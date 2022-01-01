Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American

Fine Folk

review star

No reviews yet

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101

RALEIGH, NC 27604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

transforming the dining room at Union Special Bread into a full-service restaurant, Wednesday thru Saturday from five to nine.

Location

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH, NC 27604

Directions

Gallery
Fine Folk image
Fine Folk image
Fine Folk image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bul Box @ North Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Parkside
orange star4.3 • 668
301 W Martin St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
orange star4.0 • 1,858
237 S Wilmington St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Death & Taxes
orange starNo Reviews
105 W. HARGETT ST. RALEIGH, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Glenwood Grill
orange star4.9 • 1,898
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in RALEIGH

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RALEIGH
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston