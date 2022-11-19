Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Finazzo's

1,032 Reviews

$$

2121 New Holland Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

Popular Items

Lg Pizza
Lg Stk Boli
Parmigiana

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99+

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Jal Popper

$6.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pierogies

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Pizza Bread

$2.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Fried Mush

$6.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Calamari

$9.99

MB Side

$4.99

Sausage App

$4.99

App Combo

$9.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

Mussels App White

$9.99

Mussels App Red

$9.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Antipasto

$9.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Turkey Salad

$9.99

CST Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

lnsalata Caprese

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Ckn Caesar Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cst Salad

$9.99

Finger Foods

10 Wings

$13.99

Ckn Fingers & FF

$9.99

5 Ckn Fingers

$6.99

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$9.99

12 Boneless Wings

$9.99

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Tuna & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Soups

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Cream of Crab

$6.99

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99

Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Chx Veggie

$5.99

Wedding Soup

$5.99

Manathan Clam

$5.99

Sandwiches

Tuna & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Caprese

$9.99

American Burger

$9.99

Chicken Romano

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.99

Club

$9.99

Western Burger

$9.99

Cold Subs

Italian

$8.99

Mixed Cheese

$8.99

American

$8.99

Ham & Provolone

$8.99

Turkey Hoagie

$8.99

Tuna Fish Hoagie

$8.99

Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.99

Turkey & Bacon

$8.99

Ham & American

Hot Subs

CST

$8.99

Chicken CST

$8.99

Ckn Cst Hoagie

$9.59

CST Hoagie

$9.59

Pizza Steak

$8.99

Special Steak

$9.59

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$8.99

Parmigiana

$8.99

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.29

Hot Roast Beef

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.59

Chicken Sub

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Buff Ckn Cst

$8.99

Half Sub

$6.99

Pizza

Slice

$2.29

Personal Pizza

$5.99

Small Dough

$2.00

Md Dough

$3.00

Lg Dough

$3.50

Sm Pizza

$9.99

Sm White

$10.99

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Sm Marg

$11.99

Sm Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Sm Italian Pizza

$11.99

Sm Meat Lover's Pizza

$12.99

Sm Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Sm Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Sm Texas Steak Pizza

$12.99

Sm Finazzo's Special Pizza

$12.99

Sm Taco Pizza

$12.99

Sm Ranch Romano Pizza

$12.99

Sm Half & Half Specialty

$13.99

Md Pizza

$12.99

Md White Pizza

$12.99

Md Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Md Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Md Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Md Italian Pizza

$15.99

Md Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.99

Md Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Md Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Md Texas Steak Pizza

$16.99

Md Finazzo's Special Pizza

$16.99

Md Taco Pizza

$16.99

Md Ranch Romano Pizza

$16.99

Md Half & Half Specialty

$15.99

Md Half And Half Specialty

$17.99

Lg Pizza

$13.99

Lg White Pizza

$14.99

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Lg Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Lg Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Lg Italian Pizza

$19.99

Lg Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.99

Lg Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Lg Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Lg Texas Steak Pizza

$19.99

Lg Finazzo's Special Pizza

$19.99

Lg Taco Pizza

$19.99

Lg Ranch Romano Pizza

$19.99

Lg Half & Half Specialty

$19.99

Lg Half And Half Special

$21.99

Sicilian Pizza

$14.99

Sic White Pizza

$15.99

Sic Hawaiian

$19.99

Sic Margherita

$19.99

Sic BBQ Ckn

$20.99

Sic Buff Ckn

$20.99

Sic Italian Pizza

$20.99

Sic Meat Lover

$20.99

Sic Veggie

$20.99

Sic Ckn Ranch

$20.99

Sic Texas Stk

$20.99

Sic Special Pizza

$20.99

Sic Taco Pizza

$20.99

Sic Ranch Rom

$20.99

Sic Half & Half Specialty

$20.99

Stromboli

Mini Regular Stromboli

$8.99

Mini Steak Boli

$8.99

Mini Calzone

$8.99

Mini Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Mini Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.99

Mini Chicken & Broccoli

$8.99

Mini Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

Mini Veggie Stromboli

$8.99

Mini Deli Stromboli

$8.99

Mini Finazzo's Special Stromboli

$8.99

Sm Reg Boli

$9.99

Sm Stk Boli

$9.99

Sm Calzone

$9.99

Sm Spinach Calzone

$9.99

Sm Pep Boli

$9.99

Sm Ckn & Broc Boli

$9.99

Sm Buff Ckn Boli

$9.99

Sm Veggie Boli

$9.99

Sm Deli Boli

$9.99

Sm Special Boli

$9.99

Chicken Boli

$9.99

Md Reg Boli

$15.99

Md Stk Boli

$15.99

Md Calzone

$15.99

Md Spinach Calzone

$15.99

Md Pep Boli

$15.99

Md Ckn & Broc Boli

$15.99

Md Buff Ckn Boli

$15.99

Md Veggie Boli

$15.99

Md Deli Boli

$15.99

Md Special Boli

$15.99

Lg Reg Boli

$18.99

Lg Stk Boli

$18.99

Lg Calzone

$18.99

Lg Spinach Calzone

$18.99

Lg Pep Boli

$18.99

Lg Ckn & Broc Boli

$18.99

Lg Buff Ckn Boli

$18.99

Lg Veggie Boli

$18.99

Lg Deli Boli

$18.99

Lg Special Boli

$18.99

Seafood

Pasta with Clam Sauce

$14.99

Mussels Marinara

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.99

Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli

$17.99

Seafood Pescatore

$17.99

Pasta Entrees

Pasta with MB

$13.99

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Manicotti

$13.99

Ravioli

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Sicilian Baked Ziti

$15.99

Finazzos Baked Ziti

$15.99

Finazzo’s Special

$15.99

Pasta Primavera

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Gnocchi

$13.99

Tortellini Alla Nonna

$15.99

Penne Puttanesca

$14.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

Penna Vodka Sausage

$14.99

Rosario’s Special

$15.99

Pasta with Sausage

$13.99

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$13.99

Eggplant Lasagna

$12.99

Cannelloni

$9.99

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Chicken Francese

$16.99

Veal Marsala

$16.99

Veal Francese

$16.99

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Veal Piccata

$16.99

Catering

Full Trap Antipasto

$49.99

Full Tray Antipasto

$49.99

Full Tray Greek Salad

$49.99

Full Tray Chef Salad

$49.99

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$39.99

Full Tray Chx Marsala

$89.99

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$69.99

Full Tray Lasagna

$89.99

Full Chicken Parm

$89.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$6.99

Kids Chs Ravioli w/ Sauce

$6.99

Kids Meat Ravioli W/ Sauce

$6.99

Kids Ckn & FF

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & FF

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Gluten Free

Gluten Pizza

$11.99

GF Lasagna

$12.99

GF Ravioli

$12.99

GF Stuffed Shells

$12.99

GF Sub

$10.99

Homemade GF Lasagna

$13.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.99

Triple Choc Mousse

$6.99

Choco Nocciola

$6.99Out of stock

Cappuccino Cake

$6.99

Limoncello Dessert

$6.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Zeppoli

$5.99

Bomba

$7.99

Limoncello Gelato

$5.99

Berry Gelato

$5.99

Chips

Sm Chips

$2.19

Lg Chips

$4.29

Bread

$0.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.59

Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Bottle

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.99

Choccolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cans

$1.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

Gallery
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

