Fill A Bagel - Oreland Oreland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy daytime nook featuring NYC-style bagels with unique spreads & deli meats, plus soups & salads.
Location
100 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Oreland, PA 19075
Gallery