Fillmore Coffee Co. 5115 N Scottsdale Rd

Drinks/Coffee

Smoothies/shakes

Protein shake

$9.00

Protein powder, choice of milk base, peanut butter, banana, chocolate.

Hangover Cure

$9.00

Blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, banana, plant protein, coconut water.

Sundevil's Delight

$9.00

Strawberries, banana, agave, oat milk.

Rejuvenator

$9.00

Mango, Pineapple, spinach, coconut milk.

Coffee/Kombucha

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Latte

$5.00+

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Tea (hot or Iced)

$5.00+

Kombucha on Tap

$7.00+

Espresso

$4.00

Cubano Espresso/latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$5.00+

Bullet Proof

$7.00

Drip coffee, espresso, coconut oil, grass fed butter, and heavy cream blended.

Americano

$4.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Cafe Caramel

$5.50+

Chagaccino

$6.50+

Long Black

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and milk.

Pour over

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

French Press

$7.00

Bottled Drinks

Water

$3.50

Mineral (and flavored) Water

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Yerbe Mate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coconut Water

$4.00

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Food

Pastries

Muffins

$4.00

Danish

$4.50

Bear Claw

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookies

$4.50

Mini cake donut

$4.50

Prepared Food

Bagel

$4.50

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Whole Bean Coffee

1 Pound Coffee

1 Pound Coffee

$18.00

Half Pound Coffee

$9.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Tanks

$25.00

Long sleeve shirts

$30.00

Cups

Mugs

$12.00

Jewelry

Small Beads

$7.00

Large Beads

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5115 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

