Fin & Fino 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
No Reviews
500 South College Street Suite # 150 Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant
Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
No Reviews
435 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
No Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #11 Sardis
4.5 • 2,739
1820 Sardis Road North Charlotte, NC 28270
View restaurant