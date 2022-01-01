The Filson The Filson

- Home
25 E. Freedom Way
Cincinnati, OH 45202
N/A Bev
Aqua Pana
BTL Blk Cherry Soda
BTL Cream Soda
BTL Orange Soda
BTL Root Beer
BTL Scarlet Soda
Cappuccino
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
DBL Espresso
Espresso
Fountain Soda
Ginger Beer Draft
Grapefruit Juice
N/A Bev
Milk
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
San Pellegrino
Sugar Free Red Bull
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Pina Colada
Water
Beer *
3 Floyds Gumballhead
Garage Beer
Bud Lt
Sonder Dark Lager
Celestial
Fat Head Bumbleberry
Madtree Happy Amber
Miller High Life
Courageous White IPA
Northern Barrister Kolsh
Northern Hustler Lager
Rhinegeist Glow Sour
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
Big Ash Porters Porter
West Side Holiday
50 West Coast 2 Coast IPA
50 West Doom Pedal
50 West Lemonade
Bells Two Hearted
Blue Moon
Braxton Tropic Flare
Bud ZERO
Coors Banquet
Country Boy Shotgun
Hi Wire Mountain Water
Jolly Pumpkin Saison
Killians
Lexington Bourbon Barrel Ale
MadTree Phantom Forest Juicy Imperial IPA
MadTree Shade
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Municipal Orange Agave Blonde
New Belgium Fat Tire Amber
North High Five PA
North High Honey Wheat
Northern Butcher Pilsner
Northern Row Hefeweizen
Pacifico
Rhinegeist Cheetah
Rhinegeist Cider
Rhinegeist Tea
Sin Rose Cider
Stella
Urban - Bushel Gose
Urban - Teak Sour
Tafts Mango Tree
Beer Flight
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Local Can Buckets
Liquor
New Amsterdam
Belvedere
Skyy Citrus
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Belvedere DBL
Skyy Citrus DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
New Amsterdam DBL
Titos DBL
Gordons
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Aviation DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Lunazul Blanco
Casamigos ANEJO
Casamigos BLANCO
Casamigos REPO
Clase Azul Repo
Don Julio 1942
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Repo
Espolon Blanco
Lunazul REPO
Patron ANEJO
Patron BLANCO
Patron REPO
Peloton Mezcal
Casamigos ANEJO DBL
Casamigos REPO DBL
Casamigos BLANCO DBL
Espolon Blanco DBL
Lunazul Blanco DBL
Lunazul REPO DBL
Patron ANEJO DBL
Patron REPO DBL
Patron BLANCO DBL
Peloton Mezcal DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Black Strap
Goslings
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Pineapple
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Cruzan Black Strap DBL
Goslings DBL
Plantation 3 Star DBL
Plantation OFTD DBL
Plantation Pineapple DBL
Evan Williams Black
Angels Envy
Bakers 7YR
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toasted
Buffalo Trace
Cincinnati Ohio Straight Bourbon
Coopers Craft
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Evan Williams Apple
Evan Williams BIB
Four Roses
George Dickel Bourbon
Henry McKenna
High West American Prairie
Jeffersons Ocean 20Yr
Jeffersons Reserve
Knob Creek 9Yr
Makers Mark
New Riff Bourbon
Old Forester
Russells Reserve
Uncle Nearest 1856
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
Whistlepig 10yr
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford DBL
Woodford Reserve
Angels Envy DBL
Bakers 7YR DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Basil Hayden Toasted DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Cincinnati Ohio Straight Bourbon DBL
Coopers Craft DBL
Eagle Rare DBL
Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL
Evan Williams Apple DBL
Evan Williams Black DBL
Evan Williams BIB DBL
Four Roses DBL
George Dickel Bourbon DBL
Henry McKenna DBL
High West American Prairie DBL
Jeffersons Ocean 20Yr DBL
Jeffersons Reserve DBL
Knob Creek 9Yr DBL
Makers Mark DBL
New Riff Bourbon DBL
Old Forester DBL
Russells Reserve DBL
Uncle Nearest 1856 DBL
Weller Antique DBL
Weller Special Reserve DBL
Whistlepig 10yr DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Woodford Oaked DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Old Overholt RYE
Crown Royal
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Elijah Craig RYE
High West RYE
Jack Daniels
Jameson
New Riff RYE
Segrams 7
Skrewball
Woodford RYE
Woodford Wheat
Crown Royal DBL
Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL
Elijah Craig RYE DBL
High West RYE DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
New Riff RYE DBL
Old Overholt RYE DBL
Segrams 7 DBL
Skrewball DBL
Woodford RYE DBL
Woodford Wheat DBL
Dewar's White
Balvenie 12yr Wood
Glenmorangie 10yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Lagavulin 16Yr
Laphroaig 10Yr Single Malt
Macallan 12Yr Sherry DBL Cask
Oban 14Yr
Balvenie 12yr Wood DBL
Dewar's White DBL
Glenmorangie 10yr DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Blue DBL
Lagavulin 16Yr DBL
Laphroaig 10Yr Single Malt DBL
Macallan 12Yr Sherry DBL Cask DBL
Oban 14Yr DBL
Aperol
Averna
Baileys
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Kahlua
Licor 43
Montenegro
Nonino
Pimms
Saint Germain
Disaronno
Aperol DBL
Averna DBL
Baileys DBL
Chartreuse Green DBL
Chartreuse Yellow DBL
Fernet Branca DBL
Frangelico DBL
Kahlua DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Montenegro DBL
Nonino DBL
Pimms DBL
Saint Germain DBL
Sacred Bond
Macchu Pisco
Hennessy VS
Sacred Bond DBL
Macchu Pisco DBL
Hennessy VS DBL
Wine
Apps
Trout Dip
4 oz Fresh Idaho smoked trout, signature house-made dip, sour cream, mayo, chives, served with grilled pita bread
Pretzel
2 Braided pretzels, lightly brushed with butter tossed in everything seasoning. Served with Black Forest mustard spread and beer cheese sauce.
Tuna Poke Stack
3oz. diced fresh tuna, avocado, crispy wontons made into a tower, topped with pickled ginger & sour cream, served in a mote of ponzu sauce, and sprinkled with wasabi sesame seeds. Plate is garnished with wasabi.
Wings
10 wings A combination of drums and flats. House seasoned and roasted, then flash fried and tossed in dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese dressing and ranch.
KY Sticky ribs
6 pork baby back ribs, breaded and fried, tossed in a Bourbon BBQ Sauce, topped with chives. Served with a side garnish of slaw.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni
NOLA
2oz of andouille sausage and 2oz of shrimp with green and red peppers, onions, tomato, mozzarella, green onion with a Creole tomato sauce.
Margherita
Pizza crust brushed with garlic oil, topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, thin sliced Roma tomatoes. Topped with basil and pesto oil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and finished with scallions.
Ent
Key-Lime Chicken
Half all-natural roasted chicken topped with cilantro-key lime sauce (cilantro, parsley, key lime juice, garlic, ginger, jalapeño, granulated sugar, lime zest, blended oil)
Chicken Milanese
Seared Parmesan and Panko crusted chicken breast, topped with an arugula salad tossed in white balsamic dressing and finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with angel hair in creamy alfredo sauce.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, lightly fried, served with house made Tartar Sauce and fries *Can be swapped for tots or seasonal vegetable* dish is garnished with crispy parsley
Salad
BRG Salad
Julienned kale tossed in lemon pepper vinaigrette, White balsamic and Parmesan cheese, and crouton. Topped with 3 oz of pulled roasted chicken (Dark and White meat), tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, and topped with tortilla strips.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved and grated parmesan, and house made croutons.
Steak & Blue Salad
6 oz. sliced steak (cooked to medium) and placed on a blend of mixed greens, blue cheese vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, walnuts, cranberries. Garnished with crispy carrots.
Buratta Salad
Spring mix, tossed in white balsamic, pine nuts, cherry heirloom tomatoes, sliced red onion, burrata cheese, oregano, and garlic salt drizzled with sun-dried tomato oil, and balsamic glaze. Garnished grilled with pita.
The Filson Salad
Field greens tossed with house sweet n’ sour dressing, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, and shaved red onions.
Sand
Cheese Burger
A toasted Brioche burger bun with American cheese, mayo, mustard, and PLOT.
Nati Boy Burger
Shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, house made tartar sauce, on a toasted Brioche bun.
Veggie Burger
House made patty from brown rice, mushrooms, and beets, topped with pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, LTOP, on a toasted Brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Burger
A toasted Brioche burger bun, with house made Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onions, LTP.
Chicken Sand
Marinated and fried chicken breast coated in Grippo’s BBQ seasoning, topped with black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, honey mustard and served on a sesame toasted bun.
FM Steak Sand
8oz of sliced steak with sautéed mushroom, Apple wood smoked bacon, Swiss, and crispy onions. Served on a hoagie bun with fries, with a side creamy horseradish sauce. Default temp Medium.
Club
Sliced roasted chicken, Black Forest ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, mayo, bib lettuce, served on white bread, with a side of ranch.
OTR Mett
Locally made Mettwurst on a toasted bun topped your way. -Nati Style: Cincy Chili, Cheese, and onion, and chives. -OTR Style: Sauerkraut, Sliced Tomato, Horseradish mustard, and onion.
Nati Mett
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Located perfectly between the Reds and Bengals stadiums, The Filson brings together sports fans, concertgoers, and happy hour hunters alike. With savory bar bites and quintessential Midwestern charm, here’s to a meeting place as exciting as your final destination.
25 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202