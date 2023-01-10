Filly's Game & Grill 102 North Water Avenue
102 North Water Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
HOT SIDE
Classic Filly
Steak or chicken, grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted provolone or whiz.
Fat Filly
Go with steak and chicken, onions and peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz.
Fillipe
Our south of the border style filly: steak or chicken, jalapenos, tomatos, peppers,onions, provolone cheese, and house-made avocado spread.
Filly del Castro
Our version of a Cuban sandwich with grilled ham, bacon, mushrooms, swiss and spicy mustard.
Filly Ray Cyrus
A country western spin with steak or chicken , thick cut bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
Flaming Filly
Steak or chicken, ghost pepper jack, grilled jalapeños and onions - it's hot!
French Dip
Shaved roast beef topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and swiss; served with au jus.
Filly Dog
1\4 pound all beef grilled frank, topped with chili and whiz.
Reuben
Corned beef brisket or sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, thousand island, and melted swiss on a sundried tomato swirl bread.
Turkey Melt
Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado spread, and pesto mayo on toasted wheatberry bread.
Nash filly
Hot chicken, pickles, and coleslaw, on a toasted hoagie.
COLD SIDE
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, more bacon, and pesto mayo Texas toast.
Cali Love
Shaved turkey, bacon, cucumber,avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on wheatberry bread.
Court Club
Shaved ham, turkey, bacon, American, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.
Buffalo chicken wrap
Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce, and tangy blue cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Build Your Own
APPS & SIDES
Pretzel Bites
Sweet Bites
Quesadilla
Chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, onions, and peppers, grilled on flour tortillas.
Filly Chili Fries
Basket of fries topped with chili, grilled steak, grilled peppers, and onions, melted provolone and cheese whiz.
Wings
Tenders
BASKET Fries
BASKET Rings
SIDE Fries
SIDE Rings
Pasta salad
Side Slaw
Side Salad
CUP of Chili
Chips
side of beer chz
CUP of soup
BOWL of soup
SALADS
Funky Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, and honey mustard.
Town Square Salad
Mixed greens, shaved turkey, shaved smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, avocado, cucumber, and tomato. With your choice of dressing.
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries, feta crumbles, and diced bacon, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken $2.
Build Your Own Salad
BURGERS
Patty melt
Two grass feed beef patties topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and Frisco sauce.
Good Burger
1\3 lb. patty, grilled medium-well, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, on a brioche bun.
Pub Burger
1\3 lb. patty, topped with bacon, beer cheese, and served on a pretzel bun.
Black and Blue
Hand patted grass fed beef patty, blackened and topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
GRILLED CHEESES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thanks for Coming In!
102 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066