Finger Foods 363 high street

review star

No reviews yet

363 high street

Morgantown, WV 26505

Fry choices

Fry Apps

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00+
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.00
Cheesy Bacon fries

Cheesy Bacon fries

$10.00
Crispy Wings and fries

Crispy Wings and fries

$10.50+
Tenders N Fries

Tenders N Fries

$10.00+
De-Best Chic-N-Sandwich w fries

De-Best Chic-N-Sandwich w fries

$12.50
Catfish 🐟 and Fries

Catfish 🐟 and Fries

$12.95

Varies

Pizza fries

$10.50

Pizza sauce cheese fried pepperoni

Fried Shrimp Box w fries

Fried Shrimp Box w fries

$15.50

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp box

$14.50
Just plain fries

Just plain fries

$7.00

Vegan Tenders and fries

$12.00+

Honey Sriracha Shrimp and Fries

$13.50

Southern Smoked Brisket and Fries

$14.50Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$13.50
Cheesy Crispy Buffalo Chic over fries

Cheesy Crispy Buffalo Chic over fries

$13.50

Crispy chicken over cheesy fries smother in Buffalo sauce topped w ranch

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Sweet heat Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken sandwich smothered in our Sweet and spicy sauce ..

Southern Smoked Brisket Sandwich and Fries

Southern Smoked Brisket Sandwich and Fries

$14.50Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50
Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

Chicken , green onion, green peppers mozzarella cheese

*Steak N Cheese Melt

*Steak N Cheese Melt

$14.50

Top sirloin Steak and cheese only with our house mayo and fries

*Brisket Mac N Cheese

$14.50Out of stock

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Melt

$13.50

Hot Turkey Melt

$13.50

Add Ons

Add a piece of 🐈🐟Cat Fish

$7.00

Add a piece of grilled chicken 🍗

$7.00

🍤Add a basket of just fried Shrimp🍤

$8.00

Where do we put your sauce

Sauce on side

Sauce on it

Late night

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

DESSERTS

Warm chocolate chip Belgian waffle w 1 scoop of ice vanilla cream .

Belgian Choc. Waffle w ice cream

$6.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

363 high street, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

