Final Draft Taphouse

16oz can Fremont BBA Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb

$16.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon Bark The Rusty Nail begins life as The First Nail, an oatmeal stout of epic proportions with brewer’s licorice, smoked barley, and pale malt and is then aged on cinnamon bark. She becomes The Rusty Nail after spending 15 months in 12-year old bourbon barrels. The Rusty Nail pounds your palate, challenges your perception of all that you’ve known of beer, and leaves you wanting … another sip. “A fine beer may be judged by one sip, but it’s better to be thoroughly sure.” – VWP. Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats, Roast Barley, and Smoked malts with Magnum and US Goldings hops, and brewer's licorice and cinnamon bark. ABV: 13.6% IBU: 40 Color: Dark, opaque black Aroma: Cinnamon, oak and whiskey notes with an array of sweet aromatics: brown sugar, chocolate, molasses, and vanilla, most notably Flavor: Definite sweetness and slightly bitter with high lingering sweetness and moderate u