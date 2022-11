Finback Brewery - Delivery

Between the Dead 2022 Set

$88.00

☠️ BETWEEN THE DEAD BOX SET ☠️ 1 - BETWEEN THE DEAD 2022 Imperial Stout with chocolate, chili, cinnamon, and coconut, and aged in bourbon barrels (14.6% ABV) 1 - BETWEEN THE DEAD 2022: PECAN PIE Imperial Stout with chocolate, chili, cinnamon, coconut, vanilla bean, and pecan, and aged in bourbon barrels (14.6% ABV) 1 - BETWEEN THE DEAD 2021 Imperial Stout with chocolate, chili, cinnamon, and coconut, and aged in bourbon barrels (11.5% ABV) 1 - BETWEEN THE DEAD 2021: DECAY Imperial Stout with chocolate, chili, cinnamon, coconut, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and marshmallow, and aged in bourbon barrels (11.5% ABV)