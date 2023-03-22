Fine Creek Provisions imageView gallery

Fine Creek Provisions General Store

review star

No reviews yet

2453 Robert E. Lee Rd.

Powhatan, VA 23139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Sea Salt Caramels (14 piece)
Celebration Cake


Daily Baking: BISCOTTI

Anise Biscotti

Anise Biscotti

$3.00

Package of two.

Butter Rum Biscotti

Butter Rum Biscotti

$3.00

Butter rum flavoring with white chocolate glaze. Package of two.

BREAKFAST BREADS

Brown Sugar Rum Pecan

Brown Sugar Rum Pecan

$7.95

Topped with pecans and run glaze.

Cinnamon Walnut

Cinnamon Walnut

$7.95

Breakfast bread with cinnamon and walnut.

Gluten Free Chocolate Almond

Gluten Free Chocolate Almond

$7.95

Almond paste chocolate cake.

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$7.95

Sweet potato mash spiced cake.

BROWNIES & BARS

Marble Fudge Brownie

Marble Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Gluten free brownie with white chocolate swirled throughout.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Shortbread crust, lemon filling.

Pecan Square Bar

Pecan Square Bar

$3.25

Made with local pecans.

CAKES

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Gluten free cake with cinnamon sugar walnut filling and topping.

Cake Pops

Cake Pops

$1.75

Chocolate cake dipped in chocolate or vanilla frosting, sold individually.

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate cupcake with fudge fulling and buttercream frosting.

CANDY & CARAMELS

Sea Salt Caramels (14 piece)

Sea Salt Caramels (14 piece)

$5.75

Seven ounce box of fourteen individually-wrapped caramels.

CHEESECAKES

Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake

Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake

$4.00

CROISSANTS

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.85

Croissant filled with almond paste and almond simple syrup.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.85

Nutella Danish

$3.85

Cheese Bear Claw

$3.85

FRENCH MACARONS

5-Piece Macaron Gift Box

5-Piece Macaron Gift Box

$7.25

Flavored almond flour cookies. Gluten free.

HOMESTYLE COOKIES

Sugar Sprinkle Cookies

Sugar Sprinkle Cookies

$2.75

Classic! Two per pack.

Chocolate Crinkle

Chocolate Crinkle

$2.75

Chocolate chewy cookie dipped in powdered sugar then baked.

Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$2.75

Cocoa powder with dark and white chocolate chunks.

Giant Chewy Chocolate Chip

Giant Chewy Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Dark brown sugar and bittersweet chocolate.

Oatmeal Cranberry

Oatmeal Cranberry

$2.75

Two per package.

Butterscotch Chip

Butterscotch Chip

$2.75

Two per package.

INDIVIDUAL PIES

Apple Cherry Turnover

Apple Cherry Turnover

$4.00

Flaky pie dough with tart cherry apple filling.

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.50

Individual cherry pie with lattice top.

INDIVIDUAL TARTS

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Almond shortbread crust topped with pastry cream and seasonal fruit.

MUFFINS & SCONES

Cappuccino Chip Muffin

Cappuccino Chip Muffin

$2.50
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.00
Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Doughnut

$2.50

Bearclaws

$3.85

Danish

$3.85

PASTRIES

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50

Mound of coconut dipped in dark chocolate. Gluten free.

Eclair

Eclair

$3.95

Chocolate glaze, vanilla custard filling. Nut free.

Dulce de Leche Whoopie Pie

Dulce de Leche Whoopie Pie

$3.75

Dulce de leche cake filled with a fluffy white icing.

SPECIALTY COOKIES

Almond Horn (GF) (Dairy Free)

Almond Horn (GF) (Dairy Free)

$2.75
Raspberry Linzer Cookie

Raspberry Linzer Cookie

$3.00

Shortbread and raspberry jam filling topped with powdered sugar.

CELEBRATION DESSERTS: baked just for you with one week's notice

kjhkjhkjhkjhkjhkjhk

Cookie Platter

$29.95+

An assortment of our favorite house-baked cookies, bite-sized, at least five varieties. Will be ready to serve on a disposable catering tray with lid.

Bars & Squares Platter

$24.95+

An assortment of your choice of 2-bite sized bars and squares. We will divide the quantity among your selection(s); choose 1, 2, 3, or all four types of desserts. Will be ready to serve on a disposable catering tray with lid.

Cupcakes

$1.75+

Delicious for any gathering! Two sizes and four choices of cupcake flavors. Mix and match for a perfect celebratory dessert!

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$40.00

This 8 inch cake, prepared just for you to your specifications, feeds 12-14 guests.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh desserts and pastries available online, made right here in Powhatan, Virginia! Call or email with questions.

Location

2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139

Directions

Gallery
Fine Creek Provisions image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fine Creek Brewing Co.
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - The Mill Venue
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
1933 Public House - 3844 Old Buckingham Road
orange starNo Reviews
3844 Old Buckingham Road Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
orange star4.5 • 272
600 Founders Bridge Blvd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Winterfield Road Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Powhatan

Fine Creek Brewing Co.
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - The Mill Venue
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powhatan
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston