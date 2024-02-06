Fin & Feathers Edgewood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the heart of Edgewood, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.
Location
345 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ABC- Chicken and Waffles - 340 Auburn Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
340 Auburn Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
No Reviews
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant