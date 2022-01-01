Main picView gallery

Filomena's Italian Kitchen 2400 Newport Blvd

No reviews yet

2400 Newport Blvd

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasta

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Parmesan, cheese garlic butter, paprika and parsely on French bread.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Our traditional style garlic bread with the addition of extra parmesan, mozzarella, and a side of Sunday Sauce for dipping

Sausage and Meatballs

$14.00

Italian Sausage links and Meatballs made in house, served with hot melted mozarella, ricotta, and doused in our home made Sunday Sauce.

Bruschetta Tuscana

$11.00

Fresh Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella, Parmesan and garlic on tradiitional French bread.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.00

Garlic, butter, shallots and mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine reduction.

Fresh Grilled Artichokes

$15.00

Served with a garlic basil aioli.

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Fried Calamari seasoned with parmesan and parsley, served with a house made Arrabiata sauce.

Seared Scallops

$16.00

Served over our sauteed spinach with house vinaigrette.

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Manilla clams in a rich lemon garlic, white wine butter sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Bread Service

$4.00

Insalate

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg Lettuce, sweet peppers, baby Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, and parmesan cheese with house vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan and fresh made croutons in our house made ceasar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, and basil with a side of pesto.

Roasted Salmon Salad

$21.00

Asparagus, baby Roma tomatoes, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, and salmon served over romaine lettuce.

Burratta Pomodoro

$14.00

Balsamic glaze, fresh arugula, red onions and roasted tomatoes.

Cup Wedding Soup

$5.00

Italian wedding meatballs, chicken, escarole and carrots in a savory chicken broth

Bowl Wedding Soup

$7.00

Traditional First Course

Pasta Entree

$15.00

Chose any of our traditional pasta noodles with your favorite sauce; Sunday Sauce, marinara, or aioli.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta in Sunday Sauce.

Spaghetti & Sausage

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta in Sunday Sauce.

Caprese Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and fresh mozzarella.

Mom-Mom's Lasagna

$21.00

Bolognese, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and Sunday Sauce with a side of garlic bread.

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

House made penne pasta tossed in a creamy vodka reduction pink sauce.

Pesto Penne Chicken Florentine

$22.00

Chicken, fresh spinach, and penne pasta in a creamy pesto sauce.

Bowtie Sausage and Spinach

$18.00

Crumbled sweet italian sausage with spinach in a light chicken broth and parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Tender eggplant coated with bread crumbs and layered with mozzarella and parmesan over your choice of pasta

Mushroom Linguine

$20.00

Sauteed mushrooms in a creamy Marsala wine and parmesan sauce.

Sausage and Peppers

$22.00

Italian Sausage links, red peppers, onions with a touch of red pepper flakes in our home made Sunday Sauce with your choice of pasta.

Crispy Prosciutto, Peas and Pasta

$22.00

Chicken, prosciutto, peas, and penne pasta in a thick chicken stock.

Specialty House Made Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Handmade pappardelle pasta prepared fresh daily in a hearty ragu bolognese sauce.

Four Cheese Ravioli and Meatballs

$20.00

Handmade raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served over Sunday Sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Handmade fettuccine pasta in our house creamy alfredo sauce.

Seafood

Linguine Vongole

$22.00

Manilla clams served in choice of marinara or white wine sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon and white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.

Roasted Salmon Salad

$21.00

Dijon mustard and season breadcrumb crusted salmon filet over sauteed spinach.

Frutti de Mare

$28.00

Scallops, shrimp and clams in a light white wine marinara.

Cioppino

$34.00

Shrimp, scallops, clams, king crab and fresh fish in a spicy tomato fish broth, served with a side of garlic bread and your coice of pasta.

Salmon Entree

$21.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Choice of house made Marinara or Sunday Sauce, parmesan cheese and your choice of pasta topped with mozzarella.

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

Choice of house made Marinara or Sunday Sauce, parmesan cheese and your choice of pasta topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Lemon, butter and white wine reduction with capers over your choice of pasta.

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Lemon, butter and white wine reduction with capers over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Milanesa

$23.00

Breaded, pan fried in a lemon white wine butter sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Milanesa

$25.00

Breaded, pan fried in a lemon white wine butter sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Pan seared meat, mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine and chicken broth, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Pan seared meat, mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine and chicken broth, served over your choice of pasta.

Champagne Chicken

$22.00

Pan seared chicken topped with mozzarella cheese in a champagne butter sauce, served over risotto.

Osso Bucco

$34.00

Braised veal shank served over risotto

Short Ribs

$34.00

8 hour braised tender short ribs over mushroom risotto

A La Carte

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Side of Sausage

$9.00

Side of Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side of Pink Sauce

$6.00

Side of Sunday Sauce

$4.00

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Pizza

New York Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with mozzarella and parmesan

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, sliced, Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese and sausage crumbles.

Meat Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, peperoni, sausage, and meatballs.

Bianca Pizza

$16.00

White sauce with fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese.

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$21.00

Prosciutto and arugula on a garlic butter crust, with mozzarella, burrata, and finished with a balsamic glaze.

Calzone

$14.00

Cheese calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, served with a side of sunday sauce.

Specialty Calzone

$18.00

Mozzarella, ricotta and prosciutto served with a side of Sunday Sauce

Specials

Scallops Special

$40.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Single Shot Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Late

$6.00

San Pellegrino 750ml

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Acua Panna 750ml

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL 2020 Conundrum, White blend, California

$44.00

BTL NV Seaglass, Pinot Grigio, Santa Barbara California

$41.00

BTL 2020 Santa Margherita, Valdinge, Pinot Grigio, Trentino Italy

$50.00

BTL Banfi, La Pettegola, Vermentino, Toscana, Italy

$52.00

BTL Joell Gott, Sauvingnon Blanc, California

$42.00

BTL Sea Sun, by Caymus, Chardonnay California

$46.00

BTL Bravium Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, California

$48.00

BTL Mer Soliel Reserve, by Caymus, Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands

$65.00

Rose/Sparkling Bottles

BTL Cerretto Vignaioli, Moscato D'Asti, Piedmont, Italy - 750ml

$42.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo Nivole, Moscato D'Asti, Italy - 375ml

$29.00

BTL The Seeker, Riesling, Mosel Germany

$41.00

BTL Santa Margherita, Rose, Trentino, Italy

$44.00

BTL Luc Belaire, Sparkling Rose, France - 750ml

$44.00

BTL Santa Margherita, Prosecco - 750ml

$30.00

BTL Korbel Prosecco, Italy - 750ml

$32.00

BTL Rosa Regale by Banfi, Sparkling Brachetto, Italy - 750ml

$32.00

Import Red Bottles

BTL 2019 Lini 910, Lambrusco Frizzante, Emelia-Romagna, Italy

$37.00

BTL 2017 Tasca Regaleali, Nero D'Avola, Sicily, Italy

$41.00

BTL 2019 Ciabot Berton Barbara D'Alba

$44.00

BTL NV Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Reserva

$48.00

BTL 2016 Fattoria di Ripa, Chianti Classico, Tavernelle Val di Pesa. Itali

$53.00

BTL 2016 Cavaliere D'Oro, Chianti Classico Riserva, Italy

$64.00

BTL 2018 Zizzolo, Bolgheri Rossi DOC, Super Tuscan, Toscana Italy

$60.00

BTL 2016 Antiche Terra Venetian, Amarone, Verona, Italy

$78.00

BTL 2015 Fattoria di Ripa, Chianti Classico, Riserva, Tavernelle Val di Pesa, Italy

$78.00

BTL 2020 Trivento, Malbec Reserve, Argentina

$53.00

BTL 2018 Loscano, Grand Reserva, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$60.00

California Red Bottles

BTL 2017 Lucas & Lewen, Red Blend, Santa Barbara County, California

$60.00

BTL 2019 Quest by Austin Hope, Red Blend, Paso Robles

$72.00

BTL 2017 Folie a’ Deux, Zinfandel, Sonoma, California

$60.00

BTL 2016 Laird, Julians Blend, Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley

$65.00

BTL 2017 Lucas & Lewen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Ynes Valley, California

$60.00

BTL 2017 Folie a’ Deux, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley

$60.00

BTL NV Bonanza by Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, California Coast

$65.00

BTL 2020Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$72.00

BTL 2018 Emblem, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$84.00

BTL 2019 Brady Vineyard, Merlot, Paso Robles

$58.00

BTL 2020 Sterling Vintner's Collection, Pinot Noir, California

$65.00

BTL 2018 Napa Cellars, Pinot Noir, Napa Valley

$65.00

BTL 2020 7 Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California

$58.00

Reserve Offerings

BTL 2014 Araldici Corsini, Barbaresco, Piemonte, Italy

$80.00

BTL 2017 Red Schooner by Caymus, Malbec, Napa Valley

$150.00

BTL 2006 Le Reve by Domaine Caneros, Blanc de Blancs, Napa Valley

$210.00

BTL 2015 Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$200.00

BTL 2015 Round Pond, Reserve Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford

$190.00

BTL 2016 Cozzo Mario, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

$89.00

BTL NV Piper-Heidsieck Sauvage, Rose, Reims, France

$105.00

Draft Beer

Draft beer

$8.00

Dinner bottled beer

$8.00

Bottled IPA beer

$9.00

Blue moon and orange sorbet

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Moretti

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Bohemia

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Reach in Salads

Mini Caprese Salad

Fusili Salad

Tortellini Salad

Potato Egg Salad

Tuna Salad

Broccoli Rabe

Macaroni Salad

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Bell Peppers

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Deviled Eggs

Lasagna

Chicken Pot Pie

Caesar Salad

Rigatoni

Garlic Crostini

Plain Crostini

Fusilli

Fettuccine

Buccatini

Pappardelle

Cavatelli

Ravioli

Angel Hair

Penne

Orecchiette

Spaghetti

Bread Pudding

Pepperoni

Shaved Parmesan

Grated Parmesan

Pizza Sauce

Sunday Sauce

Sausage Crumble

Bolognese

Tiramisu

Caesar Dressing

House Italian Dressing

Reach In Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Bowie Sausage and Spinach

Eggplant Parmesan

Penne Chicken Florentine

Chicken Piccata

Pappardelle Bolognese

Champagne Chicken

Penne Alla Vodka

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Ravioli and Meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Meatballs

Penne and Sausage

Bakery

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Mini Cheesecake

$2.25

Cookies by the pound

Sfogiatelle

$5.99

Flan

$4.50

Pineapple upside down cake

$4.50

Raspberry chocolate cake

$4.75

Lemon cake

$4.75

Italian rum cake

$5.50

Baguette

$4.00

Small specialty cookie

$2.25

Large specialty cookie

$3.25

9 inch round cake

$60.00

7 inch round cake

$40.00

1/4 sheet tray cake

$54.00

1/2 sheet tray cake

$80.00

10 inch specialty cookie

$50.00

Pumpkin pie

$16.00

Pecan pie

$18.00

Apple pie

$17.00

Bakery Yule log

$45.00

Ricotta cheesecake

$35.00

Tray of small cannolis 35 each

$87.00

8 inch hoagie roll bread

$1.50

12 inch hoagie roll bread

$2.00

Pizza tomato pie

$17.00

Bread service

$4.00

Basket

$15.00

Plain large cannoli, no filling

$2.00

Petite four

$2.00

Cream puff

$2.25

Almond florentine

$2.75

Eclair

$2.75

Visseitte

$4.75

Large cannoli

$4.95

Cup cake

$3.00

Large brownie

$4.75

Sandwiches

Italian

$14.00+

Italian Special

$15.50+

Americano

$12.00+

Ham and Cheese

$12.00+

Turkey and Cheese

$13.00+

Roast Beef and Cheese

$13.00+

Salami and Cheese

$12.00+

Roasted Chicken and Cheese

$12.00+

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Chicken

$13.00

Sausage and Peppers Hoagie

$13.50

Meatball Grinder

$14.00

Turkey New Yorker

$13.00

Roast Beef New Yorker

$13.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Fixed Price Items

Boulder Salt and vinegar Chips

$1.69

Boulder Hickory BBQ Chips

$1.69

Boulder Classic Sea Salt Chips

$1.69

Boulder Jalapeno chips

$1.69

Pomi Chopped Tomatoes

$3.99

Cento Tomato Paste

$1.49

Cento Traditional Pasta

$4.99

Cento Minestrone Soup

$2.49

Cento Beef Flavored Stock

$5.49

Bruschettini Rosemary and Olive Oil

$5.99

Galbani Fresh Mozzarella

$5.29

Capers Capote Cento

$4.25

Fresh Mozzarella

$5.29

Cento Peeled Tomatoes

$4.95

Cento Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa 330ml

$2.49

Habanero & Jalapeno Cheese

$6.99

Partana Extra Virgin Olive OIl

$17.99

Delallo Pitted Seasoned Calamata Olives

$7.99

Anna Traditional Lasagna

$3.99

Cento Panko Italian Style Bread Crumbs

$5.85

Cento Balsamic Vinegar

$5.99

Cherry Pepper Hoagie Spread

$4.65

Mild Giardiniera

$6.35

Bruschetini Virgin Olive Oil

Hot Abruzzese

$6.99

Sweet Abruzzese

$6.99

Cento Lupini Beans

$4.95

Delallo Italian Garlic Mushrooms

$6.99

Anna Potato Gnochi

$4.50

Instant Polenta

$4.30

Bellino Risotto

$7.49

Colvita Balsamic Glaze

$12.99

Cento Chefs Cut Pepperoncini

$5.99

Hot Giardiniera

$8.49

Coarse Sicilian Sea Salt

$4.99

Cento Rustica Passata

$4.99

Sweet Sopressata

$6.99

Baby Genoa Pepper Salame

$6.99

Cento Roasted Peppers

$4.99

Cento Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

$6.99

Dellalo Garlic and Herbs

$6.99

Delallo Lemon Feta Antipasti

$6.99

Cappucino Chocolate Bar

$5.99

Delallo Tomato Bruschetta

$7.99

Anna Spaghetti Gluten Free

$4.50

Colavita Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena

$8.20

White Kidney Beans

$3.49

Authentic Muffaletta Mix

$8.49

Garlic Powder

$3.29

Pomi Rustica Tomato Puree

$5.99

Cento Sun Dried Tomatoes

$7.99

Delallo Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$5.29

Cento Anchovy Flat Filets

$3.99

Delallo Anchovy Flat Filets

$7.99

Bellino Anchovy Flat Filets

$8.49

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.29

Instant Polenta Ferrara

$4.50

Chick Peas

$3.49

Nonpareil Capers

$4.25

Ferrera Capellini

$2.25

Anna Penne Rigate

$2.50

ItalBrand San Marzano Tomatoes

$6.99

Cento Crushed Tomatoes

$3.50

Pomi Strained Tomatoes

$5.99

Champagne Cheddar Cheese

$6.99

Bruschetini Garlic & Parsley

$5.99

Hot Sopressata

$6.99

Delallo Stuffed Blue Cheese Olives

$6.99

Cento Seasoned Bread Crumbs

$3.95

De Cecco Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$39.50

Original Balsamic Glaze

$12.95

Parsley

$1.99

Oregano

$1.99

Italian Seasoning

$1.99

Onion Powder

$2.29

Olive Bruschetta

$5.99

Anna Whole Grain Capellini

$3.50

Cento Tomato Puree

$3.99

Cento Escarole Soup

$2.99

Anna Napoletana

$5.25

Cento Imported Pepperoncini

$4.49

Milk Chocolate Bar With Caramelized Hazelnut

$5.99

Jumbo Shells

$4.99

Manicotti

$5.99

Bellino Risoto

$5.99

Rio Mare Tuna

$6.49

Anna Pasta Penne

$2.59

Colavita Red Wine Vinegar

$5.75

Delallo Artichoke Bruschetta

$6.99

Anna Spaghetti

$2.50

Anna Traditional Rigatoni

$2.25

Anna Capellini

$2.50

Cento Macaroni & Beans

$2.49

Delallo Provolini Antipasti

$6.99

Antipasto Delight

$4.99

Anna Oven Ready Lasagne

$4.95

Caputo Chefs Flour

$5.25

Delallo Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

$7.99

Partana Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Large)

$51.99

Capers in Sea Salt

$5.75

Anna Whole Grain Spaghetti

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.99

Dark Chocolate Bar

$5.99

Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds

$5.99

Barilla Jumbo Shells

$4.99

Ladyfingers

$7.99

Chicken Stock

$5.49

Barilla Manicotti

$5.99

Delallo Apricot Spread

$6.99

Delallo Sour Cherry Spread

$6.99

Delallo Focaccia Toast

$5.80

Gluten Free Gnochi

$5.50

Delallo Sesame Crostini

$3.99

Delallo Fig Spread

$6.99

Delallo Greek Garlic Stuffed Olives

$6.99

Cento Artichoke Hearts

$5.29

Gelato

Small

$5.00

Large

$7.00

Dough

Large Doughs

$5.00

Medium doughs

$4.00

Small doughs

$3.00

Cookie Dough

$14.95

Drinks

Aquafina

$1.49

Red Bull Energy

$2.99

Rockstar Energy

$3.99

Monster Energy

$3.99

Bohemia

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Peroni

$6.00

Buckler

$8.00

Manhattan Special - Coffee Soda

$2.99

Manhattan Special - Root Beer

$2.99

Snapple

$3.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Korbel Brut - 187ml

Rosa Regalia - 187ml

La Luca - 187ml

Blue Moon

A&W Root Beer Can

$2.49

Coke Can

$2.49

Diet Coke Can

$2.49

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.99

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.99

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancita

$2.99

A'Siciliana Limonata 330ml

$3.99

A'Siciliana Aranciata 330ml

$3.99

Martinelli's Apple Cider

$2.49

Acua Panna - 250ml

$2.99

Mandarianata

$2.49

Life Water

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99

San Pellegrino Regular - 750ml

$5.99

A'Siciliana Aranciata 1L

$7.99

A'Siciliana Limonata 1L

$7.99

Market wines

Gabbiano Chianti

$24.00

1896 Fopiano Red Blend

$22.00

Terramia Monte D'Abruzzo

$18.00

Petite Pett Syrah

$28.00

Cono Sur Pinot Noir

$13.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$24.00

Vino De Fratelli D'Abruzzo

$18.00

Vino De Fratelli Chianti

$18.00

Seven Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Contemassi Chianti

$28.00

Maggiolo Chianti

$30.00

Riunite Lambrusco

$27.00

Phantom Chardonnay

$22.00

Bianchi Chardonay

$52.00

Santa Margherita Prosecco

$44.00

Predator Savignon Blanc

$14.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$48.00

Seven Cellars Chardonnay

$28.00

Corralillo Savignon Blanc

$22.00

Concha y Toro Savignon Blanc

$22.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$22.00

San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Gancia Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Leaping Horse Chardonnay

$13.00

Hello Kitty Chardonnay

$14.00

Two Angels Savignon Blanc

$22.00

Pazo Cilleiro Albarino

$14.00

Duck Pond Rose

$24.00

Harken Chardonnay

$22.00

Toso brut Sparkling Chardonnay

$18.00

Elsa Bianchi Torrontes

$22.00

Deserts

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vasetto Di Creema

$9.00

Affogoto

$13.00

Gelato/Sorbet

$9.00

Croft Port

$9.00

10 Year Tawny Port

$13.00

Kids Scoop

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Canoli

$9.00

Cake Cutting Fee per Cake

$15.00

Birthday Canoli

$2.00

Espresso Double Shot

$8.00

Espresso Single Shot

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Sorbet Fizz

$16.00

Prosecco With Berries

$13.00

Cake

$9.00

Bluen Moon And Orange Sorbet

$12.00
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2400 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

