Fin & Feathers Los Angeles

All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Marina Del Rey, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Los Angeles culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.
13484 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
