Filly's Game & Grill 102 North Water Avenue

HOT SIDE

Classic Filly

$9.00+

Steak or chicken, grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted provolone or whiz.

Fat Filly

$11.00+

Go with steak and chicken, onions and peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz.

Fillipe

$6.00+

Our south of the border style filly: steak or chicken, jalapenos, tomatos, peppers,onions, provolone cheese, and house-made avocado spread.

Filly del Castro

$6.00+

Our version of a Cuban sandwich with grilled ham, bacon, mushrooms, swiss and spicy mustard.

Filly Ray Cyrus

$6.00+

A country western spin with steak or chicken , thick cut bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, and BBQ sauce.

Flaming Filly

$5.00+

Steak or chicken, ghost pepper jack, grilled jalapeños and onions - it's hot!

French Dip

$6.00+

Shaved roast beef topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and swiss; served with au jus.

Filly Dog

$8.00

1\4 pound all beef grilled frank, topped with chili and whiz.

Reuben

$5.00+

Corned beef brisket or sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, thousand island, and melted swiss on a sundried tomato swirl bread.

Turkey Melt

$5.00+

Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado spread, and pesto mayo on toasted wheatberry bread.

Nash filly

$5.00+

Hot chicken, pickles, and coleslaw, on a toasted hoagie.

COLD SIDE

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, more bacon, and pesto mayo Texas toast.

Cali Love

$9.00

Shaved turkey, bacon, cucumber,avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on wheatberry bread.

Court Club

$9.00

Shaved ham, turkey, bacon, American, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.

Buffalo chicken wrap

$8.00

Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce, and tangy blue cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Build Your Own

$7.00

APPS & SIDES

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Sweet Bites

$6.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, onions, and peppers, grilled on flour tortillas.

Filly Chili Fries

$9.00

Basket of fries topped with chili, grilled steak, grilled peppers, and onions, melted provolone and cheese whiz.

Wings

$8.00+

Tenders

$8.00+

BASKET Fries

$5.00

BASKET Rings

$5.00

SIDE Fries

$2.50

SIDE Rings

$3.00

Pasta salad

$2.50

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

CUP of Chili

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

side of beer chz

$1.50

CUP of soup

$4.00

BOWL of soup

$6.00

SALADS

Funky Chicken Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, and honey mustard.

Town Square Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, shaved turkey, shaved smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, avocado, cucumber, and tomato. With your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries, feta crumbles, and diced bacon, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken $2.

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

BURGERS

Patty melt

$9.50

Two grass feed beef patties topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and Frisco sauce.

Good Burger

$8.00

1\3 lb. patty, grilled medium-well, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, on a brioche bun.

Pub Burger

$10.00

1\3 lb. patty, topped with bacon, beer cheese, and served on a pretzel bun.

Black and Blue

$10.00

Hand patted grass fed beef patty, blackened and topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

GRILLED CHEESES

Four Cheese Gr Cheese

$6.00

Filly Grilled Cheese

$8.00

CBR Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Avo Tomato Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fountain or bottle

Soda

$3.00

kid drink

$1.50

fruit tea

$3.00

Bottle Beverage

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
