Fine Creek Brewing Co.

Barrel Aged Wild Ale w. Local Honey 500ml

$9.00

ABV 5.4% 500ml This beer was brewed with Foundation Malt from Epiphany, Rye from Murphy & Rude, and local honey from Mountain House Apiaries. It was then fermented in stainless steel with a wildly caught mixed culture, and finally aged in barrels for 2 years to give that culture time to develop. The result is a beer with sweet fruity aromas that are cut by a complex tart flavor and and minor oaky tannins.