Finest Grind Coffee House Lumberton
200 W Main Ave
Lumberton, MS 39455
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Americano
Espresso stretched with hot water
Brew
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Cafe Misto
Fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and light foam
Mocha
Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
Mocha Bianca
Espresso with white chocolate and steamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso layered with steamed milk and marked with caramel sauce
Dirty Chai
Espresso with steamed milk and chai
Capisce Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk, chocolate and caramel sauce.
Rosa Bianca Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk, white chocolate and raspberry
Salute Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, cinnamon and caramel
Fortunato Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut and Irish cream
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee
Hot brewed coffee chilled and served over ice.
Iced Americano
Espresso served over ice
Iced Cold Brew
Coffee grinds soaked overnight and cold brewed to double your caffeine, served over ice.
Iced Latte
Espresso and cold milk served over ice
Iced Cappuccino
Chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk served over ice.
Iced Macchiato
Espresso layered with cold milk over ice
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso with caramel syrup, cold milk, and a hint of vanilla over ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso and chocolate sauce with cold milk in a bath of ice.
Iced White Mocha
Espresso and white chocolate sauce swirl with cold milk in a bath of ice
Iced Dirty Chai
Chai tea latte loaded with espresso and served over ice
Iced Capisce Mocha
Espresso with milk, chocolate and caramel sauce, served over ice
Iced Rosa Bianca Mocha
Espresso with milk, white chocolate and raspberry served over ice
Iced Salute Latte
Espresso with milk, cinnamon and caramel served over ice
Iced Fortunato Latte
Espresso with milk, hazelnut and Irish Cream served over ice
Blended Drinks
Vanilla Frappe
Espresso and vanilla whipped with milk and ice
Caramel Frappe
Espresso and caramel sauce whipped with milk and ice
Mocha Frappe
Espresso with chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice
White Mocha Frappe
Espresso and white chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice
Capisce Frappe
Espresso with chocolate and caramel sauces whipped with milk and ice
Rosa Bianca Frappe
Espresso, white chocolate sauce and raspberry whipped with milk and ice
Salute Frappe
Espresso, cinnamon and caramel whipped with milk and ice
Fortunato Frappe
Espresso, hazelnut and Irish cream whipped with milk and ice
Espresso Frappe
Espresso whipped with milk and ice
Coffee Frappe
Cold brew whipped with milk and ice
Vanilla Cream Frappe
Vanilla whipped with milk and ice
Caramel Cream Frappe
Caramel sauce whipped with milk and ice
Chocolate Cream Frappe
Chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice
White Chocolate Cream Frappe
White chocolate sauce whipped with milk and ice
Strawberry Cream Frappe
Strawberry sauce whipped with milk and ice
Smoothie
Tea Drinks
Chai Tea
Chai with steamed milk
Matcha Tea
Matcha green tea steamed with milk to deliver a creamy cup
Looseleaf Tea
Tea Latte
Iced Black Tea
Iced Chai Tea
Iced Matcha Tea
Iced Looseleaf Tea
Chai Tea Frappe
Chai whipped with milk and ice
Matcha Tea Frappe
Matcha green tea meets cold milk in this delicate whipped refreshment.
Other Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Food
Bakery
Breakfast Bowls
Steel Cut Oatmeal Bowl
Steel cut oatmeal with choice of toppings
Yogurt Fruit Bowl
Yogurt, seasonal fruit, granola and honey
Hashbrown Egg and Cheese Casserole
Hash potato, onion, eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses baked together in a scrumptious casserole.
Biscuit and Gravy Bowl
Biscuit smothered in sausage gravy
Fruit Bowl
cup or bowl of seasonal fruits
Grits Bowl
Grits served with choice of cheese.
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheddar Croisant
Sausage Egg & Cheddar Panini
Ham Egg & Cheddar Panini
Egg & Cheddar Panini
Veggie Breakfast Panini
Egg, mozzarella, spinach and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sausage Biscuit
2 Egg Breakfast Plate
Waffle
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Toast with Butter & Jam
Avocado Toast
Little Italy Toast
Tomato, red onion, avocado, and feta cheese on toasted sourdough, sprinkled with basil and balsamic glaze
Venice Toast
Over medium egg, avocado, tomato and lettuce on grilled sourdough.
Capri Toast
Avocado, Feta cheese and lettuce on a slice of grilled sourdough.
Croissant
Biscuit
Side of bacon (2 slices)
Side sausage patties (2)
Side of egg
Sandwiches
Tacchino Panini
Turkey breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and pesto pressed on sourdough bread
BLT Panini
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo pressed on sourdough bread
House Club Panini
Pastrami Panini
Pastrami, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and mayo pressed on sourdough
Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese
Italian Panini
Salami, ham, mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni and house made balsamic vinaigrette pressed on sourdough
Tuscan Panini
Red peppers, spinach, mozzarella and garlic pressed on sourdough bread
Veggie Caprese Panini
Tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto pressed on sourdough bread
Tonno Melt Panini
Tuna, mozzarella, and tomato pressed on sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing rolled up in a wheat wrap
Chicken Salad Croissant
House chicken salad made with almonds and mandarin oranges served with tomato and lettuce on a buttery croissant
Tuna Salad Croissant
House chicken salad made with almonds and mandarin oranges served with tomato and lettuce on a buttery croissant
Salads
Garden Salad
Cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on a bed of spring mix
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and a boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, tomato, and a boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Tuscan Salad
Grilled chicken, almonds, cranberries, and mandarin oranges on a bed of spring mix.
Milano Salad
Almonds, grapes, apples, mandarin oranges and feta cheese on a bed of spring mix
Finest Salad
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, grapes, cranberries, and pecans on a bed of spring mix
Sides
Soup
Retail
Coffee Retail
Grandpa's Cinnamon Snicker Cookie
1 lb - A special treat, sprinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with rich farm-fresh cream.
Jamaican Me Crazy
1 lb - An enticing island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur.
Jazzy Java
1 lb - A sprinkle of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans that will rock your taste buds!
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 W Main Ave, Lumberton, MS 39455