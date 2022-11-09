Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finca to Filter

review star

No reviews yet

900 Murphy Avenue Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Forager Fall Menu

Scorpio Spritz

$7.00

Seasonal Spritzer, iced sparkling americano with orange basil syrup and basil garnish

PAW PAW iSSUES (LIMITED RELEASE)

$8.50

Iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea powder

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

$6.00

Iced or hot latte with black sesame syrup

MiNOR FOOTPRiNT

$7.00

Iced white tea with a splash of Oatly and maraschino cherry garnish

THEY SCOUT

$6.00

Hand-pressed lemonade with mint syrup

NOT NOT TODDY

$6.00

SORREL SPICE LATTE (SSL)

$6.50

Foraging Fall Cocktail

$9.00

Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip

$3.50+

Tea Latte

$5.50

Shot In The Dark

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.00

Cup of milk

$2.50

Montane

$3.00

Soda (coke, sprite, diet)

$3.00

Kalo Hemp Seltzer

$5.00

Cold Brew Flat Or Nitro Can

$4.00+

Witchy Kombucha

$5.00

Cold Brew Can 4pack

$16.00

Bat Bat Soda

$5.00

4pack Bat Bat Soda

$16.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00Out of stock

Bat Bat Gore Cola

$5.00

Oatly Carton

$7.00

4 pack Gore Cola

$16.00

Ticket

$9.00

DONATION

Dolly Lemonade

$5.00

Pour Over

$4.75

Beer

$6.00

Shaker

$3.00Out of stock

12oz CBD Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Montane Case

$8.00

Espresso Menu

Latte

$5.00+

Cappucino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.25

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Machiatto

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Spritzer

$6.00

Tea Latte

$5.00

PAW PAW iSSUES (LIMITED RELEASE) (Copy)

$8.50

Iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea powder

Scorpio Spritz

$7.00

Seasonal Spritzer, iced sparkling americano with orange basil syrup and basil garnish

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

$6.00

Iced or hot latte with black sesame syrup

MiNOR FOOTPRiNT

$7.00

Iced white tea with a splash of Oatly and maraschino cherry garnish

THEY SCOUT

$6.00

Hand-pressed lemonade with mint syrup

PAW PAW iSSUES (LIMITED RELEASE)

$8.50

Iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea powder

NOT NOT TODDY

$6.00

SORREL SPICE LATTE (SSL)

$6.50

Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Sea Salt Olive Oil

$3.25

Pastries

Rasperry Cream Cheese

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Plain Crossiant

$4.25

Hazelnut Danish

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

To-go

Oatmeal

$4.00

Kate's Real Food Bar

$2.99

Jamie's Vegan Cookies

$3.50+

Empanadas

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Pot And Scallion

$4.95

Black Bean & Cheese

$4.95

Steak & Potato

$6.00

Chicken & Fennel

$5.50

Event / Large Group Ordering

Hot Coffee Carafe

$25.00

For in-house ordering only at CreateATL. A reusable 64 oz coffee carafe of hot, specialty coffee. Ready in 10-15 minutes from order time.

Dozen Bagels

$45.00

Dozen bagels served with an assortment of cream cheese flavors. Reusable plates and cutlery provided.

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$24.00

1/2 dozen bagels serviced with an assortment of cream cheeses. Reusable plates and cutlery provided.

To The Moon Cold Brew (6 servings)

$30.00

64oz of cold brew. Served with reusable cups + ice.

Carafe of Tea (iced or hot)

$25.00

64 oz of Iced Tea. Served with reusable glasses and ice.

Pastry Plate

$20.00+

The perfect pastry assortment for the whole team!

Oay Milk Carton

$6.00

To The Moon Cold Brew (12 servings)

$59.00

Empanada Plate

$30.00+

Hand rolled empanadas

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All participants in coffee supply chain deserve a livable wage for a job well done. Finca to Filter is an Atlanta based coffee co. Founded on pillars of advocacy and transparency, we aim to start hard conversations that lead to more equitable coffee.

Website

Location

900 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FiNCA To FiLTER - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1010 White St SW Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Wild Heaven Beer - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1010 White St SW Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Sushi Party Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
933 Lee Street Southwest Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
HERO BoVino- ATL - 1000 White ST SW
orange starNo Reviews
1000 White ST SW Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
ASWX - Exchange,West End - 1000 White Street, SW, Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
1000 White Street, SW, Suite A Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
WTF! Vegan Fast Food
orange starNo Reviews
680 Murphy Avenue Southwest Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston