Filthy Diamond

679 KNICKERBOCKER AVE

Brooklyn, NY 11221

VINO

RED

101 NORTH | CABERNET

$6.00

DIANO d'Alba

$8.00

SPARKLING

BRUT J. ROGET

$8.00

EATS

OYSTERS

TOPPINGS: CLASSIC- Parsley, Shallots, Coctail Sauce, Mignoette SUSHI- Cucumber, Seaweed, Pozu, Wasabi CANDY APPLE- Apple, Horseradish, Yuzu, Hot Sauce, Mirin

EAST SINGLE

$3.00

WEST 1\2 DZ

$20.00

EAST 1\2 DZ

$15.00

WEST SINGLE

$4.00

MIX 1\2 DZ

$17.00

SAMOSAS

VEGGIE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood bar with a focus on whiskey, tequila, and flowers. Full albums on wax played while sitting in our large back patio

679 KNICKERBOCKER AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11221

