  Fillhart's Friendly Inn - PO Box 111, 97 Main St
Fillhart's Friendly Inn PO Box 111, 97 Main St

No reviews yet

PO Box 111, 97 Main St

Roulette, PA 16746

Appetizers

Beer Batter Fries (Large)

$3.99

Beer Batter Fries (small)

$2.99

Beer Batter LOADED (large)

$7.49

Beer Batter LOADED (small)

$5.99

Celery Sticks w/Blue Cheese

$2.49

Cheese Curds

$6.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.49

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$5.49

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.49

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.49

Fresh Cut Fries (Large )

$3.49

Fresh Cut Fries (small)

$2.49

Fresh Cut LOADED (large)

$5.99

Fresh Cut LOADED (small)

$5.49

Frozen Fries (Large)

$3.49

Frozen Fries (small)

$2.49

Frozen Fries LOADED (large)

$5.99

Frozen Fries LOADED (small)

$5.49

Hot Pepper Cheese Bites

$5.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.49

Mini Tacos

$5.49

Mini Taco Korean BBQ

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Pizza Logs

$5.99

Pretzel w/Cheese BOGO free

$0.99

Sweet Potato Fries (Large)

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries (small)

$2.99

Sweet Potato LOADED (large)

$7.49

Sweet Potato LOADED (small)

$5.99

Baskets

12 Spicy Chick Tend only

$8.99

4 Chicken Tenders no side

$6.99

6 Boneless Wings & Fries

$7.99

6 Spicy Chick Tend & Fries

$7.99

6 Spicy Chick Tend only

$5.99

Clam Strip & Fries

$7.99

Clam Strips only

$5.99

Fish Bite & Fries

$7.99

Fish Bites only

$5.49

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$8.99

Shrimp only (pouch)

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburg 4 oz

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburg 8 oz

$8.75

Cheeseburg 4 oz.

$6.99

Cheeseburg 8 oz.

$7.99

Please allow for additional cooking time due to the Burger's size.

Firehouse Burger 4 oz.

$7.99

Cajun seasoned burger topped with mushrooms, salsa verde, and pepper jack cheese. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Firehouse Burger 8 oz.

$9.99

Cajun seasoned burger topped with mushrooms, salsa verde, and pepper jack cheese. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Friendly Burger 4 oz

$7.99

Friendly Burger 8 oz

$8.99

Hamburger 4 oz.

$5.99

Hamburger 8 oz.

$6.99

Please allow for additional cooking time due to the Burger's size.

Inferno Burger 4 oz.

$7.99

Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, toped with jalapeño peppers and chipotle mayo. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Inferno Burger 8 oz.

$9.99

Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, toped with jalapeño peppers and chipotle mayo. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Logger Burger 4 oz.

$7.99

Juicy burger topped with fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Logger Burger 8 oz.

$8.99

Juicy burger topped with fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss 4 oz.

$7.99

Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss 8 oz.

$8.99

Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Smokehouse Burger 4 oz.

$7.99

Cooked in Smokehouse BBQ sauce, topped with fried onions, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and cheese sauced. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Smokehouse Burger 8 oz.

$9.99

Cooked in Smokehouse BBQ sauce, topped with fried onions, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and cheese sauced. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Dippin Dots

$3.49

Floats

$3.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$2.50

Funnel Cake Sundae

$5.99

Giant Freezie

$1.00

Ice Cream (3 scoops)

$3.49

Ice Cream (Kids, 1 scoop)

$1.49

Milkshake

$3.70

Pie/Cheesecake

Rasp Sundae on Pound Cake

$5.99

Sundae

$4.49

Dinners

4 Piece Chicken

$10.25

Delmonico Steak

$18.75

10 oz. thick cut cooked to order

Jalapeno Shrimp

$13.99

6 jumbo jalapeno and cheddar stuffed shrimp, served with rice and topped with queso sauce. Come with a Side, and a Dinner Roll

Shrimp (Dinner)

$12.99

8 breaded Butterfly shrimp fried golden brown

Smashed Baked Potato w/Chicken

$10.99

Open-faced baked potato topped with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & parsley. Comes with a Side, and a Dinner Roll

Smashed Baked Potato w/Steak

$10.99

Open-faced baked potato topped with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & parsley. Comes with a Side, and a Dinner Roll

Kid's Menu

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Cheese w/Fries & Drink

$5.99

Hot Dog w/Fries & Drink

$5.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese w/Fries & Drink

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza w/Drink

$5.99

Misc

Candy

$1.25

Chips PrePacked

$1.25

Slim Jim

$1.00

2 for $1

Pizza

Party Pack

$39.99

Personal Cheese Pizza

$4.75

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.75

Medium Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.00

1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Personal Cheese & Pepperoni

$5.25

Small Cheese & Pepperoni

$7.75

Medium Cheese & Pepperoni

$9.00

Large Cheese & Pepperoni

$12.50

1/2 Sheet Cheese & Pepperoni

$13.75

Small 5 Toppings

$11.50

Medium 5 Toppings

$14.75

Large 5 Toppings

$20.00

Medium Deluxe

$19.00

Large Deluxe

$23.00

Small Vegetable Pizza

$11.50

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$14.75

Large Vegetable Pizza

$20.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Small Meat Lovers

$11.50

Med Meat Lovers

$14.75

Lrg Meat Lovers

$20.00

Sides a la Carte

Applesauce

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Beer Batter Fries (Large)

$3.99

Beer Batter Fries (Small)

$2.99

Beer Batter LOADED (large)

$7.49

Beer Batter LOADED (small)

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Fresh Cut Fries (Large)

$2.99

Fresh Cut Fries (Small)

$2.49

Fresh Cut LOADED (large)

$5.99

Fresh Cut LOADED (small)

$5.49

Frozen Fries (Large)

$2.99

Frozen Fries (small)

$2.49

Frozen Fries LOADED (large)

$5.99

Frozen Fries LOADED (small)

$5.49

Mac n Cheese White Cheddar

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Pickle on Side

$0.25

Side Salad

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries (Large)

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries (Small)

$2.99

Sweet Potato LOADED (large)

$7.49

Sweet Potato LOADED (small)

$5.99

Wing/Dip Sauce On Side

None

BBQ On-Side

$0.99

Bleu Cheese On-Side

$0.99

Butter & Garlic On-Side

$0.99

Dry Cajun On-Side

$0.99

Dry Ranch On-Side

$0.99

Friendly Sauce On-Side

$0.99

Garlic Butter Ranch On-Side

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan On-Side

$0.99

Golden BBQ (Sweet & Tangy) On-Side

$0.99

Honey Mustard On-Side

$0.99

Hot On-Side

$0.99

Hot Garlic Ranch On-Side

$0.99

Hot Ranch On-Side

$0.99

Maple Cajun On-Side

$0.99

Marinara On-Side

$0.99

Medium On-Side

$0.99

Mild On-Side

$0.99

Nacho Cheese On-Side

$0.99

Old Bay On-Side

$0.99

Ranch On-Side

$0.99

Sour Cream On-Side

$0.99

Suicide On-Side

$0.99

Vinegar On-Side

$0.99

Wings & Things

Boneless Wings 6

$5.99

Boneless Wings 12

$8.99

4 Chicken Tenders no side

$6.99

Spicy Tenders 6

$5.99

Spicy Tenders 12

$8.99

Wing Dings 6

$10.99

Wing Dings 12

$15.99

Jumbo Wings 6

$10.99

Jumbo Wings 12

$15.99

Sunday Specials

2 Lrg C&P Pizzas

$20.00

4 Piece Chicken

$10.25

Chicken Dumplin Casserol w/ 1 side

$9.95

Mushroom Swiss 8 oz w/chips & pickle

$7.75

Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese

NA Beverages_

Kids Choc Milk

$1.75

Large Choc Milk

$2.50

Reg Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Ice

No Ice

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Lemonade_

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Large Milk

$2.00

Chocolate.

$3.70

Strawberry.

$3.70

Vanilla.

$3.70

Cherry Bottle

$2.75

Coke

$1.50

Coke Diet

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Mt.Dew

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi Diet

$1.50

Root Beer Bottle

$2.75

Rootbeer

$1.50

Sprite/7up

$1.50

Sprite/7up Diet

$1.50

pure Leaf

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Iced Tea homemade

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Tonic Water

$1.25

Draft_12oz

Bud Light

$2.00

Blue Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Yuengling

$2.00

Pitcher 60oz

$6.50

Draft_16oz

Bud Light

$2.50

Blue Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Bot/Cans_

60 Min IPA

$4.00

Black & Tan

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud can

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light can

$3.00

Busch (16oz) can

$2.75

Busch Light can

$3.00

Busch NA can

$3.00

Chesterfield

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Light can

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Dogfish Head

$4.00

Genesee

$3.00

Genesee Light

$3.00

Guiness can

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

High Life (16oz) can

$2.75

High Noon

$4.00

Hurricane

$2.50

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Keystone Light (16oz) can

$2.75

Labatt's

$3.25

Michelob Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.75

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite can

$3.00

Old Milwaukee (16oz) can

$2.75

Redd's Apple

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Seagram's

$3.75

Smirnoff

$3.75

Straub

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Liquor_

1800

$3.00

43

$3.50

Absolut

$3.50

Amaretto

$3.75

American Honey

$3.50

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.00

Bacardi Limon

$3.00

Baileys

$4.00

Bicardi Zombie

$3.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Blue Caracao

$3.00

Blueberry Schnapps

$3.00

Burnett's Orange

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Campari

$3.00

Canadian Gold/Club

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$3.00

Cherry Wave

$3.00

Coffee Brandy

$3.00

Courvoisier

$4.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$5.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Royal

$3.75

Crème de Cacao

$3.00

Crème de menthe

$3.00

Dewars

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie

$3.25

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry

$3.25

Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol

$3.25

Fireball

$3.25

Firewater

$3.25

Frangelico

$3.50

Ginger Brandi

$3.00

Goldschlager

$3.50

Grenadine

$2.75

Grey Goose

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$3.75

Jack Daniels Fire

$3.75

Jack Daniels Tenn. Honey

$3.75

Jacquin's

$3.00

Jacquins Rum

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jim Beam

$2.75

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Knob Creek

$4.50

London Tower

$3.00

Malibu

$3.00

Melon Schnapps

$3.00

Monte Alban

$3.50

Old Grand Dad

$3.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$3.00

Patron

$6.50

Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Pink Whitney

$3.50

Pinnacle Whip

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$3.00

Rum Chata

$3.50

Rumple Minze

$3.50

Screwball

$3.75

Seagram's 7

$3.25

Seagram's VO

$3.50

Silver Tequila

$3.00

Slow Gin

$3.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.00

Stolichnaya

$3.50

Tanqueray

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$3.50

Titos

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$3.00

X Rated

$3.50

Yukon Jack

$3.00

Candy

Bar

$1.25

Chips

Assorted

$1.25

Ice

Bag

$2.00

Meat Stick

Slim Jim (2 for $1.00)

$1.00

Peanuts

Planters Bag

$1.00

Peppermint Patti

By the Piece

$0.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

PO Box 111, 97 Main St, Roulette, PA 16746

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

