  • Home
  • /
  • Anna
  • /
  • Fill My Cup Coffee Shop - 308 West Main Street
Main picView gallery

Fill My Cup Coffee Shop 308 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

308 West Main Street

Anna, OH 45302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Café Drinks

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Made with espresso, milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup.

Latte

$4.75+

Made with espresso and milk can be served plain or flavored

Mocha

$4.75+

Made with espresso, milk, chocolate sauce (either white or chocolate)

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Made with Oregon Trail Chai Latte Concentrate and milk

Cocoa

$4.75+

Milk infused with cocoa powder mix topped with whipped cream

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Made with espresso and steamed milk with a generous portion of it being milk foam. Can be customized with syrups and sauces.

Breve

$4.25+

Made with espresso and half-and-half

Red Eye

$4.25+

Brewed coffee topped with two shots of espresso.

Espresso Shots

$1.75+

Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.75+

16-hour steeped coffee that can be customized with syrups and sauces.

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

Brewed coffee topped with steamed milk or half-and-half. Available in hot only.

Café Mocha

$3.75+

Brewed coffee topped with steamed cocoa. Available only as a hot drink.

Basic Drinks

Drip Brew

$3.00+

Brewed coffee including house blend, single origins, and decaf. Only available as a hot drink.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water. Available as a hot drink only.

Tea Pigs Tea

TeaPigs Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Tea-rrific Tuesday Special

$1.00

Smoothies

Blooming Berry

$5.75+

Mellow Mango

$5.75+

Superfruit

$5.75+

Perfectly Peach

$5.75+

Summer Strawberry

$5.75+

Sunny Banana

$5.75+

Tropical Harmony

$5.75+

Wild Watermelon

$5.75+

Strawberry Banana

$5.75+

Summer Strawberry and Sunny Banana mixed.

Singnature Drinks

Summer Berry Creme Brulee Latte

$4.75+

A mixed espresso drink made up of mixed berry, mandaline syrup and vanilla sauce. Topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

S'mocha

$4.75+

Espresso infused with chocolate sauce and toasted marshmallow syrup. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker, and chcolare sauce.

Toffee Crunch Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso infused with caramel sauce and toffee syrup. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and toffee crumbles.

Melon Cooler

$4.75+

A watermelon smoothie flavored with melon syrup finished with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

Caribbean White Mocha

$4.75+

A white chocolate mocha with Caribbean and coconut syrup. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Hazelnut Brownie Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Macchiato

$4.75+

Apple Cider

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Strawberry Milk

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Sweetened Tea

$1.50

Ice Mountain

$1.00

Infused Water

Citrus Water

$1.00

Pastries

Cookies

$0.99+

Muffins

$2.95

Dessert Breads

$2.95+

Scones

$2.95

Cheesecake Slice

$4.25

Pie Slice

$3.95

Apple Dumpling

$3.95

Cakes

$3.95

Lemon Drops

$1.95

Sampler Plate

$5.00

Cinnamon Danish

$1.95

Parfaits

Parfaits

$2.95

Banana Parfait

$2.95

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese

$3.50

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$4.25

Shredded Beef

$4.95

Chips

Lays Chips

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$2.95

Extra Dressing Packet

$0.40

Chicken Salad

$3.95

Chef Salad

$7.25

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$2.50

Pancakes on the Patio (Donations)

Pancakes

Retail Merchandise

Tea Pigs 15 Pack

$6.50

Note Cards

$4.50

Fill My Cup Notepad

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

308 West Main Street, Anna, OH 45302

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Track Side Treats
orange star4.7 • 176
320 W Main St Anna, OH 45302
View restaurantnext
The Wooden Shoe Inn - 6 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 N Main Street Minster, OH 45865
View restaurantnext
JT's Brew & Grill - St. Mary's
orange starNo Reviews
470 Fortman Dr St Marys, OH 45885
View restaurantnext
Froggy's at the Lake - 11065 County Road
orange star4.4 • 267
11065 County Road Lakeview, OH 43331
View restaurantnext
Do Good
orange star4.8 • 124
25 West Main Street Osgood, OH 45351
View restaurantnext
Cranberry Resort - 9667 OH-368
orange star4.1 • 863
9667 OH-368 Huntsville, OH 43324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anna

Track Side Treats
orange star4.7 • 176
320 W Main St Anna, OH 45302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anna
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston