Cantina Catrina Orlando

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520

Orlando, FL 32809

ANTOJITOS & BOTANAS

CLASSIC GUAC

CLASSIC GUAC

$10.95

Cilantro / pico de gallo / toasted pepitas / Cotija cheese

TRUFFLE CORN GUAC

TRUFFLE CORN GUAC

$13.95

Charred corn / truffle cream / Cotija cheese / pico de gallo

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$9.75

Two roasted fire corns / chipotle mayo / Cotija cheese / lime / crushed chips / cilantro / tajín

CATRINA'S NACHOS

CATRINA’S NACHOS

$15.95

Chorizo / melted cheese / green & red pepper / sour cream / guac / pico de gallo / pickled jalapeños

CEVICHE VERDE

CEVICHE VERDE

$13.95

Catch of the day / cilantro-lime marinade / jalapeño chile / cucumber / red onions / radish

TAMAL DE LECHON

TAMAL DE LECHON

$12.95

Pulled pork / green tomato - cilantro salsa / fresh cheese

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$11.50

4 pieces / guac / cucumber pico de gallo / charred corn / Cotija cheese / sour cream / morita salsa

ESQUITES

ESQUITES

$6.95

Corn kernels / mayonnaise / Cotija cheese / tajín / cilantro / lime

CHIPS & SALSAS

CHIPS & SALSAS

$5.95

Chips / molcajete salsa / salsa verde / morita salsa

POPCORN BAR

SALADS & SOUPS

MEXICAN COBB SALAD

MEXICAN COBB SALAD

$16.95

BBQ chicken / avocado / egg / tomato / roasted fire corn / Cotija cheese / beans / cheddar / poblano peppers / tortilla strips

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.95

Tomato-pasilla / tortilla chips / avocado / Cotija cheese / cream /chile pasilla

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.95

BOWLS

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / white cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / your choice of: salmon, steak, chicken or shrimps (4 oz).

SALAD SHRIMP BOWL

$16.95

SALAD SALMON BOWL

$16.95

SALAD BEEF BOWL

$16.95

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.95

Mexican cheeses on ﬂour tortilla / pico de gallo / sour cream / guac

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

$14.95

Pico de gallo / sour cream / guac

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$14.95

Guacamole / sour cream / morita salsa

LECHON AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

LECHON AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$14.95

Roasted pineapple / sour cream / salsa verde

STREET TACOS

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

$13.95

Shredded chicken / Oaxaca mole sauce / Cotija cheese / cilantro / sour cream / red onions

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

$13.95

Frijol con lechón stew / radish / avocado / cilantro / pickled habanero onion / Cotija cheese / salsa verde

AL PASTOR TACOS

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.95

Pastor adobo marinated pork / roasted pineapple / onions / cilantro / salsa verde / salsa morita

CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.95

Beef / chorizo / chives / roasted onions / salsa verde / salsa morita

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

$15.50

Carnitas style pork / chicharrón / red onions / cilantro / avocado / salsas verde & morita

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$15.95

Beef brisket / avocado / pickled onions / cilantro / radish / salsas verde & morita

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

$13.95

Achiote citrus herb marinated chicken / refried beans / pickled onions / avocado / Cotija cheese / cilantro / salsa morita

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

Chipotle and cheese salsa / avocado / roasted corn kernels / Cotija cheese / cilantro / flour tortilla / salsa verde

VEGGIE TACOS

GUAJILLO MEATBALLS TACOS

GUAJILLO MEATBALLS TACOS

$15.95

Meatless meatballs / chipotle-tomate salsa / avocado / Cotija cheese / cilantro / salsas verdes & morita

PORTOBELLO TACOS

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$14.95

Sauteed garlic guajillo portobello / avocado / queso fresco / cilantro / salsas verde & morita

RAJAS CON CREMA TACOS

RAJAS CON CREMA TACOS

$13.95

Sauteed poblano peppers & onions / corn kernels / queso fresco / cilantro / sour cream / salsa verde

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.95

Chicken tinga / green tomatillo salsa / queso fresco / sour cream / red onions

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.95

Chicken tinga / guajillo salsa / sour cream / queso fresco

ENCHILADAS MOLE NEGRO

$14.95

Chicken tinga / mole oaxaqueño salsa / queso fresco / sour cream

DE NUESTRA FAMILIA

TAMPIQUEÑA STEAK

TAMPIQUEÑA STEAK

$28.95

Churrasco / mexican rice / refried beans / tamal de lechón / guac / molcajete salsa / roasted jalapeño

CITRUS SALMON

CITRUS SALMON

$29.75

Salmon / lime cilantro rice / mango pico de gallo / lemons

DESSERTS

FLAN DE LA CASA

FLAN DE LA CASA

$7.95

Creamy cheese flan / caramel sauce / whipped cream / strawberry

PASTEL TRES LECHES

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$7.95

Traditional vanilla cake / milk sauce / merengue

CHURROS DE LA CASA

CHURROS DE LA CASA

$7.95

Fried churros / cinnamon sugar / condensed milk / whipped cream / caramel sauce / chocolate sauce

DÍA DE MUERTOS CHURROS

$7.95

Fried churros / cinnamon sugar / chocolate sauce / vanilla ice cream / whipped cream / toasted almonds / strawberries

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.50
TRIO DE PALETAS

TRIO DE PALETAS

$7.95Out of stock

Mango / lime / strawberries / pineapple / guava / soursop / tamarindo / passion fruit / tajín on the side.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.95

Flour tortilla / guac on the side

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla / chicken tinga / guac on the side

KIDS BEEF TACOS

$7.95

Corn tortilla and your choice of beef or chicken / cheddar on the side / guac on the side / sour cream on the side / tomato on the side

KIDS CHICKEN FLAUTAS

KIDS CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$6.95

2 pieces / Shredded chicken / guac on the side

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$7.95

SIDES

Mexican rice

Mexican rice

$3.50
Refried beans

Refried beans

$3.50
Sweet plantains

Sweet plantains

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Spicy Sauce - Chile de arbol

$0.49

Side Molcajete Sauce

$0.49

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.49

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Side Cotija Cheese

$0.99

Side Skirt Steak

$5.00

Side Shredded Yellow Cheese

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Spicy Sauce - Habanero negro

$0.49

Side Morita sauce

$0.49

Side Cilantro vinaigrette

$0.49

Side Queso fresco

$0.49

Side green tomatillo sauce

$0.49

Side red gualligo sauce

$0.49

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Mole Sauce

$2.00

Side Mole Sauce

$0.49

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Truffle Cream

$2.50

ESPECIALES DE TEMPORADA

CHILE EN NOGADA

CHILE EN NOGADA

$20.59Out of stock

POZOLE

$12.99

SPICY BEEF NACHOS SB

$18.95Out of stock

CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS SB

$16.95Out of stock

CHORIZO NACHOS SB

$16.95Out of stock

PAN DE MUERTO

$4.50

BEVERAGES

Hibiscus Iced Tea / UE

$3.25

Horchata / UE

$3.25

Tamarind water / UE

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coke bottle

$3.95

Diet coke

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Topochico bottle

$3.50

Iced T

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Virgin Margarita

$5.99

Grapefruit jarrito

$3.50

Lime jarrito

$3.50

Tamarind jarrito

$3.50

Pineapple jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin jarrito

$3.50

Fruit Punch jarrito

$3.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

Kids Fanta

$1.50

Kids Sprite soda

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet coke

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Apple juice

$2.50

Aqua Pana

$6.50

Filtered water

Capuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$3.95
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520, Orlando, FL 32809

Directions

