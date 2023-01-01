Filthy Diamond
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood bar with a focus on whiskey, tequila, and flowers. Full albums on wax played while sitting in our large back patio
Location
679 KNICKERBOCKER AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Gallery
Photos coming soon!