Southern
American
Fine Folk
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
transforming the dining room at Union Special Bread into a full-service restaurant, Wednesday thru Saturday from five to nine.
Location
2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH, NC 27604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in RALEIGH
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near RALEIGH