Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fin & Fino 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100

review star

No reviews yet

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100

Charlotte, NC 28202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Poke Tuna Only

Dinner Menu

Raw Bar

Two Buck Shuck

$2.00

Canada Oyster

$3.25

moderate brine with clean, rounded granite finish

NE Oyster

$3.25

full brine with creamy yet firm meats and sweet, seaweed finish

Atlantic Oyster

$3.25

salty and creamy with mellow sweetness

WC Oyster

$3.50

cucmber, fresh, mineral

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cocktail sauce, lemon

Dish of Fish

$55.00

6 oysters, 6 shrimp, 3 jonah crab claws

Tower of Power

$95.00

12 oysters, 14 shrimp, 4 jonah crab claws

Penthouse

$150.00

12 oysters, 14 shrimp, 6 jonah crab claws, seafood salad, scallop crudo, two butter poached lobster tails

Bread

Taste Tour

$18.00

Small Plates

Beets

$10.00

whipped feta, pistachio dukkah

Broccolini

$10.00

black garlic tahini-yogurt, cured egg yolk

Bronzino

$45.00

herbed labneh, pickled shallots, cumin rub, charred broccolini

Cajun Oyster

$3.50

cajun butter, scallion

Charcuterie & Cheese Plate

$18.00

assorted meats & cheeses

Confit Octopus

$22.00

jalapeno creme fraiche, preserved lemon tapanade

Crudo Scallop

$16.00

nc scallops, aguachile, daikon, bonita crunch, cilantro

Furikake Fries

$10.00

kewpie mayo & furikake seasoning

House Pasta

$18.00

mussels, shrimp, calabrian chili, parsley, parmesan crumbs

House Pasta Sub Shrimp

$20.00

Lamb Pasta

$20.00

braised lamb, wild mushrooms, pecorino

Market Fish

$25.00

creamy chickpeas, arugula, grilled bok choy, salsa verde

Market Salad

$11.00

farm greens, scarlett radish, shaved fennel, pomegranate, goat cheese, brown butter croutons, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

toasted sourdough

Mussels

$12.00

chorizo, fennel, herbs

Plain Fries

$6.00

Poke

$20.00

pickled jalapeno, sushi rice, furikake, cucumber

Poke Salmon Only

$20.00

Poke Tuna Only

$20.00

Pork Chop

$20.00

herbed crust, pistachiop romesco

Pork Jowl

$35.00

Ribeye

$65.00

Salmon

$21.00

kale, savoy cabbage, pickled red onions, chili oil

Scallops

$21.00

farm squash risotto, pine nut pesto

Seafood Salad

$14.00

steamed mussels, poached shrimp, confit octopus, calabrian chilis, vidalia onion, parsley, toasted panko

Shrimp App

$16.00

preserved lemon, dill, garlicky baguette

Trout

$24.00

succotash, apple butter

Vegan Pasta

$16.00

Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Wagyu

$24.00

squash puree, currant mostarda

Winter Salad

$11.00

kale, roasted sweet potato, sorghum vinaigrette, popped sorghum, red onion, feta

Seabass

$38.00Out of stock

Add on Protein

add lobster tail

$22.00

4-5oz tail

add scallop ea

$7.00

seared scallop

add chicken breast

$7.00

6-7oz breast

add salmon

$14.00

4oz grilled salmon

add shrimp ea

$2.50

single shrimp

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Roadie

$7.00

Pelli L

$7.00

Acqua Panna L

$7.00

Dessert

Desserts

Affogato

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Choc Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Gelato

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

WHOLE CAKE

$55.00

Drinks

Peanuts & Cream

$12.00

Banana Manhatten

$12.00

Fonseca Tawny - 3oz

$15.00

1st Time Sherry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
500 South College Street Suite # 150 Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
orange starNo Reviews
435 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Halcyon Flavors from the Earth
orange starNo Reviews
500 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Charlotte Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
1300 South Tryon Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
HopFly Brewing Company - 1327 S Mint
orange starNo Reviews
1327 S Mint Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
orange star4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
orange star4.6 • 3,483
4310 Sharon Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #11 Sardis
orange star4.5 • 2,739
1820 Sardis Road North Charlotte, NC 28270
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
orange star4.3 • 2,279
1930 Camden Rd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Sea Level NC - Uptown
orange star4.5 • 2,129
129 E. 5th St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Steele Creek
orange star4.2 • 1,951
2414 Sandy Porter Rd charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston