Fill-Up With Billups - Biloxi

review star

No reviews yet

100 Caillavet St.

Biloxi, MS 39530

Fill-Up With Billups Biloxi

Fill-Up With Billups

$15.00

three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup

Sun Up

$12.00

two eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a homemade cathead biscuit

Chicken-N-Waffles

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken thighs served over our crisp belgian waffle, drizzled with maple syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar

Steak-N-Eggs

$19.00

bistro filet with two eggs any style, grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit

Pork Chop-N-Eggs

$14.00

two country style pork chops with two eggs any style, grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit

Fried Steak-N-Eggs

$13.00

chicken fried steak & country gravy with two eggs any style, grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit

Scrambled

$11.00

four eggs scrambled, with all the toppings you want (3 included or free)

Grit Bowl

$9.00

large grit bowl, with all the toppings you want (3 included or free)

Private Party

$186.50

Hangover

tender smoked brisket sandwiched between a double order of crispy hash, topped with cheddar fried jalapeno rings, pico, sour cream, two eggs your way, finished with house bbq sauce and green onion

Hangover Part IV

$19.00

tender smoked brisket sandwiched between a double order of crispy hash, topped with cheddar fried jalapeno rings, pico, sour cream, two eggs your way, finished with house bbq sauce and green onion

Hangover Part V

$18.00

thick 8oz grilled ham steak topped with a cathead biscuit filled with etouffee, two eggs your way, creole cream cheese drizzle, and fresh green onion

Hangover Part VI

$19.00

split cathead biscuit with fried hashbrown patty, house made 8oz sausage patty, and two eggs your way, all smothered in white sausage gravy

Deluxe Hungover Games

$20.00

split cathead biscuit stacked with a half fried chicken thigh, a half chicken fried steak, and fried hashbrown patty all smothered in white sausage gravy

WaffleMania

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

served with fresh berry compote

Bananas Foster Waffle

$10.00

topped with our warm buttery rum sauce finished with whipped cream

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$10.00

topped with cinnamon roll filling and finished with cream cheese icing

Tomato Avocado Waffle

$11.00

smashed avocado, sliced tomato, sea salt, fresh cracked pepper finished with olive oil over a waffle

Chocolate Waffle

$10.00

topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream

Sandwiches

Billups Wafflewich

$12.00

grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup

Monte Cristo Wafflewich

$11.00

grilled ham, smoked bacon, american cheese and powdered sugar

Waffle Sliders Wafflewich

$13.00

ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Overstuffed BLT

$11.00

smoked bacon, more bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Californian

$12.00

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado and mayo

Cheese Steak Melt

$13.00

sliced steak, onions, peppers, mayo, white american and a fried egg

Country Club

$12.00

grilled ham, smoked bacon, white american, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

Smash Burger

choice of cheddar, american or white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo on a hawaiian roll with grits, hash browns or french fries (go breadless on a salad)

Spare Parts

Spare - 3 Bacon

$4.00

Spare - 2 Sausage

$4.00

Spare - Ham

$4.00

Spare - Hashbrowns

$3.00

Spare - Biscuit

$3.00

Spare - Avocado

$3.00

Spare - Etouffee

$5.00

Spare - Grits

$3.00

Spare - Fruit Cup

$3.00

Spare - Toast

$2.00

Spare - French Fries

$3.00

Spare - Gravy

$1.00

Spare - 1 Egg

$1.00

Spare - 2 Eggs

$2.00

Spare - 3 Eggs

$3.00

Spare - Chicken

$5.00

Spare - Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Spare - Fruit Compote

$1.00

Spare Burger Patty

$5.00

Spare Chop

$5.00

Icing

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Steak

$6.00

Hash Patty

$3.00

Strawberry Jam

$1.00

Spare Fried Steak

$5.00

Spare Tortilla

$2.00

Gravy And Sausage

$2.00

Chilli

$4.00

Billups JR.

Jr. Fill-Up With Billups

$5.95

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Jr. PB&J Sliders

$5.95

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Single Patty W/fries

$9.95

Kids Single Patty

$9.95

Appetizers

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mozzarella Bites

$8.00

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Spicy Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Pizzas

Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$9.00

Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$9.00

Tuesday $5 Pep Or Cheese

$5.00

Tuesday $5 Pep Pizza

$5.00

Tuesday $5 Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Extras

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00Out of stock

Side French Dressing

$1.00Out of stock

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side French Dressing

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.95

Wings

1lb Second Street Wings

$8.00

Southwest Egg Roll

$8.00

Pork Egg Roll

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Barq's Bottle

$2.50

Barq's Creme Soda

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

100 Caillavet St., Biloxi, MS 39530

