Get $2 off your first online order
TOAST2
Copied!
Get $2 off your first online order
TOAST2
Copied!

Popular Items

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on a bed of spring mix

House Club Panini

$9.75

Banana Bread

$3.25

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso stretched with hot water

Brew

Brew

$2.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.25+
Cafe Misto

Cafe Misto

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and light foam

Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

Mocha Bianca

Mocha Bianca

$3.75+

Espresso with white chocolate and steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso layered with steamed milk and marked with caramel sauce

Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and chai

Capisce Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Rosa Bianca Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk, white chocolate and raspberry

Salute Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk, cinnamon and caramel

Fortunato Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut and Irish cream

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Hot brewed coffee chilled and served over ice.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso served over ice

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$3.75+

Coffee grinds soaked overnight and cold brewed to double your caffeine, served over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and cold milk served over ice

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25+

Chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk served over ice.

Iced Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso layered with cold milk over ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso with caramel syrup, cold milk, and a hint of vanilla over ice

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso and chocolate sauce with cold milk in a bath of ice.

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso and white chocolate sauce swirl with cold milk in a bath of ice

Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai tea latte loaded with espresso and served over ice

Iced Capisce Mocha

Iced Capisce Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso with milk, chocolate and caramel sauce, served over ice

Iced Rosa Bianca Mocha

Iced Rosa Bianca Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso with milk, white chocolate and raspberry served over ice

Iced Salute Latte

Iced Salute Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with milk, cinnamon and caramel served over ice

Iced Fortunato Latte

Iced Fortunato Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with milk, hazelnut and Irish Cream served over ice

Blended Drinks

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso and vanilla whipped with milk and ice

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso and caramel sauce whipped with milk and ice

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso with chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice

White Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso and white chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice

Capisce Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso with chocolate and caramel sauces whipped with milk and ice

Rosa Bianca Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce and raspberry whipped with milk and ice

Salute Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso, cinnamon and caramel whipped with milk and ice

Fortunato Frappe

$5.25+

Espresso, hazelnut and Irish cream whipped with milk and ice

Espresso Frappe

$4.75+

Espresso whipped with milk and ice

Coffee Frappe

$4.75+

Cold brew whipped with milk and ice

Vanilla Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla whipped with milk and ice

Caramel Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel sauce whipped with milk and ice

Chocolate Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice

White Chocolate Cream Frappe

$4.75+

White chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice

Strawberry Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Strawberry sauce whipped with milk and ice

Smoothie

$5.00+

Tea Drinks

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Chai with steamed milk

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$4.25+

Matcha green tea steamed with milk to deliver a creamy cup

Looseleaf Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

$3.75+
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.00+
Iced Chai Tea

Iced Chai Tea

$4.50+
Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75+
Iced Looseleaf Tea

Iced Looseleaf Tea

$3.75

Chai Tea Frappe

$5.25+

Chai whipped with milk and ice

Matcha Tea Frappe

$5.25+

Matcha green tea meets cold milk in this delicate whipped refreshment.

Other Drinks

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Bottled Soda

$2.00

16.9 oz

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Dasani Water

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.15

Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

Iced Water

$0.75

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Seasonal Drinks

Berry Hibiscus Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly

$5.50+

Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade and yuzu puree over a scoop of Brown Sugar Jelly.

Black Tie Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Sweet Oat Milk Latte

$4.50+

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

$2.00+

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$2.00+

Food

Bakery

Muffin

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Scone

$3.25

Banana Bread

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$3.00

Rice Krispy

$2.50

Breakfast Bowls

Steel Cut Oatmeal Bowl

Steel Cut Oatmeal Bowl

$5.25

Steel cut oatmeal with choice of toppings

Yogurt Fruit Bowl

$5.75

Yogurt, seasonal fruit, granola and honey

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese Casserole

$3.75

Hash potato, onion, eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses baked together in a scrumptious casserole.

Biscuit and Gravy Bowl

Biscuit and Gravy Bowl

$3.25

Biscuit smothered in sausage gravy

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$3.75

cup or bowl of seasonal fruits

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$4.00

Grits served with choice of cheese.

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheddar Croisant

$5.50
Sausage Egg & Cheddar Panini

Sausage Egg & Cheddar Panini

$5.50

Ham Egg & Cheddar Panini

$5.50

Egg & Cheddar Panini

$4.25

Veggie Breakfast Panini

$5.50

Egg, mozzarella, spinach and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$3.25
2 Egg Breakfast Plate

2 Egg Breakfast Plate

$8.00
Waffle

Waffle

$6.75
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.25
Toast with Butter & Jam

Toast with Butter & Jam

$1.50
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Little Italy Toast

$6.00

Tomato, red onion, avocado, and feta cheese on toasted sourdough, sprinkled with basil and balsamic glaze

Venice Toast

Venice Toast

$5.50

Over medium egg, avocado, tomato and lettuce on grilled sourdough.

Capri Toast

Capri Toast

$5.00

Avocado, Feta cheese and lettuce on a slice of grilled sourdough.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Side of bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Side sausage patties (2)

$2.50

Side of egg

$1.00

Sandwiches

Tacchino Panini

Tacchino Panini

$9.75

Turkey breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and pesto pressed on sourdough bread

BLT Panini

$9.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo pressed on sourdough bread

House Club Panini

$9.75

Pastrami Panini

$11.00

Pastrami, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and mayo pressed on sourdough

Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese Panini

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Italian Panini

$9.75

Salami, ham, mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni and house made balsamic vinaigrette pressed on sourdough

Tuscan Panini

$8.00

Red peppers, spinach, mozzarella and garlic pressed on sourdough bread

Veggie Caprese Panini

$8.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto pressed on sourdough bread

Tonno Melt Panini

$9.50

Tuna, mozzarella, and tomato pressed on sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing rolled up in a wheat wrap

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

House chicken salad made with almonds and mandarin oranges served with tomato and lettuce on a buttery croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

$9.00

House chicken salad made with almonds and mandarin oranges served with tomato and lettuce on a buttery croissant

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on a bed of spring mix

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Ham, turkey, cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and a boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, tomato, and a boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Tuscan Salad

Tuscan Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken, almonds, cranberries, and mandarin oranges on a bed of spring mix.

Milano Salad

Milano Salad

$9.75

Almonds, grapes, apples, mandarin oranges and feta cheese on a bed of spring mix

Finest Salad

Finest Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, grapes, cranberries, and pecans on a bed of spring mix

Sides

Side cup of fruit

$3.00

Side of grits

$2.00

Side of granola

$1.50
Toast with Butter & Jam

Toast with Butter & Jam

$1.50

Hard boiled egg

$1.00

Potato Salad Scoop

$2.50

Pasta Salad Scoop

$2.50

Plain Chips

$2.00

Apple

$0.75

Banana

$0.75

Sausage Links (2)

$2.25

Side of bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Side sausage patties (2)

$2.50

Soup

Wednesday Grandma’s Chili (with sausage) Thursday - Potato Friday - Shrimp Corn Chowder Saturday - Broccoli Cheese Sunday - Tomato Bisque

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Wednesdays: Grandma’s Chili Thursdays: Broccoli Cheese Fridays: Shrimp and Corn Chowder Saturdays: Broccoli Cheese Sundays: Chicken Noodle

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Retail

Coffee Retail

Grandpa's Cinnamon Snicker Cookie

Grandpa's Cinnamon Snicker Cookie

$13.95

1 lb - A special treat, sprinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with rich farm-fresh cream.

Jamaican Me Crazy

Jamaican Me Crazy

$13.95

1 lb - An enticing island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur.

Jazzy Java

Jazzy Java

$13.95

1 lb - A sprinkle of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans that will rock your taste buds!

Tea Retail

Tea Ball

$1.99

Earl Gray Tea (20 pack)

$8.00