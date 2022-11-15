Restaurant header imageView gallery

Final Draft Taphouse

321 Reviews

$$

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C

Vancouver, WA 98684

Claim 52 Bird Up Strawberry Milkshake IPA
16 oz Can Ruse Spirit Receiver Hazy IPA
16oz Can Bloodhounds, Foxes, Barracudas

Draft Beer/Cider

This latest barrel-aged sour offering is an updated version of Essential Business. Another blend of three lambic-style sour barrels, this version was aged on Gris de Grenache grapes. It features a wonderfully tart acidity backed by hints of melon, berry, and oak.
Adventure - 4-Pack w/Be Rad. Koozie!

Adventure - 4-Pack w/Be Rad. Koozie!

$26.00

Go on a craft-beer adventure with this 4-Pack of craft beer (from draft) of the beertender's choice! Explore your palate and get our Be Rad. Drink craft beer! koozie with it! (If you are completely opposed to a beer style, please note that in the special request box).

16oz pFriem Pilsner

$6.00

Hoppy bouquet with a crisp dry, spritzy finish. 5.2% ABV

16oz Mt. Tabor Lemon Lager

$6.00

A tasty Lemon Lager 4.9% ABV

16 Oz Can pFriem Canadian Lager

$6.00

Inspired by our friends to the North, this Canadian Lager sparkles like glacial snow melt, pouring almost translucent, snappy with light aromas of ripening grain fields, orange flower blossom and fresh pastry. It’s off the crushability charts! Pairs with heaping bowls of poutine and oodles of sunshine. 5% ABV

16oz can Headless Mumby Dark Czech Lager

$6.00

Dark European-style lager. Light in body. Moderate roast. Saaz. 5.6% ABV

16 Oz Can Wayfinder Hell Lager

$6.00

Crisp, light, refreshing, brilliantly effervescent with a floral, noble hop aroma. 4.9% ABV

16oz can Reubens Hazealicious Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner. Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body. 6% ABV

16oz Can Bloodhounds, Foxes, Barracudas

$6.00

Hazy IPA brewed with malted oats and honey malt. Hipped with Cryo Citra and Montueka, 7.5% ABV

16 oz Can Ruse Spirit Receiver Hazy IPA

$6.00

Hazy IPA made with 100% Strata hops! 7% ABV

16oz Block 15 DAB Lab - Citra Hazy IPA

$6.00

Citra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab

16oz Can Claim 52 Fluffy Hazy IPA

$6.50

When you’re Sunshine Dreaming -walking through the tall trees and going where the wind blows- it’s always best to do so with beer. Blooming like a red rose and comin’ over softly, Sunshine Dreamin’ throws big juicy aromas of ripe mango, bright citrus, smooth strawberry, and tart kiwi from a profuse bounty of dry hops- Citra, Galaxy, El Dorado, and Mosaic. Rounded out with more Mosaic and Amarillo in the whirlpool, this heady juice bomb presents ultra soft and creamy with next to no bitterness, but the 6 pounds per barrel of hops creates its own flavorful and balanced tingle as this beer washes over the pallet and deeply satisfies, as morning sunshine after wading in a cold stream. Never fade away dream, don’t ever fade away. 7.1% ABV

16oz can Von Ebert Volatile

$6.00

Our head brewer Mike Hunsaker has had this recipe in his pocket for a while. Light and dry with flavors of tropical fruit, pine and dank grapefruit. Drinks like an old friend. 6.7% ABV

16oz can Baerlic Punk Rock Time

$6.25

A dry California style IPA Tropical Fruity and Piney. Amarillo, Strata, & Chinook hops.

16oz can Ruse Butterfly Catcher IPA

$6.50

Pale Ale with Nelson and Chinook. Collaboration with Obelisk Beer Co. 5.6% ABV

16 oz Can Coldfire Skyline Dreams IPA

$6.00

Cascade, Amarillo, Azacca, Nelson and Mosaic hops work together expressing a citrusy, earthy and tropical flavor. The experience evoked by each crisp sip feels lush yet highly structured. Tasting notes of freshly crushed gooseberries, ripe mango, orange juice, lemon zest, soft peach, white grape and bright pine. What’s in your skyline tonight? 7.5% ABV

16oz Can North Jetty Red

$6.00

Red Ale 5.6% ABV

16oz Loowit Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer 4.7% ABV

16oz Can Sunriver Fuzztail Hefe

$6.00

American Style Hefeweizen ABV 5%

20oz #20

$7.50

16 oz Can Baerlic Thunderbolt Porder

$6.00

Robust Porter 6.8% ABV

16 Oz Can Cascade Citrus Noyaux 2019

$14.00

...and boat rides in sunshine. Pink bubbles rising and long skinny kite strings. These are a few of our favorite things! This rosé-inspired farmhouse ale underwent a second fermentation on 2021 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir grapes and has notes of ripe cherries and delicate rose petals. Mild acidity intertwines with a soft berry sweetness. 9.4% ABV

16oz Can Coldfire Live! Mango Citrus Sour

$7.00

This sour features copious amounts of juicy mango and tangerine suspended in a light and drinkable sour ale. Our aim with these Live sours is to capture the subtle essences of the fruit and to enjoy the refreshing qualities of lactic fermentation. This sour ale is bursting from the glass with the bright flavors of citrus and lactic fermentation, balanced with a complimentary aroma of soft, sweet mango. 5.5% ABV

16oz Can Nevermore 2020

$16.00

Our annually released Black Barleywine fermented with house smoked figs and aged in wine & whiskey barrels for one year and conditioned on cacao nibs., 12.1% ABV

16oz can Fremont BBA Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb

$16.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon Bark The Rusty Nail begins life as The First Nail, an oatmeal stout of epic proportions with brewer’s licorice, smoked barley, and pale malt and is then aged on cinnamon bark. She becomes The Rusty Nail after spending 15 months in 12-year old bourbon barrels. The Rusty Nail pounds your palate, challenges your perception of all that you’ve known of beer, and leaves you wanting … another sip. “A fine beer may be judged by one sip, but it’s better to be thoroughly sure.” – VWP. Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats, Roast Barley, and Smoked malts with Magnum and US Goldings hops, and brewer's licorice and cinnamon bark. ABV: 13.6% IBU: 40 Color: Dark, opaque black Aroma: Cinnamon, oak and whiskey notes with an array of sweet aromatics: brown sugar, chocolate, molasses, and vanilla, most notably Flavor: Definite sweetness and slightly bitter with high lingering sweetness and moderate u

16 oz Can Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA

$6.00Out of stock

American IPAs are known for their citrusy hop punch, but we cranked up the juice on this one! Brewed with grapefruit and a mysterious hop code named “Experimental Grapefruit”, this IPA is a serious citrus bomb. Lively and bright, bracingly bitter, and eminently refreshing, you’ll wish it grew on trees! 5.5% ABV

16oz Can One Tree Lemon Basil Cider

$7.00

This cider is the perfect complement to some summer fun, or if you are stuck inside and just want to get that brief glimpse of how much fun the rest of us are having. Real lemon and fresh basil make this a sassy bouquet of awesome to enjoy year-round. 6.6% ABV

16oz canTieton Cider Works Cranberry

$7.00

Racy and fresh, this cider is perfect for lovers of both sweet and tart. We blend fresh pressed cranberry juice into an already upbeat blend of fermented apples. Bold and bright on the palate with all the freshness of ripe, red, summer fruits. 6.9%

16oz Can Dwinnell Forest Dry Cider

$7.00

A traditional American-style cider featuring a blend of Jonathan and Roxbury Russet apples.

16oz Can CBD Sparkling Water

$6.50

Ablis Cran-Blood Orange CBD Soda 25mg CBD, 0g sugar, 0 Calories

Packaged Beer

Ale Apothecary

$14.00

A wild fermentation Ale brewed with honey and aged in wine barrels. 7.75% ABV

Claim 52 Bird Up Strawberry Milkshake IPA

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake IPA 7.3% ABV

Claim 52 Stuffed Lemon Marangue Pie

$6.50

Stuffed: Lemon Meringue Pie 6.5%. Brewed with marshmallows and milk sugar. Conditioned on graham cracker crumbs, lemon puree, and vanilla. 6.5% ABV

Claim 52 Stuffed Spooky Pebbles Cheesecake

$6.50

Conditioned on cherry, lemon, lime, orange, fruity cereal, and New York cheesecake. 6.5% ABV

Claim 52 Thicc Bubble Tea Sour

$6.50

Thicc: Bubble Tea Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on blackberry puree, taro tea, honey, and vanilla. 5% ABV

Claim 52 Thicc Vampire Sour

$6.50

Conditioned on pineapple, raspberry, peach, grape, watermelon, and vanilla 5% ABV

COPA Blue Beary CBD Soda

$6.00

While fresh blueberries are always the fundamental component, our flavor brings more intensity with the addition of a specialty tropical blend. This combination drives the best characteristics of blueberry and pineapple, while finishing with orange and mango. Ingredients: filtered carbonated water, blueberry juice, lemon juice, pear juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, mango juice, and hemp cannabidiol 25 mg CBD

Dwinell - Level Headed

Dwinell - Level Headed

$16.00

750 mL - A mixed-culture, barrel-aged golden ale hopped with El Dorado, Azacca, and Citra. Soft malts, tropical hops, and a wild interplay of delicate funk are balanced by a lively acidity. 5.0% ABV

Fremont/Pizza Port Shaka IPA

$4.75

Collaboration with Pizza Port Brewing 7% ABV

Logsdon Verbinden

$4.50

Traditionally brewed Berliner Weisse using Logsdon’s house sour culture and Heater Allen’s house yeast strain. Live-culture sour! 4% ABV

Matchless Greetings From... Hazy IPA

$5.00

Staycation or vacation, Greetings From… is a refreshing tropical delight. Open up your cocktail umbrellas because we loaded this ‘vacation in a can’ with Motueka, Sabro, Vic Secret & Wai-iti hops; all bursting with fruity goodness. Wafts of orange, lime and tropical cocktails float in the breeze with the opening of each can. Flavors of mango, coconut, grapefruit, pear and lime all swirl on the palate like a freshly blended drink. Greetings From…wherever you are! 6.2% ABV

Ruse Lost Embers Dark Lager

$4.75

This wild-west coast dark lager embraces notes of ripe tropical fruit intertwined with white wine grapes. Brewed in collaboration with our friends from Grasslands Barbecue. 5.8% ABV

sig Applause Bravo fresh hop IPA

$5.00

Our wet hop collaboration with Vice Beer of Vancouver, WA. We loaded this IPA with over 20 pounds per barrel of farm fresh Bravo hops courtesy of Roy Hop Farms, then dry hopped with 2 day old Bravo hop pellets making this a supremely fresh take on a classic hop variety. Notes of candied orange and fresh melon carry through with a touch of rind and green dankness. 7% ABV

Stillwater Wavy Sawtooth DIPA

$5.00

Double international pale ale hopped with Citra, Motueka, and NZ Cascade. Blended with Controlled Chaos v2 yeast blend

Varietal Sup Cuz Hazy IPA

$5.00

Collaboration with Loza Farms. Hazy IPA brewed with Amarillo, Comet, and Citra hops. 6.7% ABV

Von Ebert Perceptual Shift Lager

$4.75

Floral, white peach, quenching. Tea sourced from Steven Smith Teamakers here in Portland. 4.6% ABV

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Final Draft Taphouse is a craft-beer bar featuring 30 rotating taps of craft beer and craft cider, a curated cooler of craft beer cans and bottles, a small wine list, and small but mighty pub-fare food menu.

Website

Location

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver, WA 98684

Directions

