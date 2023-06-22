Main picView gallery

Filly's Grinders

102 N Water Ave

Gallatin, TN 37066

LITTLE COLTS

1/4 Filly Grinder

$7.00

Chicken Nuggies (6)

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066

Directions

