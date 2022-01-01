Restaurant header imageView gallery

Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods

26 Sandpiper Drive

Whispering Pines, NC 28327

Order Again

Ala Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Egg

$1.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Gravy

$2.00

Grilled Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Lox

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Spiked Coffee

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Iced Spiked Coffee

$9.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Wrap

$6.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Wrap

$6.00

Sausage Biscuit

$5.00

Beer 6 Packs

Blue Moon 6 pack

$18.00

Bud Light 6 pack

$15.00

Budwesier 6 pack

$15.00

Coors Light 6 pack

$15.00

Corona Extra 6 pack

$18.00

Corona Light 6 Pack

$18.00

Corona Seltzer 6 pack

$15.00

Iron City Light 6 pack

$18.00

Michelob Ultra 6 pack

$15.00

Miller Light 6 pack

$15.00

Modelo 6 pack

$18.00

Seven Saturdays 6 pack 12

$20.00

Yuengling 6 pack

$15.00

AMB Low N Hazy 6 Pack

$22.00

Bottled Drinks

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Tropicana OJ

$2.00

Water large

$2.00

Water small

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Gatorade

Cool Blue

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemon Lime SF

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Orange SF

$3.00

Jello Shots

Blue Raspberry

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

White Cherry

$1.00

Jello Shot Bucket 12

$12.00

NA Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sandwiches

$10 Lunch Special

$10.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

$6.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.00

Golfer Sloppy Chopper

$6.00

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap

$6.00

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Biscuit

$5.00

Snacks

Chips - Lays Classic

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00

Crackers - Toast Chee Peanut Butter

$1.00

Crackers - Toasty Peanut Butter

$1.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Trail Mix

$1.00

Appetizers

12 Wings

$15.00

Breaded and fried wings made to order. Tossed in your choice of sauce or plain, served with your choice of dipping sauce

6 Wings

$8.00

Breaded and fried wings made to order. Tossed in your choice of sauce or plain, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Soup of the day - BOWL

$9.00

Soup of the day - CUP

$6.00

Soup of the day - QUART

$12.00

Mushroom Spinach Dip

$8.00

Kids

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders & FF

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$5.00

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese & FF

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids 4 Chicken Tender & FF

$9.00

Pasta

Karen's Chicken Riggi

$16.00

Karen's Meatball Riggi

$16.00

Pick 2 for 10

2/10 BLT

$5.00

2/10 Chicken Salad

$5.00

2/10 Cup of Soup

$5.00

2/10 French Fries

$5.00

2/10 Grilled Cheese

$5.00

2/10 HalfTurkey BLAT

$5.00

2/10 Polish Beans

$5.00

2/10 Side Salad

$5.00

2/10 Sweet Fries

$5.00

Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Filly's House Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Steakhouse Cobb Salad

$16.00

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.00

Sandwich

Classic Club

$15.00

The Burger

$15.00

Burger cooked to order, served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mild cheddar and house made bacon jam. Served with your choice of side

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Specials

$10 Lunch Special

$10.00

$12 Lunch Special

$12.00

$15 Dinner Special

$15.00

Ham BBQ

$2.50

Kielbasa & Kraut

$2.50

Meatloaf

$16.00

Pierogi

$3.00

Soup of the day - CUP

$6.00

Soup of the day - QUART

$12.00

Soup of the day- BOWL

$9.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Kielbasa &Kraut

$18.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Lasagna

$15.00

2 Hot Dogs

$12.00

$15 Spaghetti Special

$15.00

Extra Garlic Knot

$0.50

Beef Stew

$16.00

Stuffed Tilapia

$22.00

Beef Strog

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 Sandpiper Drive, Whispering Pines, NC 28327

Directions

Gallery
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods image
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods image
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods image

