro

California Burrito

$11.60

Asada, Fries, Pico, Gua, Cheese

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.68

Asada, Guacamole, Pico

Carnitas Burrito

$8.14

Pork, Gucamole Pico

Chicken Burrito

$7.22

Shredded Chicken

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.14

2 Chile Rellenos, Pico, Guacamole

El Gordo Burrito

$12.70

pollo asado carne asada shrimp potatoes beans and cheese

Extreme Fajitas Burrito

$11.41

pollo asado carne asada guac bell pepper onion tomatoes

Fish Burrito*

$8.14

Fish, Pico, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage

Green Chile Burrito

$8.14

Pork in Green Chile

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.06

JR Adobada Burrito

$6.92

JR AZ Burrito

$7.79

JR Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.88

JR Beef Burrito

$5.24

JR Carne Asada Burrito

$7.79

JR Carnitas Burrito

$5.76

JR Chicken Burrito

$5.76

JR Chile Relleno Burrito

$6.92

JR Extreme Fajitas Burrito

$7.55

JR FISH BURRITO

$6.92

Jr Green Chile Burrito

$5.76

JR Patron Burrito

$7.55

JR Pollo Asado Burrito

$6.92

JR SHRIMP BURRITO

$6.66

Lengua Burrito

$9.00

onions cilantro

Patron Burrito

$11.60

Asada, Bacon, Ham, Pico, Cheese

Percheron Burrito

$10.10

Pollo Asado Burrito

$8.14

Grilled Chicken, Pico, Guacamole

Red Chile Burrito

$8.50

Shrimp Burrito*

$10.26

Shrimp in Red Sauce W/Pico, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage and rice

Sonora Burrito

$10.00

Texas Burrito

$8.14

Shredded Chicken, Potatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese

Veggie Burrito

$7.49

Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico and guac

Jr California Burrito

$9.31

Tortas

Chorizo Torta

$6.80

guac lettuce

Ham Torta

$8.49

guac and lettuce

Machaca Torta

$7.78

guac and lettuce

Carne Asada Torta

$9.85

Asada, Beans, Guac, Pico, Lettuce

*Fish Torta

$6.83

pico de gallo tarter sauce and cabbage

Adobada Torta

$8.34

Marinated Pork, Guac, Pico, Cabbage

Carnitas Torta

$8.34

Pork Guac, Lettuce

Chicken Torta

$6.80

red chicken cheese and lettuce

Tacos

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.03

Pollo Asado, Gua, Pico

Carne Asada Taco

$5.76

Asada, Gua, Pico

Carnitas Taco

$4.03

Carnitas, Gua, Pico

*Fish Taco

$4.03

Fish, Tartar Sauce, Pico, Cabbage

*Shrimp Taco

$4.65

Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Pico, Cabbage

Adobada Taco

$4.03

Marinated Pork, Gua, Pico

Hard Shell Potato Taco

$2.85

Hard Shell Beef Taco

$3.85

Shredded Beef, Cheese, Lettuce

Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco

$3.85

Hard Shell Chicken Taco

$3.41

Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce

Cabeza Taco

$4.69

Cabeza, Onion, Cilantro

3 Rolled Tacos w/Cheese

$4.52

Only Cheese

5 Rolled tacos w/Cheese

$5.50

3 Rolled Tacos w/Guacamole

$5.37

Cheese & Guacamole

5 Rolled Tacos w/Guacamole

$6.92

Cheese & Guacamole

5 Rolled Tacos w/Carne Asada

$10.88

Cheese, Gua, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Carne Asada

Mini Taco

$2.00

Lengua Taco

$4.69

5 Mini taco w/Drink

$11.50

3 Hard Shell Potato Tacos w/Drink

$9.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.15

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.33

Sour Cream & Gua on Side

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.61

Sour Cream & Gua on Side

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.17

Sour Cream & Gua on Side

*Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.01

Sour Cream & Gua on Side

*Mar Y Tierra Quesadilla

$14.36

Asada, Shrimp, Onions, bell pepper, tomate, Sour Cream & Gua on Side

JR Quesadilla

$3.50

Breakfast Platters

*Spanish Omelet

$10.60

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Pico. Rice and Beans

*Machaca Plate

$12.87

Shredded Beef bell peppers onions and tomates and Egg, Rice and Beans

*Steak Ranchero

$13.20

Asada, Pico, 2 over easy eggs, Rice and Beans

*Chorizo Plate

$11.61

Chorizo egg, Rice and Beans

*Huevos Rancheros

$9.34

2 Eggs over easy, pico, Rice and Beans

*Chilaquiles Rojos (red)

$9.50

*Chilaquiles Verdes (green)

$9.50

Breakfast Burritos

*Breakfast (Ham) Burrito

$8.14

Ham, Egg, Pico, Cheese

*Steak and Egg Burrito

$10.58

Steak, Egg, Cheese

*Chorizo Burrito

$8.14

Chorizo, Egg

*Bacon Burrito

$8.28

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

*Country Burrito

$7.92

Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese

*Sausage Burrito

$8.28

Sausage, Eggs, Cheese

*Machaca Burrito

$9.16

Shredded Beef,Veggies, Eggs

JR Brkfst Burrito

$4.75

JR Bacon Burrito

$5.00

JR Chorizo Burrito

$4.75

JR Country Burrito

$4.33

JR Steak & Egg Burrito

$6.50

JR Sausage Burrito

$5.00

JR Machacha Burrito

$6.23

Tostadas

Carne Asada Tostada

$7.93

Asada, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce

Carnitas Tostada

$6.22

Carnitas, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce

Chicken Tostada

$6.22

Chicken, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce

Beans Tostada

$5.03

Beans, Cheese, Lettuce

Beef Tostada

$7.22

Ground beff Tostada

$6.22

SOPES

$6.50

Enchiladas

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$7.49

2 Cheese enchiladas

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$7.49

2 Chicken Enchiladas

2 Beef Enchilada

$8.34

2 Beef Enchiladas

2 Two Chile Rellenos

$8.64

2 Chile Rellenos enchilada sauce chheese and lettuce

1 Cheese Enchilada

$3.75

1 Chicken Enchilada

$3.75

1 Beef Enchilada

$4.17

1 Chile Relleno

$4.33

lettuce cheese and enchilada sauce

2 Ground beef Enchiladas

$8.00

1 Ground Beef Enchilada

$4.00

Bowls

Carnitas Bowl

$9.90

Carnitas, whole Beans, Rice, Pico

Pollo Asado Bowl

$9.90

grilled Chicken, whole Beans, Rice, Pico

Carne Asada Bowl

$11.54

Asada, whole Beans, Rice, Pico

Adobada Bowl

$10.50

Adobada, whole Beans, Rice, Pico

*Shrimp Bowl

$12.46

Shrimp, whole Beans, Rice, Pico

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.76

Beef,Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Gua, Sour Cream, Pico

Fili's Chicken Salad

$8.91

chips lettuce pico cheese y pollo asado

Shrimp Salad

$10.80

Carne Asada Salad

$9.91

Ham Salad

$8.50

Grill Chicken Salad

$8.55

Kids

Chicken Nuggets KIDS

$5.89

5 piece Nuggets, Churro, Medium Drink, French Fries

Jr. Quesadilla KIDS

$5.89

JR Quesadilla, Churro, Medium Drink, French Fries

Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito KIDS

$5.89

JR Bean & Cheese Burrito, Churro, Medium Drink, French Fries

Side Orders/Extras

MAKE IT COMBO

$5.00

Pint of Rice

$4.09

Pint of Beans

$4.09

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.50

1/2 Pint Beans

$2.50

Pint of Guacamole

$11.65

Chips & Salsa

$4.60

Chips w/Pico

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Chips w/Gua

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Enchilada Style

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.32

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Hot Carrots & Jalapenos

$2.00

Tortillas Corn (Maiz)

$1.50

Tortillas Flour (Arina)

$1.50

Toriados

$2.00

Pint Red Sauce

$3.50

Pint Green Sauce

$3.50

Aguas

Medium Agua

$3.08

Large Agua

$3.41

Drinks

Medium Fountain

$2.49

Large Fountain

$2.69

Mexican Coke

$3.62

Jarritos

$3.20

Monster

$3.00

Chimichanga

Beef Chimi

$10.67

Chicken Chimi

$8.72

Bean and Cheese

$8.70

Grilled Chicken Chimi

$9.72

Asada Chimi

$10.90

Paletas Hielo

Paletas

$1.66

Mangoneada

$3.10

Sopes

Carne asada Sope

$5.00

Chorizo Sope

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Sope

$4.00

Grill Chicken Sope

$4.25

Beans Sope

$3.50

Shredded Beef Sope

$4.85

Shredded Beef, cheese, sour cream, beans, lettuce,

Carnitas Sope

$4.75

Adobada Sope

$4.75
