Fine Creek Brewing Co.

319 Reviews

$

2425 Robert E Lee Rd

Powhatan, VA 23139

Popular Items

English Pub Ale 4 pack

16oz. 4 packs

$13.00

4x16oz. cans ABV 6% Malt Forward . Dark Fruit . Medium Bodied

$18.00

4x16oz. ABV 8.5% Citrus Forward . Candied Peached . Balanced Bitterness on Finish

$12.00

4x16oz. ABV 4.5% Light . Bready . Crisp

$14.00

4x16oz. cans ABV 5% Pear . Orchard Fruit . Mild Spice & Clove Character

$16.00

4x16oz. cans ABV 7.5% Pineapple . Full Mouthfeel . Tropical Fruit Forward . Smooth

Crowlers

$9.75

ABV 6.2% Sweet Malts . Caramel . Subtle Pine . Slightly Spicy Hop Tones

$11.75

ABV 6.5% Black Coffee . Bakers Chocolate . Nutty & Sweet

$11.75

ABV 6.5% Nectarine . Light Bodied & Crisp . Light Piney Note on Finish

$8.75

ABV 5% White Peach . Tropical Fruit . Subtle Pine . Light Spice Note

$11.75

ABV 7% Bright Orange Character . Peaches . Mango

Mild Ale Crowler

$8.00

Wheatwine Crowler

$18.00

Bottled Beer

$5.00

ABV 5% Light Bodied . Gentle Malt Character . Fruity Yeast . Balancing Hop Note on Finish

$9.00

ABV 5.4% 500ml This beer was brewed with Foundation Malt from Epiphany, Rye from Murphy & Rude, and local honey from Mountain House Apiaries. It was then fermented in stainless steel with a wildly caught mixed culture, and finally aged in barrels for 2 years to give that culture time to develop. The result is a beer with sweet fruity aromas that are cut by a complex tart flavor and and minor oaky tannins.

$5.00

BELGIAN WIT 4.5% Alc. by Vol. Traditional Belgian style Wit brewed with Murphy & Rude 6-Row Pale and Greater Richmond Grains Raw Wheat, grown less than 10 miles from our brewery. Features flavors of spice forward yeast, bread dough, and apricot alongside a round creamy mouthfeel and spritzy crisp finish.

$6.00Out of stock

ABV 6.4% 500ml Inspired by some of the darker beers of Belgian, this Brune, or Belgian Brown Ale combines dark malts from Murphy & Rude with expressive Belgian yeast, expect notes of dried fruit, toasted barley, and subtle clove like spice.

$18.00

ABV 6.5% Barrel Aged Saison Blend . Minerality . Oak & Mild Spice . Citrusy Hops Fruity Brett tones of Apricot & Meyer Lemon

$16.00

ABV 10% Dark Fruit . Warming . Mild Balancing Spice . Hint of Vanilla on Finish

$16.00

ABV 6.8% *Conditioned w. Brett* Naturally Carbonated . Aroma of Dried Chamomile & Subtle Peachy Funk . Pear & Peppercorn . Tropical Notes of Papaya & Lychee

$16.00

ABV 5.6% 750ml This Bière de Vin is the culmination of conditioning our open fermented brett Saison on Moscato Ottonel grape skins from Barboursville Vineyards. The base beer was a fruity and funky Saison with floral notes and some mild yeast derived spice. Conditioning on the Moscato skins transformed the beer, developing a gentle acidity, robust white grape profile, and mild green tea notes. Natural carbonation adds a liveliness to the tart mouthfeel, and brings the floral and fruity elements to the forefront.

$7.00

w. Blenheim Vineyards Rosé Pressings ABV 4.2% Vivid Cranberry & Fruit Forward Character . Rich Red Color . Balancing Tartness

$5.00

ABV 5% Naturally Carbonated . Pear . Orchard Fruit . Mild Spice & Clove Character

$7.00

ABV 5.5%

$5.00

SAISON BRUT 5.7% Alc. by Vol. Herb and Spice . Very Dry. Light Bodied

New Zealand Saison 500ml

$5.00

ABV 6.2% Round Soft Mouthfeel . Lemon Zest . Calamansi . Fresh Tropical Fruit . Dry & Crisp Finish

Glassware

$5.00

Fine Creek Brewing Co. Taster. Dishwasher Safe.

$5.00

Fine Creek Brewing Co. / Fine Creek Provisions Ceramic Mug. Dishwasher Safe.

$8.00

Fine Creek Brewing Co. / The Mill at Fine Creek Ceramic Mug. Dishwasher Safe. (14oz. to the brim)

$8.00

10oz. European Style Footed Pilsner Glass. Dishwasher Safe.

$8.00

10oz. Belgian Style Stemmed Glass. Dishwasher Safe.

$8.00

16oz. Pub Style Pint Glass. Dishwasher Safe.

$8.00

16oz. Pilsner Glass. Dishwasher Safe.

Script Tee Shirt

$28.00+

Script front, FC back center. Medium size in photo.

Dark Chocolate

$28.00+
$28.00+

Script front, FC or fish on back. Large in Photo.

Indigo

$28.00+

Light Olive

$28.00+
$28.00+

Script front, FC back center. Medium size in photo.

$28.00+

Script front, FC back center. Medium size in photo.

$28.00+

Script front, FC back center. Large size in photo.

V-Neck Military Green

$28.00+

V-Neck Steel Blue

$28.00+

Trucker Hats

$25.00

Fine Creek Script Embroider. Low-pro Trucker Hat. Solid Olive Green.

$25.00

Fine Creek Script Embroidery. Solid Navy.

$25.00

Fine Creek Script Embroider. Classic Trucker Hat. Olive Green front sand netting.

$25.00

Fine Creek Script Embroider. Grey Front. Green Bill. Off-white netting. Low-pro Trucker.

2-Sided Charcoal

$28.00+

FC front. Diamond Logo Back. Medium size in photo.

$28.00+

Fish Weathervane Front. Burst Logo Back. -Limited Sizes-

Dad Hats

$25.00Out of stock

Fine Creek Embroidery. Brass adjustable strap-back.

$25.00Out of stock

Fine Creek Patch. Brass adjustable strap-back.

$25.00Out of stock

Fine Creek Embroidery. Brass adjustable strap-back.

$25.00Out of stock

Fine Creek Embroidery. Brass adjustable strap-back.

$25.00

Fine Creek Embroidery. Brass adjustable strap-back.

Long Sleeved Tees

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. FC back/top/center. Large in photo.

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. Fish weathervane back/top/center.

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. FC back/top/center. Large in photo.

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. FC back/top/center. Medium in photo.

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. Fish weathervane back/top/center.

$33.00+

Fine Creek script front. FC back/top/center. Large in photo.

Waterman Hat

Straw woven waterman hat. 15" wide x 17" front to back.
$32.00Out of stock

Straw woven waterman hat. 15" wide x 17" front to back.

Zip-Up Hoodies

$35.00+

Small Fine Creek Logo Front left. Large Fine Creek badge logo back center. Large in photo

Misc

$1.00

4" tall. White Backing / Black Logo. Top Sticker in photo.

$1.00

4" tall. Black Backing / White Logo. Lower Sticker in photo.

$3.00

6" tall. Clear backing. White Logo. (same logo in photo, different sticker)

$25.00

Logo on one side. Pockets on front and back. Adjustable strap. Photo- center. Holds 4x 16oz. 4 packs -or- 8 32oz. crowler cans

$2.00

Stainless Steel. Opens Bottles.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A small farm brewery set outside of Richmond Virginia. Taproom has a unique, constantly rotating beer list and a chalkboard menu of house made food.

2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

