BRUNCH

BRUNCH PLATES

MOM'S BANANA BREAD
$8.00

local wildflower honey, good butter, sea salt

BROWN BUTTER PANCAKES
$13.00

bourbon maple butter

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
$14.00

lemon whipped cream

FINE ACAI BOWL
$12.00

overnight chia oats, pitaya yogurt, toasted coconut, berries

STRAWBERRY FRENCH TOAST
$14.00

thick cut brioche, harry’s berries compote, matcha cream

EGGS & FRIENDS

BREAKFAST BURGER
$19.00

custom beef grind, cheese, bacon, french toast bun, hashbrown, maple syrup, sunny egg

GREEN EGGS, NO HAM
$15.00

egg white scramble, spinach, broccoli, kale, mushrooms, onion, baby green salad

STEAK & EGGS
$24.00

ribeye “filet”, soft scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, chimichurri

SAUSAGE & EGGS
$18.00

house made pork sausage, breakfast potatoes, soft scrambled eggs

BACON TOMATO SCRAMBLE SAND
$14.00

thick cut bacon, heirloom tomatoes, brioche, New School American cheese

SALMON AVOCADO TOAST
$18.00

grilled country bread, oven dried tomatoes, everything spice *add egg

BRUNCH SIDES

BACON
$4.00
BREAKFAST POTATOES
$4.00
ONE EGG
$2.00
ONE PANCAKE
$2.00
SAUSAGE
$6.00
TOAST
$2.00
TWO EGGS
$4.00
SIDE FRUIT
$5.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

4AM CLUB
$15.00
MIMOSA
$11.00
POMEGRANATE MIMOSA
$11.00
STRAWBERRY MIMOSA
$11.00
UMAMI MARY
$13.00
WATERMELON MIMOSA
$11.00

NA BEVERAGES

CLUB SODA
$3.50
COKE
$3.50
DIET COKE
$3.50
GINGER ALE
$3.50
SPRITE
$3.50
TONIC WATER
$3.50
SODA REFILL
ICED GREEN TEA UNSWEETENED
$4.00
ICED GREEN TEA SWEETENED
$4.00
ARNOLD PALMER
$4.00
LEMONADE
$4.00
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$4.50
MILK
$4.00
CHOCOLATE MILK
$4.00
CRANBERRY JUICE
$4.00
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$4.00
ORANGE JUICE
$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$4.00Out of stock
TOMATO JUICE
$4.00
WATERMELON JUICE
$4.00
SPARKLING WATER 1L
$7.00
STILL WATER 1L
$7.00

COFFEE & TEA

AMERICANO
$4.50
CAPPUCCINO
$6.00
COFFEE
$4.00
COLD BREW
$5.50
DBL ESPRESSO
$6.00
DECAF COFFEE
$4.00
ESPRESSO
$3.00
HOT TEA
$4.00
LATTE
$6.00
NITRO COLD BREW
$6.00
DECAF DBL ESPRESSO
$6.00
DECAF ESPRESSO
$3.00
MACCHIATO
$6.00

BY THE GLASS

GL VICTORIOUS PINK
$15.00
GL SYLTBAR
$14.00
GL GRUET
$11.00
GL STOLPMAN ROSE
$13.00
GL ABC CHARD
$16.00
GL ITALO PINOT GRIGIO
$13.00
GL ESTRELA ALBARINO
$12.00
GL THREE BROOMS SAV B
$13.00
GL 20 ROWS CABERNET
$16.00
GL BALBO MALBEC
$14.00
GL CHATEAU LA NERTHE
$13.00
GL FAILLA PN
$17.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL VICTORIOUS PINK
$73.00
BTL SYLTBAR
$68.00
BTL GRUET
$53.00
BTL STOLPMAN ROSE '22
$63.00
BTL ABC CHARD '21
$83.00
BTL ITALO PINOT GRIGIO '22
$63.00
BTL ESTRELA ALBARINO '21
$58.00
BTL THREE BROOMS SAV Blanc '22
$68.00
BTL 20 ROWS CABERNET '20
$88.00
BTL BALBO MALBEC '20
$68.00
BTL LAS NERTHE CDR '20
$63.00
BTL FAILLA PN '21
$83.00

COCKTAILS

FEATURED & FINE

LADY SUMMERLIN
$15.00
PINK DRINK
$16.00
RING MY BELL
$15.00
RHUM AWAY WITH ME
$16.00
STONE STREET
$15.00
SANGRIA
$12.00
PINK DRINK SBAGLIATO
$14.00

SPRITZES

WHAT A MELON
$13.00
SEE YOU NEXT SUMMER
$14.00
THE BIG DILL
$14.00

FINE AF (ALCOHOL FREE)

BREEZY AF
$10.00
CHILL AF
$10.00
FRESH AF
$10.00
WILD AF
$10.00

FINE TIME

SUMAN-HATTAN
$12.00Out of stock
SAMPAGUITA
$11.00
SPIKED UBE HORCHATA
$11.00
UBE AF
$8.00
ICED CORN MILK LATTE
$8.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

ESPRESSO MARTINI
$14.00
WHITE RUSSIAN
$13.00
WHISKEY SOUR
$13.00
SEA BREEZE
$12.00
SCREWDRIVER
$12.00
SAZERAC
$14.00
OLD FASHIONED
$14.00
NEGRONI
$15.00
MOSCOW MULE
$13.00
MOJITO
$13.00
MINT JULEP
$13.00
MIMOSA
$11.00
VODKA MARTINI
$1.00
MARGARITA
$13.00
MANHATTAN
$15.00
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
$15.00
LEMON DROIP
$13.00
GREYHOUSE
$12.00
GIN MARTINI
$13.00
FRENCH 75
$13.00
VODKA GIMLET
$13.00
DARK N'STORMY
$13.00
COSMOPOLITAN
$13.00
APEROL SPRITZ
$13.00

DESSERT COCKTAILS

BITTERSWEET SYMPHONY
$16.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

BELVEDERE
$14.00
CHOPIN
$14.00
GREY GOOSE
$14.00
KETEL ONE
$13.00
HAKU
$13.00
TITO'S WELL
$11.00

GIN

HENDRICKS
$14.00
AVIATION
$13.00
BARR HILL
$12.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$13.00
TANQUERAY 10
$13.00
TANQUERAY WELL
$11.00

RUM

MYERS DARK
$12.00
MYERS WHITE WELL
$11.00
KOLOA COCOA
$12.00
KOLOA COFFEE
$12.00

TEQUILA

DON JULIO ANEJO
$15.00
TRES HOMBRES MEZCAL
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL
$11.00
DON JULIO REPOSADO
$15.00
DON JULIO BLANCO
$15.00
FLECHA AZUL ANEJO
$15.00
FLECHA AZUL REPOSADO
$15.00
FLECHA AZUL BLANCO
$15.00
LUNAZUL REPOSADO WELL
$11.00
LUNAZUL BLANCO WELL
$11.00

WHISKEY

JAMESON
$13.00
MICHTERS
$14.00
HIGH WEST DBL RYE
$14.00
RITTENHOUSE RYE WELL
$11.00

SCOTCH & BOURBON

GLENLIVET 12
$14.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$13.00
DEWARS WELL
$11.00
BLANTON'S
$16.00
FREY RANCH
$14.00
HIGH WEST
$13.00
BUFFALO TRACE WELL
$11.00

LIQUEURS

MR. BLACK
$12.00
LICOR 43
$12.00
GRAND MARNIER
$12.00
FERNET BRANCA
$12.00
COINTREAU
$12.00
CAMPARI
$12.00
APEROL
$12.00
AMARETTO DI SARRONO
$12.00

BEER

Cans

BAD BEAT PILSNER
$11.00
BEER ZOMBIES BLONDE
$11.00
BIG DOG'S WHEAT
$11.00
CRAFTHAUS SUGO
$13.00
LVB IPA
$12.00
BOOCHCRAFT KOMBUCHA
$9.00
HAPPY DAD
$8.00