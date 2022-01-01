The Filson The Filson

Restaurant header imageView gallery

25 E. Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Order Again

N/A Bev

Aqua Pana

$5.00

BTL Blk Cherry Soda

$6.00

BTL Cream Soda

$6.00

BTL Orange Soda

$6.00

BTL Root Beer

$6.00

BTL Scarlet Soda

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer Draft

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

N/A Bev

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Water

Beer *

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00+

Garage Beer

$8.00+

Bud Lt

$6.00+

Sonder Dark Lager

$8.00+

Celestial

$8.00+

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$8.00+

Madtree Happy Amber

$8.00+

Miller High Life

$6.00+

Courageous White IPA

$8.00+

Northern Barrister Kolsh

$8.00+

Northern Hustler Lager

$8.00+

Rhinegeist Glow Sour

$8.00+

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$8.00

Big Ash Porters Porter

$8.00

West Side Holiday

$8.00+

50 West Coast 2 Coast IPA

$7.00

50 West Doom Pedal

$7.00

50 West Lemonade

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$9.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Braxton Tropic Flare

$7.00

Bud ZERO

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Country Boy Shotgun

$7.00

Hi Wire Mountain Water

$7.00

Jolly Pumpkin Saison

$8.00

Killians

$6.00

Lexington Bourbon Barrel Ale

$10.00

MadTree Phantom Forest Juicy Imperial IPA

$7.00

MadTree Shade

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Municipal Orange Agave Blonde

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber

$5.00

North High Five PA

$7.00Out of stock

North High Honey Wheat

$7.00

Northern Butcher Pilsner

$7.00

Northern Row Hefeweizen

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$7.00

Rhinegeist Cider

$7.00

Rhinegeist Tea

$7.00

Sin Rose Cider

$7.00

Stella

$5.00

Urban - Bushel Gose

$7.00

Urban - Teak Sour

$7.00

Tafts Mango Tree

$7.00

Beer Flight

$10.00

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Local Can Buckets

$32.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Skyy Citrus

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Belvedere DBL

$17.00

Skyy Citrus DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Gordons

$9.00

Aviation

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Aviation DBL

$14.00

Beefeater DBL

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Gordons DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos ANEJO

$18.00

Casamigos BLANCO

$12.00

Casamigos REPO

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$56.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$11.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Lunazul REPO

$10.00

Patron ANEJO

$16.00

Patron BLANCO

$12.00

Patron REPO

$14.00

Peloton Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos ANEJO DBL

$21.00

Casamigos REPO DBL

$17.00

Casamigos BLANCO DBL

$15.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$13.00

Lunazul Blanco DBL

$12.00

Lunazul REPO DBL

$13.00

Patron ANEJO DBL

$19.00

Patron REPO DBL

$17.00

Patron BLANCO DBL

$15.00

Peloton Mezcal DBL

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$38.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$9.00

Goslings

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Cruzan Black Strap DBL

$12.00

Goslings DBL

$13.00

Plantation 3 Star DBL

$13.00

Plantation OFTD DBL

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$15.00

Evan Williams Black

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bakers 7YR

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Basil Hayden Toasted

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00Out of stock

Cincinnati Ohio Straight Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Coopers Craft

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Evan Williams Apple

$9.00

Evan Williams BIB

$10.00

Four Roses

$15.00

George Dickel Bourbon

$11.00

Henry McKenna

$15.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie

$14.00

Jeffersons Ocean 20Yr

$20.00Out of stock

Jeffersons Reserve

$16.00

Knob Creek 9Yr

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

New Riff Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester

$10.00Out of stock

Russells Reserve

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$15.00

Weller Antique

$16.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

Whistlepig 10yr

$32.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Angels Envy DBL

$28.00

Bakers 7YR DBL

$18.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$18.00

Basil Hayden Toasted DBL

$21.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$15.00

Cincinnati Ohio Straight Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Coopers Craft DBL

$13.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$25.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL

$15.00

Evan Williams Apple DBL

$12.00

Evan Williams Black DBL

$12.00

Evan Williams BIB DBL

$13.00

Four Roses DBL

$18.00

George Dickel Bourbon DBL

$14.00

Henry McKenna DBL

$18.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie DBL

$16.00

Jeffersons Ocean 20Yr DBL

$32.00

Jeffersons Reserve DBL

$17.00

Knob Creek 9Yr DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

New Riff Bourbon DBL

$16.00

Old Forester DBL

$13.00Out of stock

Russells Reserve DBL

$15.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 DBL

$17.00

Weller Antique DBL

$19.00

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$17.00

Whistlepig 10yr DBL

$45.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$14.00

Woodford Oaked DBL

$19.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.00

Old Overholt RYE

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Elijah Craig RYE

$12.00

High West RYE

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

New Riff RYE

$14.00

Segrams 7

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Woodford RYE

$13.00

Woodford Wheat

$13.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL

$18.00

Elijah Craig RYE DBL

$16.00

High West RYE DBL

$17.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

New Riff RYE DBL

$17.00

Old Overholt RYE DBL

$12.00

Segrams 7 DBL

$12.00

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Woodford RYE DBL

$16.00

Woodford Wheat DBL

$16.00

Dewar's White

$9.00

Balvenie 12yr Wood

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Lagavulin 16Yr

$23.00

Laphroaig 10Yr Single Malt

$16.00

Macallan 12Yr Sherry DBL Cask

$18.00Out of stock

Oban 14Yr

$20.00

Balvenie 12yr Wood DBL

$25.00

Dewar's White DBL

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$90.00

Lagavulin 16Yr DBL

$38.00

Laphroaig 10Yr Single Malt DBL

$23.00

Macallan 12Yr Sherry DBL Cask DBL

$25.00

Oban 14Yr DBL

$30.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$12.00Out of stock

Baileys

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino

$13.00

Pimms

$10.00

Saint Germain

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Aperol DBL

Averna DBL

Baileys DBL

Chartreuse Green DBL

Chartreuse Yellow DBL

Fernet Branca DBL

Frangelico DBL

Kahlua DBL

Licor 43 DBL

Montenegro DBL

Nonino DBL

Pimms DBL

Saint Germain DBL

Sacred Bond

$10.00Out of stock

Macchu Pisco

$10.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Sacred Bond DBL

$13.00Out of stock

Macchu Pisco DBL

$13.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS DBL

$21.00

Seltzer

Long Drink

$8.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

High NOON

$9.00

Wine

Prophecy PN

$9.00+

Louis Martini Cab

$11.00+

Nobilo SB

$9.00+

Storypoint Chard

$11.00+

Caposalado

$9.00+

AIX

$14.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

Misc. Classics (Copy)

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$9.00

Shot Menu (Copy)

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Mexican Tea

$10.00

Mini Beer

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Apps

Trout Dip

Trout Dip

$16.00

4 oz Fresh Idaho smoked trout, signature house-made dip, sour cream, mayo, chives, served with grilled pita bread

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

2 Braided pretzels, lightly brushed with butter tossed in everything seasoning. Served with Black Forest mustard spread and beer cheese sauce.

Tuna Poke Stack

Tuna Poke Stack

$20.00

3oz. diced fresh tuna, avocado, crispy wontons made into a tower, topped with pickled ginger & sour cream, served in a mote of ponzu sauce, and sprinkled with wasabi sesame seeds. Plate is garnished with wasabi.

Wings

Wings

$19.00

10 wings A combination of drums and flats. House seasoned and roasted, then flash fried and tossed in dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese dressing and ranch.

KY Sticky ribs

KY Sticky ribs

$16.00

6 pork baby back ribs, breaded and fried, tossed in a Bourbon BBQ Sauce, topped with chives. Served with a side garnish of slaw.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00
NOLA

NOLA

$16.00

2oz of andouille sausage and 2oz of shrimp with green and red peppers, onions, tomato, mozzarella, green onion with a Creole tomato sauce.

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Pizza crust brushed with garlic oil, topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, thin sliced Roma tomatoes. Topped with basil and pesto oil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and finished with scallions.

Ent

Key-Lime Chicken

Key-Lime Chicken

$25.00

Half all-natural roasted chicken topped with cilantro-key lime sauce (cilantro, parsley, key lime juice, garlic, ginger, jalapeño, granulated sugar, lime zest, blended oil)

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Seared Parmesan and Panko crusted chicken breast, topped with an arugula salad tossed in white balsamic dressing and finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with angel hair in creamy alfredo sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered cod, lightly fried, served with house made Tartar Sauce and fries *Can be swapped for tots or seasonal vegetable* dish is garnished with crispy parsley

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Pots

$8.00

Mac&Cheese

$8.00

Mashed

$8.00

SD Kale

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Salad

BRG Salad

BRG Salad

$17.00

Julienned kale tossed in lemon pepper vinaigrette, White balsamic and Parmesan cheese, and crouton. Topped with 3 oz of pulled roasted chicken (Dark and White meat), tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, and topped with tortilla strips.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved and grated parmesan, and house made croutons.

Steak & Blue Salad

Steak & Blue Salad

$19.00

6 oz. sliced steak (cooked to medium) and placed on a blend of mixed greens, blue cheese vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, walnuts, cranberries. Garnished with crispy carrots.

Buratta Salad

Buratta Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, tossed in white balsamic, pine nuts, cherry heirloom tomatoes, sliced red onion, burrata cheese, oregano, and garlic salt drizzled with sun-dried tomato oil, and balsamic glaze. Garnished grilled with pita.

The Filson Salad

The Filson Salad

$11.00

Field greens tossed with house sweet n’ sour dressing, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, and shaved red onions.

Sand

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$16.00

A toasted Brioche burger bun with American cheese, mayo, mustard, and PLOT.

Nati Boy Burger

Nati Boy Burger

$16.00

Shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, house made tartar sauce, on a toasted Brioche bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

House made patty from brown rice, mushrooms, and beets, topped with pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, LTOP, on a toasted Brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

A toasted Brioche burger bun, with house made Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onions, LTP.

Chicken Sand

Chicken Sand

$18.00

Marinated and fried chicken breast coated in Grippo’s BBQ seasoning, topped with black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, honey mustard and served on a sesame toasted bun.

FM Steak Sand

FM Steak Sand

$20.00

8oz of sliced steak with sautéed mushroom, Apple wood smoked bacon, Swiss, and crispy onions. Served on a hoagie bun with fries, with a side creamy horseradish sauce. Default temp Medium.

Club

Club

$17.00

Sliced roasted chicken, Black Forest ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, mayo, bib lettuce, served on white bread, with a side of ranch.

OTR Mett

$17.00

Locally made Mettwurst on a toasted bun topped your way. -Nati Style: Cincy Chili, Cheese, and onion, and chives. -OTR Style: Sauerkraut, Sliced Tomato, Horseradish mustard, and onion.

Nati Mett

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located perfectly between the Reds and Bengals stadiums, The Filson brings together sports fans, concertgoers, and happy hour hunters alike. With savory bar bites and quintessential Midwestern charm, here’s to a meeting place as exciting as your final destination.

Location

25 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

