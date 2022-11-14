Fillhart's Friendly Inn PO Box 111, 97 Main St
PO Box 111, 97 Main St
Roulette, PA 16746
Appetizers
Beer Batter Fries (Large)
Beer Batter Fries (small)
Beer Batter LOADED (large)
Beer Batter LOADED (small)
Celery Sticks w/Blue Cheese
Cheese Curds
Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Deep Fried Pickles
Fresh Cut Fries (Large )
Fresh Cut Fries (small)
Fresh Cut LOADED (large)
Fresh Cut LOADED (small)
Frozen Fries (Large)
Frozen Fries (small)
Frozen Fries LOADED (large)
Frozen Fries LOADED (small)
Hot Pepper Cheese Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Mini Tacos
Mini Taco Korean BBQ
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
Pretzel w/Cheese BOGO free
Sweet Potato Fries (Large)
Sweet Potato Fries (small)
Sweet Potato LOADED (large)
Sweet Potato LOADED (small)
Baskets
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburg 4 oz
Bacon Cheeseburg 8 oz
Cheeseburg 4 oz.
Cheeseburg 8 oz.
Please allow for additional cooking time due to the Burger's size.
Firehouse Burger 4 oz.
Cajun seasoned burger topped with mushrooms, salsa verde, and pepper jack cheese. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Firehouse Burger 8 oz.
Cajun seasoned burger topped with mushrooms, salsa verde, and pepper jack cheese. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Friendly Burger 4 oz
Friendly Burger 8 oz
Hamburger 4 oz.
Hamburger 8 oz.
Please allow for additional cooking time due to the Burger's size.
Inferno Burger 4 oz.
Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, toped with jalapeño peppers and chipotle mayo. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Inferno Burger 8 oz.
Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, toped with jalapeño peppers and chipotle mayo. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Logger Burger 4 oz.
Juicy burger topped with fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Logger Burger 8 oz.
Juicy burger topped with fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Swiss 4 oz.
Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss 8 oz.
Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Smokehouse Burger 4 oz.
Cooked in Smokehouse BBQ sauce, topped with fried onions, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and cheese sauced. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Smokehouse Burger 8 oz.
Cooked in Smokehouse BBQ sauce, topped with fried onions, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and cheese sauced. We donate $1.00 to the RVFD from this purchase.
Dessert
Dinners
4 Piece Chicken
Delmonico Steak
10 oz. thick cut cooked to order
Jalapeno Shrimp
6 jumbo jalapeno and cheddar stuffed shrimp, served with rice and topped with queso sauce. Come with a Side, and a Dinner Roll
Shrimp (Dinner)
8 breaded Butterfly shrimp fried golden brown
Smashed Baked Potato w/Chicken
Open-faced baked potato topped with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & parsley. Comes with a Side, and a Dinner Roll
Smashed Baked Potato w/Steak
Open-faced baked potato topped with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & parsley. Comes with a Side, and a Dinner Roll
Kid's Menu
Pizza
Party Pack
Personal Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza
Personal Cheese & Pepperoni
Small Cheese & Pepperoni
Medium Cheese & Pepperoni
Large Cheese & Pepperoni
1/2 Sheet Cheese & Pepperoni
Small 5 Toppings
Medium 5 Toppings
Large 5 Toppings
Medium Deluxe
Large Deluxe
Small Vegetable Pizza
Medium Vegetable Pizza
Large Vegetable Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza
Small Meat Lovers
Med Meat Lovers
Lrg Meat Lovers
Sides a la Carte
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Beer Batter Fries (Large)
Beer Batter Fries (Small)
Beer Batter LOADED (large)
Beer Batter LOADED (small)
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries (Large)
Fresh Cut Fries (Small)
Fresh Cut LOADED (large)
Fresh Cut LOADED (small)
Frozen Fries (Large)
Frozen Fries (small)
Frozen Fries LOADED (large)
Frozen Fries LOADED (small)
Mac n Cheese White Cheddar
Mashed Potatoes
Pickle on Side
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries (Large)
Sweet Potato Fries (Small)
Sweet Potato LOADED (large)
Sweet Potato LOADED (small)
Wing/Dip Sauce On Side
None
BBQ On-Side
Bleu Cheese On-Side
Butter & Garlic On-Side
Dry Cajun On-Side
Dry Ranch On-Side
Friendly Sauce On-Side
Garlic Butter Ranch On-Side
Garlic Parmesan On-Side
Golden BBQ (Sweet & Tangy) On-Side
Honey Mustard On-Side
Hot On-Side
Hot Garlic Ranch On-Side
Hot Ranch On-Side
Maple Cajun On-Side
Marinara On-Side
Medium On-Side
Mild On-Side
Nacho Cheese On-Side
Old Bay On-Side
Ranch On-Side
Sour Cream On-Side
Suicide On-Side
Vinegar On-Side
Wings & Things
NA Beverages_
Kids Choc Milk
Large Choc Milk
Reg Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Red Bull
Water
Ice
No Ice
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Lemonade_
Kids Milk
Large Milk
Chocolate.
Strawberry.
Vanilla.
Cherry Bottle
Coke
Coke Diet
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Mt.Dew
Orange
Pepsi
Pepsi Diet
Root Beer Bottle
Rootbeer
Sprite/7up
Sprite/7up Diet
pure Leaf
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea homemade
Lemonade
Water Bottle
Tonic Water
Bot/Cans_
60 Min IPA
Black & Tan
Bud
Bud can
Bud Light
Bud Light can
Busch (16oz) can
Busch Light can
Busch NA can
Chesterfield
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Coors Light can
Corona
Dogfish Head
Genesee
Genesee Light
Guiness can
Heineken
High Life (16oz) can
High Noon
Hurricane
Jack Daniels
Keystone Light (16oz) can
Labatt's
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Gold
Miller 64
Miller Lite
Miller Lite can
Old Milwaukee (16oz) can
Redd's Apple
Rolling Rock
Seagram's
Smirnoff
Straub
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Yuengling
Yuengling Light
Liquor_
1800
43
Absolut
Amaretto
American Honey
Apple Pucker
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Baileys
Bicardi Zombie
Black Velvet
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Caracao
Blueberry Schnapps
Burnett's Orange
Buttershots
Campari
Canadian Gold/Club
Captain Morgan
Cherry Wave
Coffee Brandy
Courvoisier
Courvoisier VSOP
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crème de Cacao
Crème de menthe
Dewars
Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie
Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol
Fireball
Firewater
Frangelico
Ginger Brandi
Goldschlager
Grenadine
Grey Goose
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Tenn. Honey
Jacquin's
Jacquins Rum
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jose Cuervo
Kahlua
Knob Creek
London Tower
Malibu
Melon Schnapps
Monte Alban
Old Grand Dad
Parrot Bay Coconut
Patron
Peachtree Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Pink Whitney
Pinnacle Whip
Razzmatazz
Rum Chata
Rumple Minze
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Silver Tequila
Slow Gin
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
Southern Comfort
Stolichnaya
Tanqueray
Tequila Rose
Titos
Triple Sec
Watermelon Pucker
Wild Turkey
X Rated
Yukon Jack
Candy
Chips
Ice
Meat Stick
Peanuts
Peppermint Patti
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:15 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
