FOOD

Bagels To Go

Single Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.50

Dozen Bagels (13)

$16.99

Gluten Free Bagels

To Go Spreads/Salads

8 oz Plain CC

$4.99

8 oz Lite Plain CC

$5.29

8 oz Veggie CC

$6.49

8 oz Scallion CC

$6.49

8 oz Garlic Herb CC

$6.49

8 oz Nova CC

$6.49

8 oz Horseradish Cheddar CC

$6.49

8 oz Apple Cinnamon Raisin CC

$6.49

8 oz Strawberry CC

$6.49

8 oz Tofutti (Vegan) CC

$6.49

8 oz Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) CC

$6.49

8 oz Butter

$4.49

8 oz Chicken Salad

$8.99

8 oz Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.49

8 oz Tuna Salad

$8.99

8 oz Egg Salad

$7.99

8 oz White Fish Salad

$10.49

2 oz Jelly

$1.54

2 oz Butter

$1.54

4 oz Nova Lox (pre-pack)

$8.99

Nova Lox (sliced)

$16.50+

Bagels With Spreads

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$4.19

Bagel with Butter

$3.29

Bagel with Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$4.69

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Nova Lox Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel Horseradish Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with White Fish Salad Smear

$7.19

Bagel with Hummus

$5.29

Bagel with Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese

$5.29

Bagel with Butter and Jelly

$3.89

Bagel with Jelly

$3.29

Bagel with Plain CC and Jelly

$4.49

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.19

Bagel with Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.49

Bagel with Butter, Cinnamon and Sugar

$3.69

Breakfast on a Bagel

Egg Sandwich (add meats/chz xtra)

$4.69

2 eggs scrambled

Breakfast Sandwich (No Egg)

Choose Bread, Cheese & Meat

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Eggs,ham,chedder,tomato,green peppers,onion & Salsa

"Low Cal" Omelette

$5.25

Egg Whites, tomato, green peppers,onion,on honey wheat toast

Egg White Flatbread

$7.29

Egg Whites, tomato,spinach,avocado & chedder

Fill's Keto Big Breakfast

$9.49

Double Egg Whites,avocado,bacon,roasted red peppers, tomato on a bed of spinach

Fill's Favorites

Nova Lox Sandwich

$14.49

Sliced Nova Lox with CC, lettuce,tomato,onion & cucumber

Salad Bagel with Veggie CC

$8.49

Veggie CC, lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumbers,carrots & green peppers

Salad Bagel with Hummus

$8.49

Hummus,lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumber,carrots & green peppers

"The Jenkintowner"

$9.99

Roast Turkey, swiss,lettuce,tomato,green peppers & honey mustard

"The Orelander"

$9.99

Roast turkey,tavern ham,chedder, spinach,roasted red peppers & honey mustard

T.B.R. (turkey,bacon,ranch)

$10.49

Roast turkey,chedder,bacon,lettuce,tomato & ranch dressing

Avocado Toast (open faced)

$8.49

Avocado,spinach,tomato,drizzle of honey, hot pepper flakes & ET bagel seasoning

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cranberry walnut CS,lettuce & tomato

South of the Border

$9.99

Roast turkey,lettuce,tomato,salsa & avocado

Tempting Tuna

$9.49

Tuna,lettuce,tomato,onions & hot peppers

Avocado B.L.T.

$7.49

Soups & Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Field greens, grape tomatoes,cucumbers,carrots & green peppers

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Soup of the Day (seasonal)

$5.99

Deli Sandwiches

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats, lettuce & tomato

Tavern Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats,lettuce & tomato

More Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

White meat Chicken salad, lettuce & tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Tuna salad, lettuce & tomato

White Fish Salad Sandwich

$10.99

White fish salad, lettuce & tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg salad, lettuce, & tomato

B.L.T. (Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato) Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Homemade Yummy Treats

Over Sized Muffins

Variety

Donut

Variety

Filled Croissant

Variety

Sticky Buns

Variety

Apple Turnover

$3.49

Schnecken

$9.50+

Variety

Cookie - Fresh baked

Variety

Crumb Cake (Pre-wrapped)

Day Old

$1.00

Fresh Baked Breads

Honey Wheat

$7.99

Rye

$7.99

Croissant

$3.25

Daily Specials

Chicken Salad - Wednesday Special

$5.99

Egg Salad - Thursday Special

$5.99

Tuna salad - Friday Special

$5.99

BEVERAGE

Hot Beverages

Regular Coffee - Small

$2.79

Regular Coffee - Large

$2.99

Decaf Coffee - Small

$2.79

Decaf Coffee - Large

$2.99

Tea

$2.49

Refill

$1.50

Cold Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Coffee

$2.99

Cold Bottled Beverages

Snapple Tea & Juice

$2.75

20 oz Soda

$2.75

Tropicana

$2.95

Small Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$2.00

La Colombe Cold Brew Can

$3.99