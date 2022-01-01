- Home
- /
- Costa Mesa
- /
- Filomena's Italian Kitchen - 2400 Newport Blvd
Filomena's Italian Kitchen 2400 Newport Blvd
No reviews yet
2400 Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasta
Garlic Bread
Parmesan, cheese garlic butter, paprika and parsely on French bread.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our traditional style garlic bread with the addition of extra parmesan, mozzarella, and a side of Sunday Sauce for dipping
Sausage and Meatballs
Italian Sausage links and Meatballs made in house, served with hot melted mozarella, ricotta, and doused in our home made Sunday Sauce.
Bruschetta Tuscana
Fresh Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella, Parmesan and garlic on tradiitional French bread.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Garlic, butter, shallots and mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine reduction.
Fresh Grilled Artichokes
Served with a garlic basil aioli.
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari seasoned with parmesan and parsley, served with a house made Arrabiata sauce.
Seared Scallops
Served over our sauteed spinach with house vinaigrette.
Steamed Clams
Manilla clams in a rich lemon garlic, white wine butter sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Bread Service
Insalate
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, sweet peppers, baby Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, and parmesan cheese with house vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan and fresh made croutons in our house made ceasar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, and basil with a side of pesto.
Roasted Salmon Salad
Asparagus, baby Roma tomatoes, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, and salmon served over romaine lettuce.
Burratta Pomodoro
Balsamic glaze, fresh arugula, red onions and roasted tomatoes.
Cup Wedding Soup
Italian wedding meatballs, chicken, escarole and carrots in a savory chicken broth
Bowl Wedding Soup
Traditional First Course
Pasta Entree
Chose any of our traditional pasta noodles with your favorite sauce; Sunday Sauce, marinara, or aioli.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta in Sunday Sauce.
Spaghetti & Sausage
Spaghetti pasta in Sunday Sauce.
Caprese Angel Hair Pasta
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and fresh mozzarella.
Mom-Mom's Lasagna
Bolognese, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and Sunday Sauce with a side of garlic bread.
Penne Alla Vodka
House made penne pasta tossed in a creamy vodka reduction pink sauce.
Pesto Penne Chicken Florentine
Chicken, fresh spinach, and penne pasta in a creamy pesto sauce.
Bowtie Sausage and Spinach
Crumbled sweet italian sausage with spinach in a light chicken broth and parmesan cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan
Tender eggplant coated with bread crumbs and layered with mozzarella and parmesan over your choice of pasta
Mushroom Linguine
Sauteed mushrooms in a creamy Marsala wine and parmesan sauce.
Sausage and Peppers
Italian Sausage links, red peppers, onions with a touch of red pepper flakes in our home made Sunday Sauce with your choice of pasta.
Crispy Prosciutto, Peas and Pasta
Chicken, prosciutto, peas, and penne pasta in a thick chicken stock.
Specialty House Made Pasta
Pappardelle Bolognese
Handmade pappardelle pasta prepared fresh daily in a hearty ragu bolognese sauce.
Four Cheese Ravioli and Meatballs
Handmade raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served over Sunday Sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Handmade fettuccine pasta in our house creamy alfredo sauce.
Seafood
Linguine Vongole
Manilla clams served in choice of marinara or white wine sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon and white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.
Roasted Salmon Salad
Dijon mustard and season breadcrumb crusted salmon filet over sauteed spinach.
Frutti de Mare
Scallops, shrimp and clams in a light white wine marinara.
Cioppino
Shrimp, scallops, clams, king crab and fresh fish in a spicy tomato fish broth, served with a side of garlic bread and your coice of pasta.
Salmon Entree
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Choice of house made Marinara or Sunday Sauce, parmesan cheese and your choice of pasta topped with mozzarella.
Veal Parmesan
Choice of house made Marinara or Sunday Sauce, parmesan cheese and your choice of pasta topped with mozzarella.
Chicken Piccata
Lemon, butter and white wine reduction with capers over your choice of pasta.
Veal Piccata
Lemon, butter and white wine reduction with capers over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Milanesa
Breaded, pan fried in a lemon white wine butter sauce served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Milanesa
Breaded, pan fried in a lemon white wine butter sauce served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared meat, mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine and chicken broth, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Marsala
Pan seared meat, mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine and chicken broth, served over your choice of pasta.
Champagne Chicken
Pan seared chicken topped with mozzarella cheese in a champagne butter sauce, served over risotto.
Osso Bucco
Braised veal shank served over risotto
Short Ribs
8 hour braised tender short ribs over mushroom risotto
A La Carte
Pizza
New York Cheese Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza with mozzarella and parmesan
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, sliced, Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Sausage Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and sausage crumbles.
Meat Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, peperoni, sausage, and meatballs.
Bianca Pizza
White sauce with fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese.
Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto and arugula on a garlic butter crust, with mozzarella, burrata, and finished with a balsamic glaze.
Calzone
Cheese calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, served with a side of sunday sauce.
Specialty Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta and prosciutto served with a side of Sunday Sauce
Specials
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Pizza
New York Cheese Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza with mozzarella and parmesan
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, sliced, Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Sausage Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and sausage crumbles.
Meat Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, peperoni, sausage, and meatballs.
Bianca Pizza
White sauce with fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese.
Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto and arugula on a garlic butter crust, with mozzarella, burrata, and finished with a balsamic glaze.
Half & Half Pizza
Calzones
White Wine Bottles
BTL 2020 Conundrum, White blend, California
BTL NV Seaglass, Pinot Grigio, Santa Barbara California
BTL 2020 Santa Margherita, Valdinge, Pinot Grigio, Trentino Italy
BTL Banfi, La Pettegola, Vermentino, Toscana, Italy
BTL Joell Gott, Sauvingnon Blanc, California
BTL Sea Sun, by Caymus, Chardonnay California
BTL Bravium Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, California
BTL Mer Soliel Reserve, by Caymus, Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands
Rose/Sparkling Bottles
BTL Cerretto Vignaioli, Moscato D'Asti, Piedmont, Italy - 750ml
BTL Michele Chiarlo Nivole, Moscato D'Asti, Italy - 375ml
BTL The Seeker, Riesling, Mosel Germany
BTL Santa Margherita, Rose, Trentino, Italy
BTL Luc Belaire, Sparkling Rose, France - 750ml
BTL Santa Margherita, Prosecco - 750ml
BTL Korbel Prosecco, Italy - 750ml
BTL Rosa Regale by Banfi, Sparkling Brachetto, Italy - 750ml
Import Red Bottles
BTL 2019 Lini 910, Lambrusco Frizzante, Emelia-Romagna, Italy
BTL 2017 Tasca Regaleali, Nero D'Avola, Sicily, Italy
BTL 2019 Ciabot Berton Barbara D'Alba
BTL NV Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Reserva
BTL 2016 Fattoria di Ripa, Chianti Classico, Tavernelle Val di Pesa. Itali
BTL 2016 Cavaliere D'Oro, Chianti Classico Riserva, Italy
BTL 2018 Zizzolo, Bolgheri Rossi DOC, Super Tuscan, Toscana Italy
BTL 2016 Antiche Terra Venetian, Amarone, Verona, Italy
BTL 2015 Fattoria di Ripa, Chianti Classico, Riserva, Tavernelle Val di Pesa, Italy
BTL 2020 Trivento, Malbec Reserve, Argentina
BTL 2018 Loscano, Grand Reserva, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
California Red Bottles
BTL 2017 Lucas & Lewen, Red Blend, Santa Barbara County, California
BTL 2019 Quest by Austin Hope, Red Blend, Paso Robles
BTL 2017 Folie a’ Deux, Zinfandel, Sonoma, California
BTL 2016 Laird, Julians Blend, Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley
BTL 2017 Lucas & Lewen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Ynes Valley, California
BTL 2017 Folie a’ Deux, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley
BTL NV Bonanza by Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, California Coast
BTL 2020Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
BTL 2018 Emblem, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
BTL 2019 Brady Vineyard, Merlot, Paso Robles
BTL 2020 Sterling Vintner's Collection, Pinot Noir, California
BTL 2018 Napa Cellars, Pinot Noir, Napa Valley
BTL 2020 7 Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California
Reserve Offerings
BTL 2014 Araldici Corsini, Barbaresco, Piemonte, Italy
BTL 2017 Red Schooner by Caymus, Malbec, Napa Valley
BTL 2006 Le Reve by Domaine Caneros, Blanc de Blancs, Napa Valley
BTL 2015 Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
BTL 2015 Round Pond, Reserve Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford
BTL 2016 Cozzo Mario, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
BTL NV Piper-Heidsieck Sauvage, Rose, Reims, France
Reach in Salads
Mini Caprese Salad
Fusili Salad
Tortellini Salad
Potato Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
Broccoli Rabe
Macaroni Salad
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Bell Peppers
Chicken Salad
Garlic Bread
Deviled Eggs
Lasagna
Chicken Pot Pie
Caesar Salad
Rigatoni
Garlic Crostini
Plain Crostini
Fusilli
Fettuccine
Buccatini
Pappardelle
Cavatelli
Ravioli
Angel Hair
Penne
Orecchiette
Spaghetti
Bread Pudding
Pepperoni
Shaved Parmesan
Grated Parmesan
Pizza Sauce
Sunday Sauce
Sausage Crumble
Bolognese
Tiramisu
Caesar Dressing
House Italian Dressing
Reach In Entrees
Bakery
Carrot Cake
Mini Cheesecake
Cookies by the pound
Sfogiatelle
Flan
Pineapple upside down cake
Raspberry chocolate cake
Lemon cake
Italian rum cake
Baguette
Small specialty cookie
Large specialty cookie
9 inch round cake
7 inch round cake
1/4 sheet tray cake
1/2 sheet tray cake
10 inch specialty cookie
Pumpkin pie
Pecan pie
Apple pie
Bakery Yule log
Ricotta cheesecake
Tray of small cannolis 35 each
8 inch hoagie roll bread
12 inch hoagie roll bread
Pizza tomato pie
Bread service
Basket
Plain large cannoli, no filling
Petite four
Cream puff
Almond florentine
Eclair
Visseitte
Large cannoli
Cup cake
Large brownie
Sandwiches
Italian
Italian Special
Americano
Ham and Cheese
Turkey and Cheese
Roast Beef and Cheese
Salami and Cheese
Roasted Chicken and Cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Italian Chicken
Sausage and Peppers Hoagie
Meatball Grinder
Turkey New Yorker
Roast Beef New Yorker
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fixed Price Items
Boulder Salt and vinegar Chips
Boulder Hickory BBQ Chips
Boulder Classic Sea Salt Chips
Boulder Jalapeno chips
Pomi Chopped Tomatoes
Cento Tomato Paste
Cento Traditional Pasta
Cento Minestrone Soup
Cento Beef Flavored Stock
Bruschettini Rosemary and Olive Oil
Galbani Fresh Mozzarella
Capers Capote Cento
Fresh Mozzarella
Cento Peeled Tomatoes
Cento Chicken Noodle Soup
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa 330ml
Habanero & Jalapeno Cheese
Partana Extra Virgin Olive OIl
Delallo Pitted Seasoned Calamata Olives
Anna Traditional Lasagna
Cento Panko Italian Style Bread Crumbs
Cento Balsamic Vinegar
Cherry Pepper Hoagie Spread
Mild Giardiniera
Bruschetini Virgin Olive Oil
Hot Abruzzese
Sweet Abruzzese
Cento Lupini Beans
Delallo Italian Garlic Mushrooms
Anna Potato Gnochi
Instant Polenta
Bellino Risotto
Colvita Balsamic Glaze
Cento Chefs Cut Pepperoncini
Hot Giardiniera
Coarse Sicilian Sea Salt
Cento Rustica Passata
Sweet Sopressata
Baby Genoa Pepper Salame
Cento Roasted Peppers
Cento Marinated Portobello Mushrooms
Dellalo Garlic and Herbs
Delallo Lemon Feta Antipasti
Cappucino Chocolate Bar
Delallo Tomato Bruschetta
Anna Spaghetti Gluten Free
Colavita Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena
White Kidney Beans
Authentic Muffaletta Mix
Garlic Powder
Pomi Rustica Tomato Puree
Cento Sun Dried Tomatoes
Delallo Grilled Artichoke Hearts
Cento Anchovy Flat Filets
Delallo Anchovy Flat Filets
Bellino Anchovy Flat Filets
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Instant Polenta Ferrara
Chick Peas
Nonpareil Capers
Ferrera Capellini
Anna Penne Rigate
ItalBrand San Marzano Tomatoes
Cento Crushed Tomatoes
Pomi Strained Tomatoes
Champagne Cheddar Cheese
Bruschetini Garlic & Parsley
Hot Sopressata
Delallo Stuffed Blue Cheese Olives
Cento Seasoned Bread Crumbs
De Cecco Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Original Balsamic Glaze
Parsley
Oregano
Italian Seasoning
Onion Powder
Olive Bruschetta
Anna Whole Grain Capellini
Cento Tomato Puree
Cento Escarole Soup
Anna Napoletana
Cento Imported Pepperoncini
Milk Chocolate Bar With Caramelized Hazelnut
Jumbo Shells
Manicotti
Bellino Risoto
Rio Mare Tuna
Anna Pasta Penne
Colavita Red Wine Vinegar
Delallo Artichoke Bruschetta
Anna Spaghetti
Anna Traditional Rigatoni
Anna Capellini
Cento Macaroni & Beans
Delallo Provolini Antipasti
Antipasto Delight
Anna Oven Ready Lasagne
Caputo Chefs Flour
Delallo Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives
Partana Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Large)
Capers in Sea Salt
Anna Whole Grain Spaghetti
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Dark Chocolate Bar
Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds
Barilla Jumbo Shells
Ladyfingers
Chicken Stock
Barilla Manicotti
Delallo Apricot Spread
Delallo Sour Cherry Spread
Delallo Focaccia Toast
Gluten Free Gnochi
Delallo Sesame Crostini
Delallo Fig Spread
Delallo Greek Garlic Stuffed Olives
Cento Artichoke Hearts
Gelato
Drinks
Aquafina
Red Bull Energy
Rockstar Energy
Monster Energy
Bohemia
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Lagunitas IPA
Pacifico
Corona Extra
Stella Artois
Peroni
Buckler
Manhattan Special - Coffee Soda
Manhattan Special - Root Beer
Snapple
Coke Bottle
Korbel Brut - 187ml
Rosa Regalia - 187ml
La Luca - 187ml
Blue Moon
A&W Root Beer Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancita
A'Siciliana Limonata 330ml
A'Siciliana Aranciata 330ml
Martinelli's Apple Cider
Acua Panna - 250ml
Mandarianata
Life Water
Smart Water
San Pellegrino Regular - 750ml
A'Siciliana Aranciata 1L
A'Siciliana Limonata 1L
Market wines
Gabbiano Chianti
1896 Fopiano Red Blend
Terramia Monte D'Abruzzo
Petite Pett Syrah
Cono Sur Pinot Noir
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Vino De Fratelli D'Abruzzo
Vino De Fratelli Chianti
Seven Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Contemassi Chianti
Maggiolo Chianti
Riunite Lambrusco
Phantom Chardonnay
Bianchi Chardonay
Santa Margherita Prosecco
Predator Savignon Blanc
Sea Sun Chardonnay
Seven Cellars Chardonnay
Corralillo Savignon Blanc
Concha y Toro Savignon Blanc
Bogle Chardonnay
San Angelo Pinot Grigio
Gancia Pinot Grigio
Leaping Horse Chardonnay
Hello Kitty Chardonnay
Two Angels Savignon Blanc
Pazo Cilleiro Albarino
Duck Pond Rose
Harken Chardonnay
Toso brut Sparkling Chardonnay
Elsa Bianchi Torrontes
Deserts
Ricotta Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Vasetto Di Creema
Affogoto
Gelato/Sorbet
Croft Port
10 Year Tawny Port
Kids Scoop
Chocolate Chip Canoli
Cake Cutting Fee per Cake
Birthday Canoli
Espresso Double Shot
Espresso Single Shot
Creme Brulee
Sorbet Fizz
Prosecco With Berries
Cake
Bluen Moon And Orange Sorbet
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2400 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627