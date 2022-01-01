Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer

37 Reviews

$$

1238 16TH ST

VERO BEACH, FL 32960

Beer To Go

Bud Light 6pk

$18.00

Budweiser 6pk

$18.00

Coors Lite 6pk

$18.00

Heineken 6pk

$22.00

Laugunitas IPA 6pk

$22.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$18.00

Yuengling 6pk

$18.00

| APPS |

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

6 Garlic Knots with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara on the side

12 Garlic Knots

$7.00

12 Garlic Knots with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara on the side

Summerlin Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Summerlin Smak, Sliced Jalapeno, Red Onion, Captain Wafer Crackers

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$7.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00

| Pizza |

Whole Pizza

$15.00

16" Cheese Pizza

| House Pies |

Angie's Meatball

$18.00

Meatball, Red Onion

Maui Wowie

$24.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, BBQ Swirl

The Ol' Dirty

$20.00

Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Buffalo and Ranch Swirl

Yahoo!

$18.00

Double Pepperoni, Double Cheese

I'm Ron Burgundy

$20.00

Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Ranch Swirl

The Happy Goat

$20.00

Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Basil

Pickle Pizza

$16.00

Pickles and More Pickles

| Sauce Extras |

Ranch Side

$1.50

Blue Cheese Side

$1.50

Buffalo Side

$1.50

Pesto Side

$1.50

Balsamic Glaze Side

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Your friendly neighborhood hangout

Website

Location

1238 16TH ST, VERO BEACH, FL 32960

Directions

Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer image

